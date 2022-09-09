Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Pets of the Week for September 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nelly would love to find a family to call her own for years and years to come! She always brings a fun personality with her, and had a blast on her recent day trip outside the shelter! Nelly is always up for a walk or a ride in the car, and is good with other dogs, too! She is a snuggler, showing her love and appreciation to those who spend some time with her! Nelly is five years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
chattanoogacw.com
Backstreet Boys pose with puppies from Nashville shelter named in their honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Backstreet Boys have finally shown us the shape of their heart—and that shape is a paw print. The band was in Nashville last week as part of their DNA World Tour. Nine-week-old puppies from the Nashville Humane Association were invited to visit the Backstreet Boys for a special production shoot to raise adoption awareness.
Nashville Parent
2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN
Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
Two popular Nashville restaurants close their doors for good
Two restaurants are closing their doors for good in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and the M Street's Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption in Nashville
Puppies named after the iconic boyband are up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption …. 1 critically injured head-on crash on Charlotte Pike. Steve Keel search team leaving Alaska, ends efforts. Fugitive from justice charge. Teacher injured breaking up fight at...
WKRN
Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton headlining at Pilgrimage Festival
FRANKLIN, Tenn.–Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is coming to Williamson County again this year! This year marks the music and arts festival’s eighth appearance and so many great artists are on the lineup. “This is arguably the coolest small city in America, Franklin, Tennessee. This is the place...
z975.com
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville
Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
WKRN
Backyard BBQ: 5-swing pergola in Murfreesboro and Philly Cheesesteaks
This week, Danielle Breezy met up with Andrea and Billy Jones in Murfreesboro to join them for a backyard BBQ in probably one of the coolest backyards. Their backyard was equipped with a large, beautiful 5-swing pergola, firepit and swimming pool just perfect for getting together with family and friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Newsmaker: United Way of Greater Nashville celebrating 100 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a milestone year for the United Way of Greater Nashville – 100 years!. Chapter President and CEO Brian Hassett joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to take a look at the past 100 years and share their vision for the next 100.
You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.
Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.
clarksvillenow.com
Who’s your favorite veterinarian? Here are the nominees – vote now in Clarksville’s Best
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We trust veterinarians with the lives of our furry friends, and the best ones do that with lots of tender loving care. Which one is the best? Now is your chance to weigh in!. Here are the nominees in this year’s big annual Clarksville’s...
Dog flu cases on the rise in Nashville, veterinarians warn
Veterinarians warn pet parents to take precautions as dog flu cases rise in Nashville, and they might need to keep a close eye on their pups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Kendra Scott ‘Heart of Hearing’ Collection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special partnership is helping spread the word about hearing impairment and getting hearing aids to kids who need them. Heart of Hearing Founder Meghan Thomas joins Kendra Scott Event Manager Madison Wones in the News 2 studio with more on the new collection. The...
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Wave 3
Dolly Parton reaches out to local resident battling cancer
ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Ann Marie Davis, a dentist practicing in Scottsville, received the surprise of a lifetime when she received a video message from the one and only Dolly Parton. Last year, Davis was diagnosed with cancer and started undergoing treatment. She underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and was...
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
WSMV
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
WKRN
Investing in high-end hospitality
Companies in Nashville are making the choice to invest in higher-end hospitality downtown. Woman charged with aggravated assault with deadly …. Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption …. Pets of the Week for September 13, 2022. Two Trevecca athletes injured in crash. East Tennessee veteran stuck in Venezuelan...
Comments / 0