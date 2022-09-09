Read full article on original website
Related
Lehi City removing hundreds of trees in multiple neighborhoods
Around 300 trees in Lehi’s Olympic Park neighborhood will soon be removed because city officials say are now a liability.
Summit Community provides after-school programming
Summit Community Gardens is offering an after-school program that’s being directed by their newest staff member. After School in the Garden is open for 1st through 5th graders who enjoy the outdoors and like to get dirty. Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson says they offer the program up to three days a week.
KSLTV
West Jordan neighborhood at wit’s end over ‘infestation’ of skunks, raccoons
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan neighborhood says they’re experiencing a nuisance infestation that has them at their wit’s end in their own homes. They say skunks are spraying dogs and raccoons are wandering the streets. Neighbors want something done to help the problem, and they’re...
Park City Council to discuss Gordo soil options, Mine Bench property at Thursday meeting
The Park City Council has a regular meeting Thursday, and the agenda includes discussions about soils at the Gordo property and possible housing options at the Mine Bench property on Marsac Avenue. The meeting starts with interviews of five candidates for the opening on the city’s planning commission. A final...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
Park City Chef wins ‘Most Original Chili’ at Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair
SALT LAKE CITY — Local Chef Matt Ruiz won the prestigious “Most Original Chili” award at the 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair hosted by The Road Home. The […]
Local leaders strive to fund units to house Salt Lake City's homeless
Salt Lake City officials say they’re trying to get more funding to help curb the problem of homelessness.
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Park City, Summit County collecting resident feedback on future Olympic Games concerns
Park City’s Mountain Mediation Center has hosted community conversations on a range of topics that could be considered sensitive. The non-profit is now tackling the sometimes thorny issue of how locals feel about hosting another Olympic Games. The center will facilitate six conversations on the subject, starting Tuesday September...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Spider Mountain
Recently, I accompanied Friend Weller, chief radio engineer for Utah Public Radio, on a visit to what local radio engineers affectionately call Spider Mountain. We sought to determine why the Utah County translator would intermittently go off air for minutes to hours. Friend speculated that wasps or spiders were to blame. He explained that this translator receives the signal from Logan via satellite and rebroadcasts it for lower Utah County on 88.7 MHz. It is one of more than 30 translators that re-transmit UPR where mountains block the original signal.
NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
utahrealtygroup.com
1576 W Crystal Ridge S, West Jordan, UT 84084
Open floor plan! Super clean and bright!! The most recent remodel items include: new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and 3 tone paint! Newer roof, windows, & exterior! The backyard is secluded and custom designed for entertaining with a giant trex type deck for BBQing, full Vynil fence, professional modern landscaping, and play area. TONS of storage in garage. New covered RV pad. Near both freeways, schools, churches, & Jordan River Pkwy (extensive walking and biking trails). Buyer/agent to verify all info and square footage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lehifreepress.com
Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church
In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
Moose gets antlers stuck in a hammock while showing off to his date
Summit Park resident Lionel Montoya said the bull had spent much of the summer in the vicinity of his yard. His family has seen a cow moose hanging out in the backyard as well. He said the moose have been quiet and calm, sleeping in the grass all summer -...
Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City opposes gondola project
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging its members to oppose a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, arguing that the proposed project would harm the environment
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
Truck blocked all lanes on ramp to I-80 in Salt Lake City
A semi truck accident in Salt Lake City is causing a heavy backup on Interstate 80 on Wednesday afternoon.
utahbusiness.com
New stores at Traverse Mountain have been announced
Lehi — The Outlets at Traverse Mountain is now home to an iconic sports brand, a popular fashionable jewelry store, a stylish swimwear brand, and a store committed to making bath time fun. Puma, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay, and Sweet Bath Company are all now open for business. Shoppers from all over the greater Salt Lake area are staying on trend in an affordable way while also taking advantage of all there is to do in the area.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0