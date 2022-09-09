Read full article on original website
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsChester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
cn2.com
Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
cn2.com
CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Chester Cyclones
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Chester High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
cn2.com
Rock Hill School District Gives Answers To Questions On School Safety
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County. On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County, and in the Rock Hill School District in just one week three guns were found at three different schools.
cn2.com
School District Offers Reward for Information Leading to Threats at Fort Mill High School
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was vandalism that stirred up a lot of concern, in fact a lot of parents apparently kept their kids home today because of it. The Fort Mill School District is asking for the community’s help. Now the district adds they don’t...
WPMI
High school students in South Carolina post videos of themselves fighting, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level at a high school in South Carolina. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department said it has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Former CN2 Building Makes Way For Future Growth
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The former CN2 home on Elizabeth Lane in Old Town Rock Hill is coming down. Even though the team knew it was coming down it is still a strange site to see. We’ll keep you posted as to what’s coming to that site...
cn2.com
CN2 Newcast – New Hospital Opening, School District Hosts Town Hall, State Program Tackling Overdoses
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County. On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County. And, in the Rock Hill School District 3 guns were found at three different schools. Those findings prompted...
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: Pumpkins Galore at Cotton Hills Farm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s that time of year again to step outside and pick the perfect pumpkin for delicious pie baking, home decorating and carving for Halloween. CN2 Today takes us to a huge pumpkin patch in Lowrys at Cotton Hill Farm where you can...
cn2.com
After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
South Carolina schools emphasize safety after threats, guns on campus
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Schools in South Carolina ramped up security on Monday after threats were made at one school and multiple guns were found at others. Days after three guns were found in different Rock Hill schools, leaders will gather Monday night to discuss ways to prevent this from happening again.
Piedmont Medical Center patient thankful for new hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I have never been in pain like that in my life.” Charles Cornell is celebrating his birthday today — a day he may not have seen without Fort Mill’s new 100-bed hospital open to the public. “Cause they said what happened was my heart had given a couple […]
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
cn2.com
21 Years Later Recovery Efforts at Twin Towers Just as Real
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on our country, the memories of that day and the weeks that followed, continue to stay on our minds. A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims...
WBTV
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Weekend Review
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High School Football… The Chester Cylone’s giving South Pointe a scare. Plus, one of the oldest rivalries renewed in South Carolina while the Cleveland Browns Football Team in town bringing home one of Rock Hill’s own. We have those stories...
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Report – Northwestern Displaying Patriotism, Peak into Winthrop’s Opponent and
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Northwestern High School has been chosen to be a part of a special football game this Friday that will display plenty of patriotism. Plus, for the second week in a row, the Winthrop Men’s soccer team is going north of the border to play a nationally ranked opponent.
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: Shop Local is Easier with Celebration of Local Businesses This Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A Celebration of Local Businesses is this weekend and this is what you can expect!. Pure Escape Resort is once again holding its Local Business Celebration to make the community aware of the shopping possibilities available locally. With 40 vendors they will offer...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Nascar Icon Book Signing, Remembering 911, Wrong Way Driver Shatters Lives
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims from ground zero on September 11, 2001. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on interstate 77 early this past Sunday morning sadly led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured.
Student to face disciplinary action for making false gun threat at Lancaster middle school, officials say
"No gun was ever seen or possessed at school, according to the investigation," the LCSD said.
