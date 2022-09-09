ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin bowhunters to hit the woods beginning this weekend

(WLUK) -- This weekend is the start of the archery and crossbow deer hunting season in Wisconsin. State wildlife officials spoke ahead of Saturday's season opener. Experts say that hunting early in the season is more predictable, as it's the time when deer are more active when trying to get food. They say deer move more early in the morning and early evening.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Bellin Health flu clinics to begin Thursday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Longer nights and cooler days signal the impending arrival of flu season. Green Bay-based Bellin Health has announced its flu clinic schedule for Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Shots are available beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 16. Pre-registration is required for clinic sites; Urgent...
GREEN BAY, WI
97X

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE

