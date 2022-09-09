ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Around 4:30 pm police pursued a vehicle from Baxter in Fort Mill to the CVS on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase came to a head in the CVS Parking lot when the suspect try to ram the officer with his car. In turn, the officer shot three rounds at the suspect.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO