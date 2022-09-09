Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
Fox11online.com
Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
wearegreenbay.com
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Snow plows used to clear flood along I-94 in Waukesha
Both east and westbound lanes of I-94 near County SS in Waukesha are closed because of flooding Monday morning.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
Fox11online.com
Rain brings flooding in parts of state, boost for farmers' crops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- Heavy rains fell on parts of Wisconsin over the weekend, and some areas in the southeastern part of the state received record amounts. A bus full of children in Waukesha County was even stranded in the water Monday morning on their way to school. Northeast Wisconsin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin bowhunters to hit the woods beginning this weekend
(WLUK) -- This weekend is the start of the archery and crossbow deer hunting season in Wisconsin. State wildlife officials spoke ahead of Saturday's season opener. Experts say that hunting early in the season is more predictable, as it's the time when deer are more active when trying to get food. They say deer move more early in the morning and early evening.
Fox11online.com
Smoke from western wildfires turns sun bright red in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- You might be noticing some hazy skies in Northeast Wisconsin this week. The skies are the result of wildfires in the western U.S. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the smoke is drifting over the Midwest from fires mainly in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The smoke is...
WEAU-TV 13
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Health flu clinics to begin Thursday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Longer nights and cooler days signal the impending arrival of flu season. Green Bay-based Bellin Health has announced its flu clinic schedule for Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Shots are available beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 16. Pre-registration is required for clinic sites; Urgent...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Comments / 0