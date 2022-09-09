Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Duke basketball staff officially extends offer to California standout
The Duke basketball program has finally extended an offer to a California standout. Carter Bryant has made a quick rise to the top of the Duke basketball recruiting boards and the California standout finally landed an offer from the Blue Devils on Tuesday night. Bryant tweeted out the news shortly...
Kevin Keatts travels to California to visit 2024 NC native, McNeil Jr, who had HISTORIC sophomore season
Paul McNeil Jr (2024) is currently out in Napa, CA, but originally the 6’6 shooting guard was playing his high school ball in Rockingham, NC. Keatts traveled out to Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, CA to check out McNeil Jr. This tells us a lot. Keatts is putting in...
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday
Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement. We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.
As Saturday proved, North Carolina’s best college football program resides in Boone
App State, during the past 15 years, now has victories at No. 5 Michigan, in 2007, and at No. 6 Texas A&M. UNC has never beaten a team that highly-ranked on the road. NC State’s most recent comparable road victory came in 1967, at No. 2 Houston.
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
Mary J. Blige Bringing Tour to Charlotte This Month
Mary J. Blige is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to Charlotte this month.
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
1 injured in Raleigh shooting
One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Man killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
Man shot to death in southern Durham, police say
Investigators do not think the shooting was a random incident.
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
Durham police investigate shooting near MLK parkway
Video from the crime scene shows a car damaged by gunfire. Polie have not said whether or not the man shot and killed in Durham overnight was driving when he was killed.
Man shot and killed in Durham
Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around midnight and left one man dead.
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
Victim identified in deadly shooting near NCCU: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Wahid Downey, of Durham, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Wabash St.,...
Man nabbed after 100 mph chase, 2 crashes in stolen SUV from Garner to Raleigh, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after he crashed twice during a chase from Garner into Raleigh that hit speeds of 100 mph Friday evening, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia...
