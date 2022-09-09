ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Pets of the Week for September 13, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nelly would love to find a family to call her own for years and years to come! She always brings a fun personality with her, and had a blast on her recent day trip outside the shelter! Nelly is always up for a walk or a ride in the car, and is good with other dogs, too! She is a snuggler, showing her love and appreciation to those who spend some time with her! Nelly is five years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Backstreet Boys pose with puppies from Nashville shelter named in their honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Backstreet Boys have finally shown us the shape of their heart—and that shape is a paw print. The band was in Nashville last week as part of their DNA World Tour. Nine-week-old puppies from the Nashville Humane Association were invited to visit the Backstreet Boys for a special production shoot to raise adoption awareness.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN

Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WKRN

Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption in Nashville

Puppies named after the iconic boyband are up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption …. 1 critically injured head-on crash on Charlotte Pike. Steve Keel search team leaving Alaska, ends efforts. Fugitive from justice charge. Teacher injured breaking up fight at...
NASHVILLE, TN
z975.com

I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville

Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRN

Newsmaker: Kendra Scott ‘Heart of Hearing’ Collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special partnership is helping spread the word about hearing impairment and getting hearing aids to kids who need them. Heart of Hearing Founder Meghan Thomas joins Kendra Scott Event Manager Madison Wones in the News 2 studio with more on the new collection. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
Wave 3

Dolly Parton reaches out to local resident battling cancer

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Ann Marie Davis, a dentist practicing in Scottsville, received the surprise of a lifetime when she received a video message from the one and only Dolly Parton. Last year, Davis was diagnosed with cancer and started undergoing treatment. She underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and was...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Investing in high-end hospitality

Companies in Nashville are making the choice to invest in higher-end hospitality downtown. Woman charged with aggravated assault with deadly …. Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption …. Pets of the Week for September 13, 2022. Two Trevecca athletes injured in crash. East Tennessee veteran stuck in Venezuelan...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy