Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Lineup of N64 Games
Nintendo has revealed that it's preparing to add nine new games from the Nintendo 64 to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Over the course of the past year, Switch Online has continued to grow in a major way with the arrival of its Expansion Pack tier which contains titles from N64. And while we don't yet know when all of these newly-announced games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online just yet, the Japanese published has outlined a slate of titles that will join the service to end 2022 and lead into 2023.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date and Title Revealed
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 made a surprise appearance during Nintendo's latest Direct presentation this week with some long-awaited reveals for those who've been waiting to hear of more about the game. During the second Nintendo Direct for this year, Nintendo revealed that the game's official title will be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Additionally, the game is set to launch next year on May 12, 2023. This reveal comes a good while after Nintendo last shared any official news about the game with only leaks, rumors, and speculations circulating online since then to hold The Legend of Zelda fans over until the next big reveal.
Call of Duty Announces New Code of Conduct, Reveals Number of Accounts Banned
Call of Duty is reaffirming its commitment to making the series a fun, safe, and enjoyable series for everyone. Call of Duty is one of the pillars of online gaming, particularly on consoles. The franchise blew up as Xbox 360 was really taking off and helped solidify what the service would become alongside other major online games like Halo. However, it did also develop a reputation for being one of the most toxic games out there as the in-game voice chats would be filled with people arguing with each other, throwing racial slurs around, and generally, just being unpleasant. Although this has lessened over the years since most people play in party chat, Call of Duty wants to cultivate a better environment.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
One Piece Uncovers One Royal's Secret Identity
One Piece has plenty of characters to keep count of, and they come from all sorts of nations. From island regions to Grand Line hideaways, the world built by Eiichiro Oda is a rich one. Of course, this means its power structure is just as vast, and we've met a number of rulers in its time. So of course, fans were quick to geek out when one royal's secret history was outed out of nowhere.
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
Steam Weekly Top Seller Is a Surprising Racing Game
The latest game on Steam to appear in the top spot of the PC platform's weekly "Top Sellers" spot is a racing title that launched nearly four years ago. For the most part, the Top Sellers chart on Steam is usually filled with games that have released somewhat recently. Disney Dreamlight Valley, for example, found massive success on Valve's PC marketplace this past week after it launched via early access. And despite this fast start for Dreamlight Valley, it was an older game that ended up being the big winner.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
PlayStation Reveals New God of War Ragnarok PS5 Controller
PlayStation has revealed a new PS5 DualSense controller themed after God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok is expected to be one of the biggest games of 2022 as it's the successor to one of the most well-regarded games of the last decade. Sony has managed to shroud God of War Ragnarok in immense secrecy for quite some time, but with the game's imminent release, the publisher has been shedding some light on the game. Given it's PlayStation's biggest release this year, it's pulling out all the stops with a Game Informer cover story and all kinds of other promotions.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
Xbox Game Pass Adding One of 2021's Most Popular Games
One of 2021's most surprisingly popular games is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass in just a couple of short weeks. For the most part, Microsoft has already added a number of beloved titles that launched last year to Game Pass over the course of 2022. Games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, and many others have been accessible on various tiers of the Xbox subscription service. Now, those who specifically are members of Game Pass for PC are set to get a new title that at one point took the world by storm.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Review Round-Up
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is out, and it seems the adaptation is an unmitigated success. It wasn't long ago fans learned Netflix and Studio Trigger were teaming up to bring Night City to life in a new way. With a slew of hits under its belt, the team at Studio Trigger gave hope to millions that Cyberpunk 2077 would see its vision fulfilled on air all thanks to this project. And as you can see below, critics have nothing but love for the flashy adaptation.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
Your Lie in April Creator Shares Peek at New Series
Your Lie in April is one of those stories you cannot forget. The manga and anime are gut-wrenching in ways that are hard to describe. Of course, we have Naoshi Arakawa to thank as the creator brought the beloved title to life. And now, the creator is sharing a first look at their newest project with fans.
Halo Season 2 Starts Production
Halo Season 2 has officially started production in Iceland, Paramount+ announced today. The company had previously announced that a second season was already ordered before the first one even premiered earlier this year on the streaming service. In addition to Iceland, Halo Season 2 is expected to film in Budapest, Hungary later this year. As expected, Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief) returns in the second season as well as the rest of Silver Team.
