Spokane County, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
MILLWOOD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New scam asks for donations to SPD’s training center

SPOKANE, Wash. – Scammers are using the Spokane Police Department’s training center phone number to get money.  The scammers are asking for “donations,” but SPD says they will never call to ask for donations.  Those who receive a phone call like this should not disclose their financial information and instead report it to Crime Check.  Crime Check can be reached...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

As fentanyl deaths rise, communities seek solutions

SPOKANE, Wash. – “We know what to do. We have the tools. It’s really about sharing that information with the public,” Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, with the University of Washington said. There were 120 overdose deaths related to fentanyl in Spokane County last year. That’s up from...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene.  The crash happened early Tuesday morning.  The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'We're surrounded by fires'

Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Youth activity program catches on at Washington farmers markets

When organizers developed a youth activity program for Washington farmers markets in 2015, they thought they might reach 50 kids at one or two markets. Instead, the program, called KERNEL, immediately expanded to eight Spokane farmers markets. KERNEL is the acronym for Kids Eating Right-Nutrition and Exercise for Life. "It...
SPOKANE, WA

