Boston, MA

wgbh.org

Wu voted for Arroyo in DA primary

In an appearance on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu revealed that she voted for Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk County District Attorney primary, despite withdrawing her endorsement after the Boston Globe published an interview with a woman who alleged sexual assault. Politics and...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

New Boston redistricting chair demands census data from BPDA

Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, who inherited oversight of the city’s redistricting process last month in the wake of Ricardo Arroyo's temporary chairmanship suspension, has filed an order demanding data from the Boston Planning and Development Agency to help shape the process of redrawing the city’s district lines.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston to challenge census count

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday Boston will dispute the results of the national 2020 population count based on research from local demographers that suggests an undercount of nearly 7,000 college students, immigrants and people in correctional facilities. Wu also announced Boston is seeking a review of the city’s count of...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Northeastern University campus partly evacuated after blast; 1 injured

A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, injuring one staff member. Boston police superintendent Felipe Colon said Tuesday night that a second package was “ultimately rendered safe” by the bomb squad. He added that the scene was secure and that it was...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

AG candidate Campbell will not commit to debating GOP rival

Andrea Campbell, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, would not commit to holding debates with her Republican opponent in an interview Monday. When asked on Boston Public Radio if she would debate Republican nominee Jay McMahon in an event by GBH, she replied, "We'll see." If she prevails in November,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Smoke and sparks plagued the Green Line this weekend. What does it mean for the T?

If all goes as planned, the Orange Line will reopen a week from today, on Sept. 19. Still, the weekend was a hectic and sometimes dangerous one on the T. On Saturday night, an out-of-use commuter rail train caught fire. And on Sunday, a power line fell down at Park Street station, causing sparks and loud noises that sent passengers running in panic. What do these issues mean for the T’s long-term safety and reliability? GBH News transportation reporter Bob Seay joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about it. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Boston, MA

