Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Blue Lapis Light performs at Seaholm District Plaza

Experience a sense of wonder and inspiration, while watching dancers move gracefully in the air. Blue Lapis Light is an Austin based, touring aerial dance company known for performing on high-rise urban structures like bridges and buildings. Chelsey Khan had the opportunity to talk to the artistic director and a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive

The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lake Travis, Austin fire crews respond to fire at Mexican restaurant at Hudson Bend

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a beloved Mexican food restaurant at Hudson Bend early Wednesday morning. Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Austin Fire crews responded to the structure fire call around 12:40 a.m. at the Los Pinos Restaurant located at 4919 Hudson Bend Road on Beacon Drive. Fire crews found the building in heavy flames and smoke and worked quickly to put it out.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: San Gabriel shares the importance of supporting HAAM Day

You might recognize San Gabriel from his time with Whiskey Shivers or Wild Child, and now he's sharing his own bedroom-pop music with audiences. San Gabriel joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to chat about his HAAM Day performance and the importance of supporting HAAM Day. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them

Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: Learn about HAAM's mission from CEO Paul Scott

Haam Day 2022 is all about the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians AKA, HAAM. Who better to tell us more about HAAM's incredible work in the local music community and its mission than CEO of the HAAM team, Paul Scott. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

One person injured after shooting in Downtown Austin, suspect at large

Austin — The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in Downtown Austin early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on East 6th Street between Trinity and Neches streets. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ALSO | Two...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Upgrades to 600+ streetlamps makes UT's West Campus brighter and safer

UT's West Campus is finally being made brighter and safer. Austin Energy overhauled lighting in the area to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots. Problems ranged from cell phones get ripped out of hands to students being attacked. "The lighting has been the number one concern for students...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

