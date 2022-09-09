ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas mom Christina Lee Powell’s death ruled accidental

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLFJz_0hp3VcUK00

A Texas mom’s death was ruled accidental and the case was closed by cops after her decomposing body was found in a shopping mall parking lot earlier this summer, officials said Friday.

Christina Lee Powell, 39 — who sparked a manhunt after she went missing in San Antonio in July — died of hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office told Fox News Digital.

The case’s bizarre conclusion comes after Powell was found dead in her black 2020 Nissan Rogue at Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio on July 23, nearly three weeks after a family member reported her missing.

Her SUV had been parked in the same spot at the mall — just four miles from her home in Red Hill Place — for about a week, according to a security guard who made the grim discovery.

San Antonio Police at the time there was no apparent trauma to Powell’s body and announced Thursday it had closed the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MABaa_0hp3VcUK00
Powell died of hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications.
@claudiamobley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfbcF_0hp3VcUK00
Powell was found dead in her vehicle in San Antonio on July 23.
@claudiamobley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHMg6_0hp3VcUK00
The Texas mom’s death sparked a manhunt earlier this summer.
@claudiamobley

“We did not find any evidence leading to a criminal investigation,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Powell, a mom of two boys ages 3 and 12, had last been seen in doorbell camera footage rushing to work on July 5.

The guard discovered her body after noticing a “foul odor”coming from the vehicle, according to police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Powell, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Fox News Digital#Claudiamobley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy