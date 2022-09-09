A convenience store employee was shot after he asked two men trying to buy tobacco products for their identification in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 24-year-old worker was critically injured when a man reached his gun on the other side of a plexiglass divider and opened fire, police said. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument after the employee asked the gunman and another man for their ID.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO