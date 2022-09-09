ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Summit Community provides after-school programming

Summit Community Gardens is offering an after-school program that’s being directed by their newest staff member. After School in the Garden is open for 1st through 5th graders who enjoy the outdoors and like to get dirty. Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson says they offer the program up to three days a week.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Society
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Plant#Tree#City High#City Council#The Utah Film Studio
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Spider Mountain

Recently, I accompanied Friend Weller, chief radio engineer for Utah Public Radio, on a visit to what local radio engineers affectionately call Spider Mountain. We sought to determine why the Utah County translator would intermittently go off air for minutes to hours. Friend speculated that wasps or spiders were to blame. He explained that this translator receives the signal from Logan via satellite and rebroadcasts it for lower Utah County on 88.7 MHz. It is one of more than 30 translators that re-transmit UPR where mountains block the original signal.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
SANDY, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

1576 W Crystal Ridge S, West Jordan, UT 84084

Open floor plan! Super clean and bright!! The most recent remodel items include: new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and 3 tone paint! Newer roof, windows, & exterior! The backyard is secluded and custom designed for entertaining with a giant trex type deck for BBQing, full Vynil fence, professional modern landscaping, and play area. TONS of storage in garage. New covered RV pad. Near both freeways, schools, churches, & Jordan River Pkwy (extensive walking and biking trails). Buyer/agent to verify all info and square footage.
WEST JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
lehifreepress.com

Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church

In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
utahbusiness.com

New stores at Traverse Mountain have been announced

Lehi — The Outlets at Traverse Mountain is now home to an iconic sports brand, a popular fashionable jewelry store, a stylish swimwear brand, and a store committed to making bath time fun. Puma, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay, and Sweet Bath Company are all now open for business. Shoppers from all over the greater Salt Lake area are staying on trend in an affordable way while also taking advantage of all there is to do in the area.
LEHI, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy