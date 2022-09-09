Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX

Blue Lapis Light performs at Seaholm District Plaza
Experience a sense of wonder and inspiration, while watching dancers move gracefully in the air. Blue Lapis Light is an Austin based, touring aerial dance company known for performing on high-rise urban structures like bridges and buildings. Chelsey Khan had the opportunity to talk to the artistic director and a...

Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive
The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...

Lake Travis, Austin fire crews respond to fire at Mexican restaurant at Hudson Bend
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a beloved Mexican food restaurant at Hudson Bend early Wednesday morning. Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Austin Fire crews responded to the structure fire call around 12:40 a.m. at the Los Pinos Restaurant located at 4919 Hudson Bend Road on Beacon Drive. Fire crews found the building in heavy flames and smoke and worked quickly to put it out.

HAAM Day 2022: Alejandro Rios shares his HAAM story and Lex Land performs
"Keeping music alive and well in Austin," is more than a slogan. For HAAM members like Alejandro Rios, it's a promise made and kept. Hear his story of how HAAM stepped up when he needed major surgery. HAAM Day musician, Lex Land, also performs from The Saxon Pub on 'We...

Austin, Travis County & Austin ISD review work toward joint local disaster plan
Local elected officials are vowing not to be caught unprepared the next time a natural disaster hits home. On Monday they met to discuss their preparations for a united response that will involve the City of Austin, Travis County and Austin ISD. It is hard to believe it's been more...

HAAM Day 2022: San Gabriel shares the importance of supporting HAAM Day
You might recognize San Gabriel from his time with Whiskey Shivers or Wild Child, and now he's sharing his own bedroom-pop music with audiences. San Gabriel joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to chat about his HAAM Day performance and the importance of supporting HAAM Day. Follow us on Instagram...

FVF Law shares how they are supporting HAAM Day 2022 and Austin's live music culture!
We are gearing up for HAAM Day, the city-wide event supporting The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is happening tomorrow! FVF Law founders Aaron Von Flatern and Josh Fogelman joined Trevor Scott, along with local artist and HAAM member Lesly Reynaga, to chat about their involvement in keeping live music alive and well in Austin.

'Very blessed to be here': Man in wheelchair ran over by Austin teen thankful to be alive
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is thankful to be alive after surveillance video captured a teenage driver running him over while he crossed a parking lot in his electric wheelchair. The crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 3 which left Rogelio De Luna with serious, life-threatening injuries. "Yesterday, I...

HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them
Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.

HAAM Day 2022: Daniel Fears performs and Nathan Olivarez shares his HAAM story
HAAM Day is full of amazing performers like genre-blending musician, Daniel Fears, who performs for us on 'We Are Austin.' You can catch Daniel live tonight at the Yeti Austin Flagship at 7:00. Another amazingly talented local musician who is voted the best acoustic guitarist in Austin is Nathan Olivarez....

Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize
Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...

HAAM Day 2022: Learn about HAAM's mission from CEO Paul Scott
Haam Day 2022 is all about the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians AKA, HAAM. Who better to tell us more about HAAM's incredible work in the local music community and its mission than CEO of the HAAM team, Paul Scott. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us...

Austin housing market calms down enough for young first-time homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — As the rent for an apartment in the Austin area continues to soar, more young adults are looking into purchasing their first homes. Realtors say right now is the perfect time to buy. It's a process that can be stressful for first-time homebuyers like Saif Aly.

One person taken to hospital after crash involving charter bus in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a charter bus in South Austin on Wednesday. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 2900-3000 block of South Interstate 35 service road -- across from Woodward Street. A...

Overcrowding crisis forces Austin Animal Center to stop accepting more pets
The overcrowding crisis at the Austin Animal Center has forced the no-kill shelter to stop accepting more pets. It's only the fourth time in 10 years this has happened. The latest count shows there are about 700 animals crowded into the shelter, putting it at 150% capacity. “We have dogs...

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.

One person injured after shooting in Downtown Austin, suspect at large
Austin — The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in Downtown Austin early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on East 6th Street between Trinity and Neches streets. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ALSO | Two...

Upgrades to 600+ streetlamps makes UT's West Campus brighter and safer
UT's West Campus is finally being made brighter and safer. Austin Energy overhauled lighting in the area to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots. Problems ranged from cell phones get ripped out of hands to students being attacked. "The lighting has been the number one concern for students...

Police searching for SE Austin robbery suspect who injured gas station employee
Police are asking for your help in identifying a man they say robbed a gas station in Southeast Austin last week. It happened Wednesday, Sep. 7, at the Shell gas station located at 1211 Montopolis Dr. The Austin Police Department says at around 8 p.m. the suspect attacked several employees...

1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
