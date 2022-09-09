ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Chester Cyclones

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Chester High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
cn2.com

CN2 TODAY: Pumpkins Galore at Cotton Hills Farm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s that time of year again to step outside and pick the perfect pumpkin for delicious pie baking, home decorating and carving for Halloween. CN2 Today takes us to a huge pumpkin patch in Lowrys at Cotton Hill Farm where you can...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
FORT MILL, SC
NewsBreak
Education
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

21 Years Later Recovery Efforts at Twin Towers Just as Real

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on our country, the memories of that day and the weeks that followed, continue to stay on our minds. A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports Weekend Review

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High School Football… The Chester Cylone’s giving South Pointe a scare. Plus, one of the oldest rivalries renewed in South Carolina while the Cleveland Browns Football Team in town bringing home one of Rock Hill’s own. We have those stories...
ROCK HILL, SC

