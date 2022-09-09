ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet. Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KYTV

MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week

Temperatures will climb back above normal for the rest of the week. Queen City Chaos rugby team promoting growth of the sport in the Ozarks. Rural Laclede County school district develops plan in case more bus drivers needed. Area chimney service calls are going up ahead of the upcoming heating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters say the fire started Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of W Nettle Ct. The home was fully engulfed in flames. They say no one was home at the time of the fire. Two pets died in the fire.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
WILLARD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Family Fun
KYTV

Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. boarding school can remain open, with oversight

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers....
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car theft suspect who has active warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public will help them find a man who could be responsible for several car thefts in recent weeks. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook Page that Channing Shockley’s crime spree includes several auto thefts and a carjacking. The sheriff’s office says Shockley sped away from police in stolen vehicles on several occasions.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy