Teen driver causes head-on crash north of Spokane
COLBERT WA - A head on crash involving a teen driver going the wrong way in Colbert, north of Spokane on Sunday night, September, 11th, sent three people to the hospital. The collision on US highway 2 happened around 8 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol a 15 year...
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
Air quality returns to ‘moderate’ range across Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – After a smoky few days, the Inland Northwest’s air quality has finally dipped into the “moderate” range. This means air quality is “acceptable,” but there are some pollutants in the air that could cause some health concerns for those who are extremely sensitive.
Traffic open at I-90 EB near Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were driving on I-90 eastbound near Sunset Hill, you might have seen delays in the area. A two-car crash was blocking the right lane of EB I-90 at the Latah Creek Bridge near Sunset Hill. WSPD4PIO said to expect backups in the area. The...
Spokane threatens legal action unless state disbands homeless camp, pays for the mess
SPOKANE – The City of Spokane has put a state agency on notice to expect legal action if an estimated 650 people are not removed from a homeless encampment on its property. In addition, the city wants to be reimbursed $350,000 for the cost of law enforcement and cleanup services, among others.
New scam asks for donations to SPD’s training center
SPOKANE, Wash. – Scammers are using the Spokane Police Department’s training center phone number to get money. The scammers are asking for “donations,” but SPD says they will never call to ask for donations. Those who receive a phone call like this should not disclose their financial information and instead report it to Crime Check. Crime Check can be reached...
Spokane Valley bull rider starts long haul to recovery after a rodeo fall, broken neck
At a Friday night peak event, Connor "Hubba" Hagerty held on for 8 seconds with a high score for a win in the Aug. 19 bull-riding contest at the Pend Oreille County Fair & Rodeo. When Hagerty moved to get off the bull, that's when everything went horribly wrong. The...
Driver in custody for DUI after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person is in custody for a DUI after their car was involved in a rollover crash in Spokane Valley. Troopers were on the scene of a crash on North Pines Road south of East Mission Avenue. The crash took place near the Jack in the Box in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries. COPYRIGHT...
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
As fentanyl deaths rise, communities seek solutions
SPOKANE, Wash. – “We know what to do. We have the tools. It’s really about sharing that information with the public,” Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, with the University of Washington said. There were 120 overdose deaths related to fentanyl in Spokane County last year. That’s up from...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Building moratorium passed by City Council excites residents by Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council passed a six month building moratorium for the Latah and Thorpe neighborhoods. The purpose is to improve more infrastructure before more people move into the area, especially around Highway 195. Many cars go upwards of eighty miles an hour on Highway 195 and...
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
Youth activity program catches on at Washington farmers markets
When organizers developed a youth activity program for Washington farmers markets in 2015, they thought they might reach 50 kids at one or two markets. Instead, the program, called KERNEL, immediately expanded to eight Spokane farmers markets. KERNEL is the acronym for Kids Eating Right-Nutrition and Exercise for Life. "It...
