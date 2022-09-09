Read full article on original website
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
wgbh.org
Wu voted for Arroyo in DA primary
In an appearance on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu revealed that she voted for Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk County District Attorney primary, despite withdrawing her endorsement after the Boston Globe published an interview with a woman who alleged sexual assault. Politics and...
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
wgbh.org
New Boston redistricting chair demands census data from BPDA
Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, who inherited oversight of the city’s redistricting process last month in the wake of Ricardo Arroyo's temporary chairmanship suspension, has filed an order demanding data from the Boston Planning and Development Agency to help shape the process of redrawing the city’s district lines.
wgbh.org
Boston to challenge census count
Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday Boston will dispute the results of the national 2020 population count based on research from local demographers that suggests an undercount of nearly 7,000 college students, immigrants and people in correctional facilities. Wu also announced Boston is seeking a review of the city’s count of...
wgbh.org
Northeastern University campus partly evacuated after blast; 1 injured
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, injuring one staff member. Boston police superintendent Felipe Colon said Tuesday night that a second package was “ultimately rendered safe” by the bomb squad. He added that the scene was secure and that it was...
wgbh.org
AG candidate Campbell will not commit to debating GOP rival
Andrea Campbell, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, would not commit to holding debates with her Republican opponent in an interview Monday. When asked on Boston Public Radio if she would debate Republican nominee Jay McMahon in an event by GBH, she replied, "We'll see." If she prevails in November,...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
wgbh.org
Student activists are pushing their colleges to offer more reproductive health care
As a new semester starts, not all college students across Massachusetts have the same access to reproductive health care on their campus. Some undergraduates at private and public colleges are working to get more options for themselves and their peers, with and without support from their schools. Urged by student...
wgbh.org
Fall River City Council president steps down following harassment and intimidation charges
Fall River’s City Council president has stepped down following criminal charges of harassment and witness intimidation for allegedly harassing the wife of a Westport man she told police she was having an affair with. Pam Laliberte-Lebeau, who was first elected in 2015, had been facing mounting pressure from some...
wgbh.org
Smoke and sparks plagued the Green Line this weekend. What does it mean for the T?
If all goes as planned, the Orange Line will reopen a week from today, on Sept. 19. Still, the weekend was a hectic and sometimes dangerous one on the T. On Saturday night, an out-of-use commuter rail train caught fire. And on Sunday, a power line fell down at Park Street station, causing sparks and loud noises that sent passengers running in panic. What do these issues mean for the T’s long-term safety and reliability? GBH News transportation reporter Bob Seay joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about it. This transcript has been lightly edited.
