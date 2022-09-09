Read full article on original website
Douglas Straight
5d ago
Probably tired because when your supposed to be resting your unloading it’s the only way to make any money with them because they don’t pay enough and truthfully no damn company pays enough to us drivers.
Ohio man dies in Monroe County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township, Monroe County, Ohio. Troopers say on Tuesday, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser failed to yield when entering State Route 7 from a private lot. Troopers say the […]
WTRF
Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
Ohio man charged with threatening West Virginia hospital staff with knife
A Steubenville, Ohio, man was charged and arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center. The man, Ricky D. Barnett, 54, who was being treated at the hospital, was charged with assault. Court records show a nurse responded to a patient alert in Barnett’s room, where Barnett was lying in […]
WTOV 9
Abraham preaches patience with Wheeling-Ohio County Airport development
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — When Zach Abraham ran for Ohio County Commission, he had plans to help increase growth and utilization of the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport. Now, with forming the Airport Authority Board he's doing just that. "It’s made up of private pilots, commissioners, other citizens that want to...
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WTOV 9
One person dies in crash along State Route 7 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township. According to officials, the crash happened around 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday when a driver failed to yield...
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
WDTV
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Brooke County seek clarification on slice of $400 million opioid deal
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Commissioners in Brooke County have asked for clarification on their slice of a $400 million, statewide opioid settlement. The state will receive these funds, and then distribute them to counties. "There have been some counties that have been hit particularly hard, including the sheriff’s department,...
WTOV 9
Suspect involved in Steubenville stabbing apprehended
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Police have apprehended a suspect involving in a stabbing in Steubenville. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon on Market Street. Details are limited but stay with NEWS9 on all platforms as we learn more.
Man charged after troopers find ‘large quantity’ of marijuana at Fairmont home
A man has been charged after troopers located "a large quantity" of marijuana while responding to a drug complaint at a Fairmont residence.
Public comment on proposed noise ordinance reveals industry is the cause of most complaints
OHIO COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio County Commission held a meeting Tuesday night seeking public comments on a proposed noise ordinance for unincorporated and outlying areas of the county. Officials brought up the idea of the ordinance back in August, after residents in the outskirts of Ohio County brought issues involving excessive noise to […]
Ohio Chief defends officer who shot dog: “I’m sorry it happened”
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) – The death of a dog is causing controversy in a local township. Wells Township Police say the animal charged an officer, who defended himself. But community members are upset. Chief John Ingram says a call came into the station that there were two dogs in the basketball court area by […]
WTOV 9
Community Development Block Grant will help get four township roads in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Belmont County opened the bidding for the paving of four township roads surrounded by low-income housing on Wednesday. And thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, there may be more down the road. Belmont County Township Association President and Putney Township Trustee Frank...
cityofweirton.com
City of Weirton - Fall Clean Up 2022
An Ordinance prohibiting the removal (scavenging) of garbage or any other articles placed at curbside for "Clean Up" by the City is in effect. Individuals cited for this activity shall be fined not less than $5.00 or more than $500.00 and costs, and, for the second or subsequent offenses, may be imprisoned for not more than 30 days, in addition to the fine.
WTOV 9
Another loaded handgun confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration officers detected a loaded handgun in the carry-on bag of an Armstrong County, Pa., man at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint early Wednesday morning. The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets. After detecting the gun, TSA officers notified the Allegheny County...
Man charged after troopers find marijuana while helping probation officers with residence check
A man has been charged after troopers found marijuana while assisting probation officers with a residence check in Monongalia County.
Belmont County police looking for suspects that allegedly stole wallet from Riesbeck’s
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville police department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding two suspects that allegedly stole a wallet from Riesbeck’s. Police say the suspects entered the store and stole a wallet out of an individual’s shopping cart, and then exited the store. Officers say the wallet was stolen on […]
WTOV 9
When will the homeless encampment under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling be cleaned up?
WHEELING, W.Va. — A homeless encampment that arose under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling was shut down in late August. But it was not cleaned up. "The camp itself is now vacant. There is no one now living there. We check on that frequently -- myself and the police," said Melissa Adams, homeless liaison, city of Wheeling.
