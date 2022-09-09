Royal family yanks Queen’s garden house from Airbnb after death

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday — and an ill-timed press announcement promoting an Airbnb listing on royal grounds sent out by email early that morning — the Royal Family has taken down the listing for the short-term stay, The Post has learned.

Before Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the garden house on her Sandringham Estate was listed on the popular vacation rental site, and had already been booked by guests through February 2024.

The property is part of the 600-acre estate that traditionally served as host for the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations.

That said, Sandringham Castle is most famously known as the location where the Queen gave her annual Christmas broadcast.

The Royal Family, along with boutique holiday cottage agency Norfolk Hideaways, initially listed the property for rent in 2019. Serving as the former home of the Queen Elizabeth’s head gardener, it most recently made its way back on the rental market on Wednesday — a day before the Queen died.

A photo from the Queen’s last Christmas broadcast from Sandringham castle on December 25, 2021. Royal UK

“Due to the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, the hosting company has taken the listing down at this time,” a source told The Post. “Reinstating the listing is at the discretion of the hosting company and the owners of the property.”

“As Sandringham Estate is a working royal residence, the availability for the public to stay in this listing is incredibly limited,” the source added.

The previous listing noted that the brick house offered accommodations of up to eight guests over two floors.

The garden house at the Queen’s Sandringham estate. Neil Longdin

The grounds. Neil Longdin

The dining room. Neil Longdin

The kitchen. Neil Longdin

One of four bedrooms. Neil Longdin

And, as a nod to the late Queen’s love of dogs, the listing also noted: “furry friends welcome.”

“We are delighted that the Garden House on Her Majesty The Queen’s Sandringham Estate is now available to book on Airbnb,” Amanda Cupples, Airbnb’s General Manager for Northern Europe, told The Post in a statement on Thursday morning — shortly before news broke announcing the Queen had died.

“This picturesque cottage set in the grounds of one of the Queen’s most beautiful estates is a perfect hideaway for guests looking for a truly unique stay, and hopefully they may even see a Corgi or two!” Cupples added.