KYTV
Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet. Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
KYTV
Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
KYTV
City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
KYTV
MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week
Temperatures will climb back above normal for the rest of the week. Queen City Chaos rugby team promoting growth of the sport in the Ozarks. Rural Laclede County school district develops plan in case more bus drivers needed. Area chimney service calls are going up ahead of the upcoming heating...
KYTV
Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters say the fire started Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of W Nettle Ct. The home was fully engulfed in flames. They say no one was home at the time of the fire. Two pets died in the fire.
KYTV
Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: New advancements in roofing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cox Roofing in Springfield has invested in roofing equipment that is helping to modernize its business. Find out what technology they’re investing in.
KYTV
Springfield woman shares brain aneurysm survival story to encourage others to learn warning signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - #TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms. 1 in 50 has an unruptured brain aneurysm they don’t even know about, one study found, and one local woman who survived hopes to share early signs. On October 15, 2019, Jennifer Laney says...
KYTV
Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. Ambulance District’s new cots provide additional safety for paramedics and patients
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Ambulance District is installing new cots in trucks this week. It comes at a pretty hefty cost. The Power Pro 2 Stryker cots and loading systems will soon be in all 12 trucks fleet-wide. The cots auto-load into the ambulance and support up to 700 pounds.
KYTV
Cassville, Mo. Schools new Wild C research farm providing hands-on learning experience for high school ag students
Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to see us staying quiet and warm for our Friday. There will still be rain chances for some this weekend with a little cool down on the way by Sunday. The taste of fall won't last long as we will warm back up through next week.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
KYTV
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
KYTV
HIGH-TECH DELIVERIES: Starship Technologies launches robot delivery service at Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -The futuristic world of “The Jetsons” is not here yet. But on Tuesday, students and faculty at Missouri State University see the latest robotic tech as they walk around campus as Starship Technologies rolled out its robot food delivery service in partnership with Chartwells Higher Education.
KYTV
Neighbors express concerns over flooding from the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors have complaints about the Kansas Expressway Extension project in southern Greene County. Some neighbors said they’re dealing with rainwater damage of thousands of dollars. Homeowner Bill Lach’s backyard connects to the roughly $30 million project. He says the flooding coming from it is...
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. boarding school can remain open, with oversight
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers....
KYTV
Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
KYTV
Rural Laclede County school district develops plan in case more bus drivers needed
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Joel E. Barber School District in rural Laclede County has just enough bus drivers to get students to and from school. District leaders say if one driver calls out for the day, they will be in a predicament. The district posted a letter on...
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car theft suspect who has active warrants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public will help them find a man who could be responsible for several car thefts in recent weeks. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook Page that Channing Shockley’s crime spree includes several auto thefts and a carjacking. The sheriff’s office says Shockley sped away from police in stolen vehicles on several occasions.
