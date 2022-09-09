An Ordinance prohibiting the removal (scavenging) of garbage or any other articles placed at curbside for "Clean Up" by the City is in effect. Individuals cited for this activity shall be fined not less than $5.00 or more than $500.00 and costs, and, for the second or subsequent offenses, may be imprisoned for not more than 30 days, in addition to the fine.

