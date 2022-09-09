ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Douglas Straight
5d ago

Probably tired because when your supposed to be resting your unloading it’s the only way to make any money with them because they don’t pay enough and truthfully no damn company pays enough to us drivers.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in Monroe County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township, Monroe County, Ohio. Troopers say on Tuesday, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser failed to yield when entering State Route 7 from a private lot. Troopers say the […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Abraham preaches patience with Wheeling-Ohio County Airport development

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — When Zach Abraham ran for Ohio County Commission, he had plans to help increase growth and utilization of the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport. Now, with forming the Airport Authority Board he's doing just that. "It’s made up of private pilots, commissioners, other citizens that want to...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

One person dies in crash along State Route 7 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township. According to officials, the crash happened around 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday when a driver failed to yield...
MONROE COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

2 people injured in Belmont County crash

According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
cityofweirton.com

City of Weirton - Fall Clean Up 2022

An Ordinance prohibiting the removal (scavenging) of garbage or any other articles placed at curbside for "Clean Up" by the City is in effect. Individuals cited for this activity shall be fined not less than $5.00 or more than $500.00 and costs, and, for the second or subsequent offenses, may be imprisoned for not more than 30 days, in addition to the fine.
WEIRTON, WV

