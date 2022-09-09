ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Morning Headlines: Kemp pitches K-12 aid in Oconee County

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he wants the state to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they didn’t learn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp also wants to expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Regents cut 215 inactive academic programs

The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents has terminated 215 programs at 18 schools. The AJC reports each of the programs have already been deactivated for more than two years because of lagging enrollment and officials say that any impacted students have received advice on how to pursue other degrees.
ATHENS, GA
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Clarke County, GA
Coronavirus
Clarke County, GA
Health
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Ccsd Sees Spike
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two new schools coming to Jackson County

The Jackson County School System is adding two new schools to the county. On Monday night, the Board of Education approved a new elementary school, as well as made some key changes to the Legacy Knoll Middle School that broke ground this past spring. Legacy Knoll Middle School, which will...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Commissioners to hear more about proposed East Side library

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will be talking tonight about a new library slated for the east side of town. The proposed east side library is one of more than three dozen projects approved overwhelmingly by Clarke County voters as part of the SPLOST 2020 package. The total budget for the project will be just over $16 million, including some available grant funding from the state. For that price tag, residents will get a facility with about 16,000 square feet of space, less than the 25,000 – 30,000 originally requested by library officials, along with furniture, fixtures, books, and the land on which the library will be built.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wuga.org

Two More Arrested in Connection to Clayton Street Shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department have made two more arrests and seized numerous firearms in connection to the Aug. 25 shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Clayton Street downtown. 18-year-old Dedrique Baughns and a 17-year-old have been arrested and charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

UGA Defends Top 20 Public University Ranking

The University of Georgia defends its title as the No. 16 best public university in the nation for the seventh year in a row, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 ranking. Besides keeping its overall top 20 title, UGA ranked highly for several colleges and majors:...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker

The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy