Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsChester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
cn2.com
Rock Hill School District Gives Answers To Questions On School Safety
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County. On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County, and in the Rock Hill School District in just one week three guns were found at three different schools.
cn2.com
CN2 Newcast – New Hospital Opening, School District Hosts Town Hall, State Program Tackling Overdoses
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County. On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County. And, in the Rock Hill School District 3 guns were found at three different schools. Those findings prompted...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Former CN2 Building Makes Way For Future Growth
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The former CN2 home on Elizabeth Lane in Old Town Rock Hill is coming down. Even though the team knew it was coming down it is still a strange site to see. We’ll keep you posted as to what’s coming to that site...
WBTV
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
cn2.com
School District Offers Reward for Information Leading to Threats at Fort Mill High School
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was vandalism that stirred up a lot of concern, in fact a lot of parents apparently kept their kids home today because of it. The Fort Mill School District is asking for the community’s help. Now the district adds they don’t...
cn2.com
Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
Student to face disciplinary action for making false gun threat at Lancaster middle school, officials say
"No gun was ever seen or possessed at school, according to the investigation," the LCSD said.
cn2.com
CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Chester Cyclones
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Chester High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
Carowinds exit off I-77 in York County to undergo $85.8M overhaul
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A busy section of Interstate 77 in York County has been approved for an overhaul. In a news release, the county announced it was awarded $64.3 million to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard, or exit 90. York County will match that number...
WBTV
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
cn2.com
Police Pursuit Beginning in Baxter ends in CVS Parking Lot in Rock Hill – Shots Fired
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Around 4:30 pm police pursued a vehicle from Baxter in Fort Mill to the CVS on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase came to a head in the CVS Parking lot when the suspect try to ram the officer with his car. In turn, the officer shot three rounds at the suspect.
cn2.com
I-77 at Carowinds Interchange Set for Major Upgrade – $85+ Million
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Relief is on its way for commuters in and out of South Carolina at the I-77 interchange at Exit 90, Carowinds Blvd. In a statement released today, York County has been awarded a grant that will revamp the one of the busiest areas in York County on I-77.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
South Carolina schools emphasize safety after threats, guns on campus
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Schools in South Carolina ramped up security on Monday after threats were made at one school and multiple guns were found at others. Days after three guns were found in different Rock Hill schools, leaders will gather Monday night to discuss ways to prevent this from happening again.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
First responders recognized after 8-year-old rescued from Lancaster County cave
An 8-year-old boy got stuck playing in the caves at a 40-acre rock for over an hour.
cn2.com
21 Years Later Recovery Efforts at Twin Towers Just as Real
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on our country, the memories of that day and the weeks that followed, continue to stay on our minds. A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims...
