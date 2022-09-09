Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling Shows In Future Lineups
A new report suggests that TNT and TBS could be adding more professional wrestling content to their lineup. According to a report from Deadline, Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, Kathleen Finch, notes that due to AEW’s success, it could lead to more wrestling-themed shows for the network.
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
News On The Miz, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Wardlow
The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz took to TikTok on Wednesday to post a video of himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. The Miz captioned the video with,
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Frustrated With American Airlines, Karrion Kross’ Warning, More
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is frustrated with American Airlines following yet another flight delay. She wrote,. “Y’all … my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken. & we have to wait for maintenance. I CANT MAKE THIS UP 3rd AA flight that’s been delayed this week.
