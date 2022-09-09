Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
NBC Philadelphia
Shoppers Run Off After Shot Fired Inside Center City's Fashion District Mall
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Philadelphia's Fashion District was placed on a lockdown Tuesday night after a teenager opened fire inside the Center City shopping mall, police said. According to police, an 18-year-old gunman came into the Fashion District, formerly known as The Gallery, from 9th Street...
NBC Philadelphia
Rowhome Containing Pizza Place Collapses in Cloud of Dust at Philly Street Corner
A rowhome that housed a longtime pizza shop collapsed in a cloud of dust at a Philadelphia street corner Wednesday morning sending debris onto two streets. The collapse happened around 9:45 a.m. at East York and Memphis streets, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said. Neighbors and local businesses call the area Fishtown.
NBC Philadelphia
Former Philly Cop's Murder Trial Begins, Marking First in City's History, DA Says
The murder trial against a former Philadelphia police officer, described by the Philadelphia District Attorney as the city's first trial ever against a cop for an on-duty killing, began Tuesday in Common Pleas Court in Center City. In 2020, a Philly grand jury recommended four criminal charges, including first-degree murder,...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA
The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday. Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City...
NBC Philadelphia
Dozens Evacuated as Apartment Building Façade Falls; Full Collapse Feared
Dozens of people had to be evacuated after part of the brick façade of a multi-story apartment building collapsed in Philadelphia Wednesday morning. Some 50-60 residents living at the Lindley Towers Apartments in the Logan neighborhood were evacuated as crews also investigated reports that the 6th and 7th floors were buckling.
NBC Philadelphia
Mortally Wounded Man Crashes Into Cars on West Philly Street
A reported hit-and-run was actually a fatal shooting after a man, who was mortally wounded after being shot in the abdomen, drove his car into two other vehicles, Philadelphia police said. Police officers found the man in the area of 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 11:30...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly 7-Eleven Employee Shot After Asking Men for ID
A convenience store employee was shot after he asked two men trying to buy tobacco products for their identification in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 24-year-old worker was critically injured when a man reached his gun on the other side of a plexiglass divider and opened fire, police said. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument after the employee asked the gunman and another man for their ID.
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Driver Wanted for West Philly Hit-and-Run That Injured 3 Children
Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a man they say is the hit-and-run driver wanted for hitting three children, critically injuring one, in West Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago. The three kids – a 1-month-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl – had left daycare with their uncle...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot, Killed in Southwest Philadelphia
A man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators said they didn't find any shell casings at the scene. Heavy downpours at the time...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Teens Shot in Brewerytown
A shooting in Brewerytown injured three teenage boys Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. It happened outside on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 2:30 p.m., officers said. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the thigh, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in the face by a...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours
A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Indicted After Shooting Inside NJ Dollar General Store
A New Jersey man faces up to a decade behind bars after he was indicted in connection to a shooting inside an Absecon Dollar General store that later led to police officers shooting him. Jalial Whitted, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of...
NBC Philadelphia
Man, Wanted for Arson After Discovery of Jugs Full of Gasoline in Philly, Arrested
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday arrested a man who was wanted for arson following fires and the discovery of more than 150 milk jugs full of gasoline in an abandoned West Philadelphia home last month. Darren Arnold, 37, was wanted in relation to multiple fires that happened...
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 17, Shot Dead While Walking Dog
A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was walking a dog with a friend in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night, police said. Teryn Johnson was shot in the chest along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police said. According to investigators, she and another girl...
