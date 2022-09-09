Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
Pet pug home safe after Utah family posts video of theft, asks social media for help
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake family said they have the social media community to thank for their stolen puppy’s safe return. The pet owners said their beloved pug Norma went missing Thursday. After countless posts, messages and phone calls, she’s back home — an outcome the family is calling nothing short of a miracle.
Uber passenger dies after car vs. train crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is dead after a car vs. TRAX crash just south of downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The incident happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. near West Temple and 700 South. According to information provided by a Utah Transit Authority spokesperson, an Uber...
Man dies in truck vs. bicycle crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A bicyclist died Monday morning after a crash involving a truck in Murray, according to authorities. The deadly collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Kristin Reardon, public information officer for the Murray City Police Department, said the 30-year-old man was riding in the area of...
Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
Violent parole fugitive caught in Utah County after stop for minor traffic violation
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A violent parole fugitive has been caught in Utah County after officials said he was stopped for a minor traffic violation. A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a registration violation in the area of 2700 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
Millcreek mayor hopes to convince residents on plans for overflow homeless shelter
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Millcreek’s mayor plans to meet with residents to lay out a plan for the city to host a temporary overflow homeless shelter this winter. The former Calvin Smith Library, located at 810 East 3300 South, is slated as one of the locations for roughly 340 overflow beds, according to Utah’s Homelessness Council.
GALLERY: Workers celebrate 2-year commemoration since 2nd phase opened at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airport officials held a worker appreciation event Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the new airport opening. During the event, new information about the construction at the Salt Lake International Airport was shared. An update was provided on the second phase of the...
How 800-pound butter cow sculpture is made for Utah State Fair
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Fair is in full swing through the week. The fair has many attractions including a giant cow sculpture made entirely out of butter. “'It's between 700 and 800 pounds of butter,” said sculptor Matt McNaughtan. The butter cow has been...
Midvale man's body recovered from Flaming Gorge Reservoir after cliff jumping incident
FLAMING GORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A 35-year-old man from Midvale has died after officials said he was cliff jumping at Flaming Gorge Reservoir and didn't resurface. Daggett County officials said they received a report of the cliff jumper going underwater at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Saturday. Dive teams responded...
How to make nutritious meals for kids during the school year
KUTV — The new school year has just begun!. Lucy Mower from the University of Utah Health is here with strategies for a nutritious start to the school year. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
Sandy considers selling naming rights for rec center in creative bid to fund improvements
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy officials are exploring selling corporate naming rights to fund repairs of a 40-year-old recreation center. Tuesday evening, the Sandy City Council voted 6-0 to move one step closer to exploring if corporations want to spend millions of dollars to put their name on the Alta Canyon Sports Center.
PBR reacts to shooting death of pro bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The professional bull riding community took to social media to remember Demetrius Allen, best known as "Ouncie Mitchell," who was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related shooting early Monday morning. The rodeo-winning athlete had just come off a win in Iowa and was in...
The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
Fall fashion week: Bronxton at City Creek Center
KUTV — Today we are featuring the latest in Fall Fashion at BRONXTON. Bronxton is located on level two of the east block at City Creek Center. Jasmyn Swindall showed us the latest fall fashion from the popular store!. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Summer Christensen
September 11, 2023 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Timpanogos High School's Summer Christensen who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
