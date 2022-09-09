Read full article on original website
Randolph-Macon Academy changed my life
Upon graduation in the spring, the Class of 1967 scattered like a covey of quail. Some went on to college, others joined the Armed Forces and some stayed home to help their parents in private business. For me, it was Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. I had not played my senior year due to knee injury in either football or basketball and had not been much of a student. RMA taught me three important lessons in life; the world did not revolve around Harold Robinson, showed me my best friend and taught me the meaning of brotherhood.
Carnie’s community comes together: prayer and praise lifted spirits
The engine bay at Bunyan Volunteer Fire Department was full last Saturday – but not with fire trucks. More than 50 friends, neighbors, and firefighters gathered there to pray for Carnie Hedgepeth, director of Beaufort County Emergency Services and a pastoral team member at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur, North Carolina. Hedgepeth has been hospitalized since June 20, when he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Initially treated at ECU Health in Greenville, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July, for care related to the hospital’s specialty in medical treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord, brain and other serious injuries.
Open house, ribbon cutting scheduled for new fire station
Members of the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department (SQVFD) will hold a dedication, ribbon cutting, and open house for their Lake Comfort Station on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The location of the new facility is 149 NC 94, Swan Quarter, NC 27885. The ceremony will begin at 11 am, followed...
Richard Earl Taylor Sr.
Richard Earl Taylor Sr., 62, a resident of Washington, NC passed away at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC on September 10, 2022. A private family goodbye will be held at Joseph B. Paul Funeral Service at 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service...
James M. Rountree
Mr. James M. Rountree, age 89, of Grimesland, North Carolina, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. Viewing, Friday, September 16, 2022 from 4:00 PM til 7:00 PM at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, 1014 N. Greene Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Funeral Saturday, September 17, 2022, 1:00 PM at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 4501 Mobley Bridge Road, Grimesland, NC 27837. Burial Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. Professional services entrusted to Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, Greenville, North Carolina.
Robinson to be honored at halftime
HALL OF FAMER: Former Williamston High School football coach and Washington native Harold Robinson will be honored at halftime of Friday’s Riverside-Gates County game. The veteran coach and athletic director won 231 games and a pair of state championships during a 24-year career in Williamston. Robinson was inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame last month.
Marriages Aug 28-Spet. 3, 2002
The following people were married in Beaufort County from August 28-September 3, 2022. Lleymi Azucena Castillo Valdez and Manuel Antonio Solano Gomez. Margaret Christina Balintfy Wilson and John David Syner.
Council votes 3-1 in favor of Powell Place
Washington City Council voted 3-1 in favor of construction of Powell Place subdivision. The vote was taken at their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Mayor Donald Sadler recused himself from the vote, and councilman Mike Renn was absent from the meeting. Councilmembers William Pitt, Lou Hodges and Bobby Roberson voted in favor, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks voted against.
City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement
The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop. Listed in the minutes from last month’s council...
Sam Carlton Cannon
Mr. Sam Carlton Cannon “Carl Ray” 70 of 1019 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington NC died Friday September 9, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at LR Memorial Chapel 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr. Washington NC. Visitation will be one hour prior...
Dennis M. Carpenter
Dennis M. Carpenter, 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 10. No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to assist the Carpenter family.
WASHINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, August 22-28, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of August 22-28, 2022. Disabled vehicle at 1700 block of Carolina Ave., at 2:11 a.m. Found property at 1600 block of West Fifth St., at 3:04 a.m. Found property at Washington Square Mall, at...
Drugs worth $130k seized in arrest
On 09/10/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested Michael Morgan, 32 years of age, of 7705 Shadow Lawn Road in Charlotte. Morgan was in possession of 181 grams of Fentanyl, 955 grams of Methamphetamine, 405 Oxycodone Pills, 14...
