Call of Duty is reaffirming its commitment to making the series a fun, safe, and enjoyable series for everyone. Call of Duty is one of the pillars of online gaming, particularly on consoles. The franchise blew up as Xbox 360 was really taking off and helped solidify what the service would become alongside other major online games like Halo. However, it did also develop a reputation for being one of the most toxic games out there as the in-game voice chats would be filled with people arguing with each other, throwing racial slurs around, and generally, just being unpleasant. Although this has lessened over the years since most people play in party chat, Call of Duty wants to cultivate a better environment.

