Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
USF Sarasota-Manatee to add its first student housing to campus
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Board of Governors unanimously approved building a housing and student center complex on the campus of the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus. It will be the first student housing on the Sarasota-Manatee campus. In the coming months, USF will break ground on a...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical depression forms in Atlantic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical depression has formed in the south Atlantic that is moving toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday. The center of Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The depression is moving west near 14 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida father teaches his son the importance of 9/11
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida father enjoyed an afternoon watching baseball games with his son this September 11th. The two spent time together watching the 18 and under baseball world cup. The World Cup takes place at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. In between baseball action, Fred Felton III...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast locals remember 9/11
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s no shortage of people who can vividly remember where they were and what they were doing when the World Trade Center was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. Mission BBQ held a memorial ceremony Sunday to honor those who passed on 9/11. Many attendees spoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbor speaking out following alligator attack on 77-year-old Lakewood Ranch woman
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A neighbor coming to the rescue of another neighbor in the Del Webb Community in Lakewood Ranch, possibly saving her life. This after an alligator attacking a 77-year-old woman walking on a path near her home last week. “He heard the screams so he immediately...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ll find the name “Selby” in many parts of the Suncoast. But what do you know about Bill Selby? He was an early settler, a wealthy man, who lived a very quiet life on the Suncoast. And he is still changing lives, nearly 70 years after he died.
Mysuncoast.com
Spectrum Sailing to host camp for children with Autism Sept. 16-18
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 2022 registration is open for Sailing Camp for Autistic Youth in Sarasota Spectrum Sailing. The organization, based out of Charleston, S.C. is coming to Sarasota for its final free sailing camp opportunity. The camp will run September 16-18, 2022. The three-day camp offers individuals 10- 17...
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and two others seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Englewood. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Englewood man, was heading south on State Road 776, also known as Indiana Avenue, at about 6:30 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota sees new seal designs from artists’ submissions
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The preliminary version of the new seal of the City of Sarasota has been selected. The design was selected by the nonprofit organization Dream Large from six submissions. Dream Large is currently in the process of refining this design based on commissioners’ suggestions and will present those revised versions at an upcoming meeting.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton police chief says results of misconduct probe were expected
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A day after Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan was cleared of charges of conducting an illegal search of a home in July, Bevan lamented the toll the case has taken on the department. “I think this whole thing has been an embarrassment for this department,” she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The SWAT team from Sarasota County was used to execute a warrant in Sarasota near 19th and Gillespie. The scene is now clear and all departments have left after blocking the roadways for a while. Sarasota County Sheriff had their helicopter in the air hovering near...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota school district holding job fair Sept. 16
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will hold a job fair Friday, Sept. 16 at the district’s administrative offices at the Landings, 1960 Landings Blvd. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers should go to the building with the black awning...
Mysuncoast.com
Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension. Nicole...
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicle thefts on the rise on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thefts are on the rise on the Suncoast. The Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a major increase in vehicle burglaries this year. According to Captain Robert Armstrong, there have been 220 of them reported in Sarasota. However, the...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrots stolen from Punta Gorda animal outreach group
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after several parrots were stolen after a break-in at a local animal outreach group. According to officials, the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda was burglarized overnight Tuesday. According to the group, the power was cut just before 3 a.m. and 28 birds were stolen.
Mysuncoast.com
Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather. The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties. Those interested will be able to pick up free...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Theatre seeking housing for out-of-town actors
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - During its production of Kinky Boots, Venice Theatre is hoping that someone can help provide the theatre with some out of town housing. The theatre occasionally brings in guest artists to play roles that require a specific skill set that they might not be able to find within the local acting community.
Mysuncoast.com
Car crashes into Port Charlotte home, destroying home
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded after a car crashed into a home in Port Charlotte Wednesday. Firefighters say that the homeowner was in the process of moving to Port Charlotte. Now the home is a total loss. Officials say that a vehicle crashed into...
Comments / 1