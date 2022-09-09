ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Reward doubled for Lakeland man accused of attacking Capitol police on Jan. 6

By Matt Cohen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T359c_0hp3UJsQ00
Federal investigators say this photo shows Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of Lakeland standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI on Friday announced that the reward leading to Pollock's arrest has been doubled, to $30,000. [ U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ]

A Lakeland man arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 dressed like a man ready for combat, investigators say.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, wore military-style camouflage with military-style patches, a ballistic vest, tactical gloves with plastic knuckles and knee pads, according to federal court documents. Photos filed with the documents show a man, who authorities say is Pollock, running up the Capitol steps looking like a soldier.

Pollock is accused of assaulting police officers with a deadly weapon that day as thousands of rioters attacked the Capitol during a congressional meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. But for more than a year, Pollock has evaded arrest.

On Friday, the FBI doubled the reward for information leading to Pollock’s arrest to $30,000.

Three others believed to have been with Pollock that day have been arrested. Michael Perkins, Olivia Pollock and Joshua Doolin appeared in a Tampa court on June 30, 2021. They were released on bail, though a judge set conditions for high-intensity supervision. Olivia Pollock is listed in court documents a family member of Jonathan’s.

Federal prosecutors said Pollock was the most violent of the group and in court documents called his actions “extremely dangerous.”

His current location is unknown.

In a press release, the FBI said Pollock has friends and family in north and central Florida as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Just before 2 p.m. on the day of the attack, Pollock moved up the west steps of the Capitol with a flag pole, holding it pointed toward Capitol Police officers, prosecutors allege in court documents. Officers managed to take the flag pole away from Pollock, who then helped move a temporary metal fence and charged toward officers, court documents state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYAar_0hp3UJsQ00
Federal prosecutors say this image shows Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of Lakeland leaping toward Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, 2021. [ U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ]

Images filed with the documents show Pollock leaping over other rioters and onto officers. He grabbed one officer around the waist and pulled him down a few steps, then got up and punched multiple police officers in the face, the records state. Pollock is also accused of grabbing the neck of an officer who was on the ground in an attempt to choke that officer.

Pollock and the rest of the group with him continued to fight officers as they tried to move up the Capitol steps, records state. He then confronted an officer and grabbed his riot shield, eventually tugging it away.

Prosecutors say images included in court documents show Pollock raising the shield over his head and thrusting it into an officer’s throat just after 2 p.m. By 3 p.m., the crowd had calmed slightly before Pollock began yelling to the crowd of rioters on the steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0hp3UJsQ00

“We didn’t come all this way just to stand here,” Pollock said, according to the court records. “We didn’t come this far just to push back the cops.”

Still carrying the riot shield, Pollock moved closer to an entrance into the Capitol between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pollock during this time used the shield as a weapon on multiple occasions, forcing it toward the throat of multiple officers, documents state.

Pollock’s former coworkers in Lakeland told investigators he took several weeks off in January to travel to Washington D.C. Upon returning to work, the employees said, Pollock showed coworkers photos of himself at the Capitol and bragged about his actions.

Anyone with information about Pollock is asked to contact the FBI Tampa Field Office at 813-253-1000 or www.tips.fbi.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
fox13news.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Andrew Joseph III against HCSO heads to federal court

TAMPA, Fla. - In the years since the death of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III, law enforcement has tried to make Student Day at the annual fair safer. However, for the teen’s family, they said the changes are too little too late. They said their son should still be with them today, and they want the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to be held accountable.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Daniel Pollock#Capitol Police#Violent Crime
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

COVID-19 shot skeptics to host event at Tampa Convention Center

TAMPA — Free medical, dental and vision care will be offered to an estimated 3,000 people at the Tampa Convention Center this week, a religious nonprofit announced. Volunteers will offer almost $20 million in no-cost health services, according to the nonprofit Liberty and Health Alliance. Several controversial speakers will...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Largo man accused of stealing tuition payments from private Tampa school

A Largo man has been indicted in connection to money stolen from tuition payments from a private school in Tampa where he worked, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. According to court documents, James John Melis, 52, emailed the parents of students at the school and requested their tuition payments, which they sent to a PayPal account associated with the school. The school is not named in court documents or a news release sent from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy