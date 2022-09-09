ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

After abortion vote, SC Senate looks to House, Jan. session

By JAMES POLLARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nearly three months after the Supreme Court opened the door for a new abortion law, the South Carolina Senate sent a bill revising the state’s previous six-week ban back to the House, where legislators passed a much more restrictive proposal.

It comes after the Senate rejected a total abortion ban that would not have made exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

House Republican lawmakers must now decide whether an altered ban at cardiac activity — which one senator said should lift the state Supreme Court’s temporary injunction — was worth their summer return. Regardless, the upper chamber’s party leaders are looking ahead to January’s regular session, where they have suggested the host of other issues around healthcare and children’s welfare raised this summer will arise.

The Senate changed the currently blocked six-week ban by cutting the period during which pregnancies resulting from rape or incest may be aborted from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks. The new bill would also require that police receive the aborted fetus’ collected DNA. It also includes exceptions for the life and health of the mother, and fatal fetal anomaly approved by two doctors.

Rep. John McCravy, who chaired the House committee tasked with drafting the ban, blasted the new proposal in a Friday statement. The Senate’s “pro-life majority,” he said, should stand against the “Beaufort Bully,” referring to Republican Sen. Tom Davis, who successfully filibustered a ban on almost all abortions.

“This amended version does not advance the cause of life in SC and I cannot concur with a bill that does nothing,” McCravy said. “We were not called back to pass a bill we already have—we were called to re-write the laws of our state after the Dobbs decision.”

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told reporters Thursday evening he hopes the House understands the Senate lacked the votes for a “more aggressive” proposal and passes the upper chamber’s bill. While the outcome was not ideal to him, he said it’s unlikely the body votes on another abortion ban this winter.

“I don’t know that there’s education in the second kick of the mule,” Massey said. “It’s pretty clear to me where the votes are. And I don’t want to try some futile effort if you don’t have the votes to do it.”

Massey said recent laws giving paid family leave to state employees and removing the need for a prescription to access birth control are “a step in the right direction.” But he added that the legislature has more work ahead to support women. Massey specifically said adoption should be less costly.

At a news conference last week, Republican Sen. Richard Cash said legislators are working on “making adoption easier, faster, more economical.” Palmetto Family Council President Dave Wilson said the Christian, conservative non-profit would work with lawmakers to “create an expressway for those adoptions.”

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto agreed that the debate highlighted shortcomings in the state’s current laws around women’s and children’s health. He said elected officials this January should bolster insurance coverage, expand access to contraceptives and improve “age-specific” sex education.

Amanda McDougald Scott is a policy researcher and early childhood advocate who protested against the abortion bans at the state house this week. On Wednesday, Scott warned that childcare is “crumbling” and badly needs more funding.

“Providing the money for the infrastructure for childcare in general would be a great first step,” she said. “It can’t just be grants or bandaids. It has to be real, sustained support.”

But one of the three Republican women in the upper chamber threw cold water on the likelihood that these conversations will be backed up with action.

Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy said Wednesday that her colleagues had failed to support her legislation around improving foster care, preventing sex trafficking and giving free school meals.

“You want children raising children who will most likely suffer domestic violence and live in poverty,” Shealy said in a Senate floor speech. “But you don’t care because you’ve done your job. And you will forget about them once they are born.”

___

Associated Press writer Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.

___

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hutto
Person
Katrina Shealy
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Sc Senate#House#Columbia#The Supreme Court#The South Carolina Senate#Republican#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month. Spokespeople for the campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd said on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1. The cable channel also confirmed the debate, which will occur in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
POLITICO

GOP pollster warns party on total abortion bans

A North Carolina-based GOP pollster is issuing a warning to Republican legislators: Voters are ready to punish the party for restricting access to abortion too much. In a poll of 800 likely North Carolina voters conducted by Paul Shumaker, a longtime GOP consultant who works on congressional and state races across the country, only a quarter of the respondents said that abortions should either not be legal in any circumstance or only be legal if the life of the mother is endangered. Support for abortion restrictions doubles if the procedure is permitted “in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, or in the case of rape, incest, or to protect the mother’s life.”
ELECTIONS
CNET

GOP Senator Proposes Federal Ban on Abortions After 15 Weeks

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday introduced legislation calling for a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The move comes as abortion is expected to be an important issue during the US midterm elections. Graham's bill is less strict than some state abortion laws enacted following the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public’s view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law. She stressed that she was not talking about any particular decision or even a string of rulings with which she disagreed. Still, her remarks were similar to points made in dissenting opinions she wrote or contributed to in recent months, including in the abortion case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Court dismisses lawsuit seeking to remove Confederate statue

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has dismissed a lawsuit by civil rights leaders that sought the removal of a Confederate statue in front of a historic courthouse. Superior Court Judge Don Bridges ruled Tuesday against the state NAACP, which had argued that the statue in front of the Alamance County Courthouse was a danger to public safety and violated constitutional rights to equal protection, according to The Times-News.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served as one of three of Delaware’s Democratic presidential electors in 2016. She will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in the November general election. York said voters opted for “competence and clarity and leadership,” but acknowledged that McGuiness’ legal troubles played a significant role in the campaign. “It had to, because this was historic for the state of Delaware,” she said. “I think the voters felt a certain way about that.”
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy