wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
Fox11online.com
Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
wnmufm.org
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, WI (AP)— The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
Fox11online.com
Man killed in Marinette County crash
TOWN OF WAGNER (WLUK) -- An 85-year-old man from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marinette County. Sheriff's officials say the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway X and Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. According to investigators, the 85-year-old Wallace, Michigan, man was headed south on Old Rail Road. He did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck going east.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
Fox11online.com
Law enforcement training planned near Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you notice police presence near Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park, not to worry, it may be part of a series of planned training exercises. Over the next seven weeks, the Green Bay Police Department along with fire, EMS, and other emergency officials from Brown County will participate in a large-scale joint training exercise to practice response for an active threat incident.
Fox11online.com
Bellin Health flu clinics to begin Thursday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Longer nights and cooler days signal the impending arrival of flu season. Green Bay-based Bellin Health has announced its flu clinic schedule for Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Shots are available beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 16. Pre-registration is required for clinic sites; Urgent...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay superintendent suffered heart attack during school board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is recovering from a heart attack, district officials confirm. Interim superintendent Vicki Bayer fell ill during Monday's school board meeting and had to be taken to the hospital. While Bayer recovers, Interim Deputy Superintendent Judy Wiegand,...
Fox11online.com
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97% over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
Fox11online.com
Reward offered in theft of power tools from Manitowoc construction site
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A reward is being offered in the investigation into the theft of power tools from a construction site. Manitowoc police say the break-in and theft were reported Monday from a site in the 1900 block of Dufek Drive. The victim said the tools could have been stolen anytime over the weekend.
Fox11online.com
Port of Green Bay on track for annual cargo goal
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With four months to go in the shipping season, Port of Green Bay officials say the amount of cargo that has moved through the facility is near the amount through the same date in 2021. Port officials say the 1.1 million tons of cargo is slightly...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
Fox11online.com
Amanda's House hoping to expand to accommodate long wait list
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- When her daughter lost her battle with addiction two and a half years ago, Paula Jolly decided to fill a need for transitional housing in Green Bay. Amanda’s House opened its doors to women affected by substance use and mental illness last winter. “I wasn't...
Fox11online.com
Game Day Goodies from Pelkin's Smokey Meat Market
Pelkin's Smokey Meat Market in Crivtiz has everything you need for the ultimate game day spread. Kevin stopped by Living with Amy to feature some of his favorites. Take a look!. Pelkin’s has two locations!! You can find them in Suamico at 1756 Riverside Drive, or visit their Crivitz location...
Fox11online.com
Tip line helps students report school threats, other concerns
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah School District has been using the Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line since September of 2020. It is available to students 13 and older, without requiring a parent's permission. The Neenah Police Department has received 20 notifications of concern from the tip line -- the...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 13, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, September 13, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley schools heighten police presence following social media threat
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There will be extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School and Appleton West High School after the schools were among those that received a social media threat. The threat seen by many on social media, did not directly target Oshkosh or Appleton West high schools. But...
Fox11online.com
CP's traveling quilt is on the move
(WLUK) -- A collaborative effort aimed to encourage the community to look beyond a person's disabilities is on display. Clients in the Adult Day Services program at CP's Green Bay, Fox Cities and Lakeshore locations, helped create a quilt as part of the organization's Quilted Together project. Each quilt block...
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Marathon still welcoming runners as race weekend fast approaches
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is happing this weekend. Event organizers say volunteers are still needed. Race director Julie Johnson says more than 2,300 volunteers help every year. The half and full marathon will happen on Sunday morning. Kids runs are scheduled for Friday and the...
