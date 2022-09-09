If all goes as planned, the Orange Line will reopen a week from today, on Sept. 19. Still, the weekend was a hectic and sometimes dangerous one on the T. On Saturday night, an out-of-use commuter rail train caught fire. And on Sunday, a power line fell down at Park Street station, causing sparks and loud noises that sent passengers running in panic. What do these issues mean for the T’s long-term safety and reliability? GBH News transportation reporter Bob Seay joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about it. This transcript has been lightly edited.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO