ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
cn2.com

Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Chester Cyclones

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Chester High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
WBTV

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Separate School#Wild Birds Unlimited#K12
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cn2.com

21 Years Later Recovery Efforts at Twin Towers Just as Real

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on our country, the memories of that day and the weeks that followed, continue to stay on our minds. A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims...
LANCASTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy