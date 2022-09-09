Read full article on original website
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
wuga.org
Morning Headlines: Kemp pitches K-12 aid in Oconee County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he wants the state to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they didn’t learn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp also wants to expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass...
wuga.org
Regents cut 215 inactive academic programs
The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents has terminated 215 programs at 18 schools. The AJC reports each of the programs have already been deactivated for more than two years because of lagging enrollment and officials say that any impacted students have received advice on how to pursue other degrees.
thelaniertimes.com
Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale
Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
Police, ambulance responding to large flight at Dekalb County high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a fight broke out at Towers High School Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The school was place on lockdown. School officials said the situation is now under control. NewsChopper 2 was over...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
WJCL
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
accesswdun.com
Two new schools coming to Jackson County
The Jackson County School System is adding two new schools to the county. On Monday night, the Board of Education approved a new elementary school, as well as made some key changes to the Legacy Knoll Middle School that broke ground this past spring. Legacy Knoll Middle School, which will...
Warning: Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web
ATLANTA — Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web, just hours after you dropped them in the mailbox. It’s a crime that’s been growing dramatically in recent months across Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Consumer...
wuga.org
Commissioners to hear more about proposed East Side library
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will be talking tonight about a new library slated for the east side of town. The proposed east side library is one of more than three dozen projects approved overwhelmingly by Clarke County voters as part of the SPLOST 2020 package. The total budget for the project will be just over $16 million, including some available grant funding from the state. For that price tag, residents will get a facility with about 16,000 square feet of space, less than the 25,000 – 30,000 originally requested by library officials, along with furniture, fixtures, books, and the land on which the library will be built.
What are Brian Kemp’s education priorities if he wins a second term?
Reversing learning loss stemming from the pandemic, boosting the education workforce and stepping up school safety measures will be Gov. Brian Kemp’s top education priorities if he wins a second term in November, Kemp said Monday. At an elementary school in Oconee County, the governor announced he will ask...
wuga.org
Two More Arrested in Connection to Clayton Street Shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department have made two more arrests and seized numerous firearms in connection to the Aug. 25 shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Clayton Street downtown. 18-year-old Dedrique Baughns and a 17-year-old have been arrested and charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and...
Noah’s Ark employees walk off job, cite unsafe working conditions amid board leadership
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — There are internal conflicts between board members and the founders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary that state leaders say are causing operational issues. “We cannot lose Noah’s Ark,” said state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wuga.org
UGA Defends Top 20 Public University Ranking
The University of Georgia defends its title as the No. 16 best public university in the nation for the seventh year in a row, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 ranking. Besides keeping its overall top 20 title, UGA ranked highly for several colleges and majors:...
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
wuga.org
Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker
The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
Suspect dead after being shot by Walton County deputy, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man is dead after being shot by deputies at a home off of Hwy. 11 in Walton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting took place just before noon on North Highway 11 just outside of Monroe city limits.
