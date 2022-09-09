Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County board reviews road plans, sets hearing date
KEARNEY — Buffalo County will spend $2,235,700 on road projects in fiscal year 2022-2023 and $3,810,000 for bridges. That’s according to Highway Superintendent John Maul, who briefed the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on road plans for the current year. Maul also shared a rundown of the county’s six-year plan for roads and bridges.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
KEARNEY — Kearney police captain Kevin Thompson has graduated from the FBI National Academy. He was a member of the 283rd session of the academy. The graduation took place at the academy in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday. Thompson’s family and KPD Chief Bryan Waugh attended the event. Internationally...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
Kearney Hub
Over 60 traffic stops made in Phelps County during 'Drive Sober' campaign
HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has completed increased alcohol enforcement activity during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 5. The $2,600.00 mini-grant contract for Phelps County deputies’ overtime enforcement was awarded by the Highway Safety division of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
unothegateway.com
OPINION: Nebraska high school violates students’ right to freedom of press by cutting student newspaper
In May of 2022, Marcus Pennell published an article regarding Florida’s “don’t say gay” law to a newly created LGBTQ-dedicated section of his high school newspaper. The new column, which would feature two stories, discussed the school’s administration declaring a new rule, which stated that students were required to be referred to by their birth names and the pronouns that aligned with their sex rather than their gender identity. Administration at Northwest High School claimed the new rule was due to preferred names and pronouns being “too controversial.”
Kearney Hub
Kearney drivers will have limited access to indoor tennis center, KPR office
KEARNEY — A portion of University Drive will be closed for 4-6 weeks because of construction. Access on University Drive, north of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center and the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Office in University Village, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for approximately the next 4-6 weeks due to construction of university buildings.
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Machine shed a total loss in afternoon Clay County fire
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A machine shed is a total loss in rural Clay County after a Monday afternoon fire. Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberger told Local4 the incident originally started as a grassfire, but spread quickly to a nearby shed. Workers had been cutting metal just west of the machine shed when a spark fell to the ground and caught the grass on fire. The workers quickly tried to use a garden hose to control the flames, but it was too late.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest....
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
Kearney Hub
Woman hospitalized after duplex fire Monday night in Kearney
KEARNEY — Smoking materials are believed to be the cause of a duplex fire Monday in Kearney. At 9:27 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at a duplex at 1018 Ave. F. Capt. Tyler Vlasin said a neighbor reported a person was possibly in the apartment.
Kearney Hub
UNK grad creates new antelope sculpture, 'The Loper,' for campus
KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
Kearney Hub
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska to waive undergrad application fees for two weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four University of Nebraska campuses will waive the undergraduate admission application fee for all Nebraska students for two weeks to encourage them to attend college. From Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, applicants will be eligible for fee waivers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University...
Kearney Hub
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
Comments / 0