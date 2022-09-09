Bobby Breen Burroughs, 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Bobby was born to Boss & Carrie Ethel Burroughs on June 3, 1938, in Little Washington, North Carolina. The family would eventually move and call Havelock, North Carolina home. Being one of 9 children, there were a lot of stories and adventures to hear. Bobby joined the Air Force at the age of 17 to see the world. He was an engine mechanic for many different planes and also a Lifeguard. After his 5 years in military service, he returned to Havelock. In 1960 he saw his “Elizabeth Taylor” singing in the church choir. Eventually they began a courtship and on October 7, 1961, began their adventure together that would take them to 60 years.

