ewrestlingnews.com

TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling Shows In Future Lineups

A new report suggests that TNT and TBS could be adding more professional wrestling content to their lineup. According to a report from Deadline, Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, Kathleen Finch, notes that due to AEW’s success, it could lead to more wrestling-themed shows for the network.
