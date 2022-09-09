Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete
Charles Hutton, 86, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Charlie Antwine, 85; service held
Charlie Franklin Antwine, 85, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, in his sleep. Charlie was born February 18, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine. A graveside service was held August 29, 2022. He retired after 27 years from the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Barbara Waters, 85; service September 16
On September 11, 2022, Barbara "Babs" Neece Waters of Newport, passed away peacefully at age 85 after an extended illness. She was born on December 1, 1936, to Hobe Neece and Ruby Pugh Neece Ferebee in Elizabeth City. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Steve Waters; her...
carolinacoastonline.com
Phillip Edwards, 70; incomplete
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Carolina East. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Steven Jones, 65; service held
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. The memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday September 12, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24
Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Randolph Grady Sr., 93; service September 14
Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Shannon O’Rorke, 28; no service
Shannon Rose O’Rorke, 28, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1994, in Morehead City to Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke. Shannon spent her time in high school in the West Carteret Marching Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed. One of her favorite hobbies was her love of drawing. She was creative and artistic. Shannon was a bright light full of life and energy. If you needed someone to talk to, she always had time to listen. She will be cherished as a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.
carolinacoastonline.com
Debra Wagoner, 61; service held
Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960, to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS. She worked as a material inspector for Garners Garment factory, a bread maker at Food Lion, and was working for Peppertree as a laundry attendant until she was diagnosed in 2019 and had to retire from working.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carol Erickson, 75; private service
Carol Erickson, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Cottages at Swansboro. Services for Carol will be private, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Carol was born on November 21, 1946, in Washington, DC, to the late James and Anne...
carolinacoastonline.com
Floyd Quisenberry, 89; incomplete
Floyd M. Quisenberry, 89, of Havelock, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sue Edmundson, 84; service September 17
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bobby Burroughs, 84; no service
Bobby Breen Burroughs, 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Bobby was born to Boss & Carrie Ethel Burroughs on June 3, 1938, in Little Washington, North Carolina. The family would eventually move and call Havelock, North Carolina home. Being one of 9 children, there were a lot of stories and adventures to hear. Bobby joined the Air Force at the age of 17 to see the world. He was an engine mechanic for many different planes and also a Lifeguard. After his 5 years in military service, he returned to Havelock. In 1960 he saw his “Elizabeth Taylor” singing in the church choir. Eventually they began a courtship and on October 7, 1961, began their adventure together that would take them to 60 years.
carolinacoastonline.com
Terry Townsend, 60; incomplete
Terry Townsend, 60, of Beaufort, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Holly Jacobs, 63; no service
Holly Dee Jacobs, 63, a resident of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Holly was an accomplished singer who had her own band and played at many night clubs in the Hartford, CT area in the nineties. She was a successful business owner throughout the eighties and nineties, and most recently worked as a cosmetologist and excelled in style and custom color.
WITN
Some Onslow County Senior Services activities canceled
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An HVAC repair has caused some Onslow County Senior Services activities to be canceled. The county says all indoor activities are canceled until the repair is completed and all large gatherings in the multipurpose rooms are canceled, including Bingo on Thursday and Friday. The repair...
Residents, officials reflect on four years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in Eastern North Carolina. The storm caused extensive damage across the area, and many are still picking up the pieces years later. “A lot of people lost, I saw a lot of stuff sitting on the side of the road, a […]
Comments / 0