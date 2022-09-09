Read full article on original website
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Technical College of the Lowcountry: A History of A Public College of Beaufort, SCTyler Mc.Beaufort, SC
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Amber Alert continues for 12-year-old Missouri girl
FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Herald & Review
Body of man missing for 28 years found in Missouri, Moline police say
The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri. Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river. Asplund, Moline,...
KYTV
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
KELOLAND TV
Mystery death along the Missouri
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old female juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident Saturday morning at almost noon in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving a pick up north on Mitchell Road, west of Mitchell Cemetery Road, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The pick up ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. The girl was flown to St. Louis Children's Hospital. She was wearing her seat belt during the accident.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Traffic Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A 75 year old Farmington woman, Cheryl Oberreiter, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois county Monday evening at 6:45. Highway Patrol reports show Oberreiter was driving west on Route C, at Route D. She failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and her SUV traveled across the road, ran off the west side of the highway, and crashed into a boulder. Obberreiter was taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. She was not wearing a seat belt when the accident took place.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES TURKEY HUNTERS TO SUBMIT FALL FEATHERS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during either the Archery Deer and Turkey...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
advantagenews.com
Man wanted for questioning in fatal Metro-East accident
Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. It happened in the early morning hours of August 24th in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis. Troopers say...
Clearwater Lake in Missouri offers several options for those who like to be outdoors
Canoes on the Black River in Missouri near Lesterville.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Clearwater Lake is a reservoir on the Black River. It's located six miles from Piedmont, Missouri. Clearwater Lake is used by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers for flood control in the White and lower Mississippi River Basins.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
Want To Try A Fall Day Trip? These 10 Missouri Options Will Do The Trick
The Fall equinox will officially be here Sept 22. This will mark the first day of fall. It isn't that far away. It will hopefully be a little cooler and those fall colors may start to slowly appear. There will be more "fall" activities happening, and perhaps with gas prices a little lower, you can find some time to take a trip for the day and experience them. Here are 10 options for you in Missouri that may interest you.
Missing South Florida hiker found dead in California after going missing
