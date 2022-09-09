ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
KUTV

Man dies in truck vs. bicycle crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A bicyclist died Monday morning after a crash involving a truck in Murray, according to authorities. The deadly collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Kristin Reardon, public information officer for the Murray City Police Department, said the 30-year-old man was riding in the area of...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

How to make nutritious meals for kids during the school year

KUTV — The new school year has just begun!. Lucy Mower from the University of Utah Health is here with strategies for a nutritious start to the school year. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

PBR reacts to shooting death of pro bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The professional bull riding community took to social media to remember Demetrius Allen, best known as "Ouncie Mitchell," who was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related shooting early Monday morning. The rodeo-winning athlete had just come off a win in Iowa and was in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Fall fashion week: Bronxton at City Creek Center

KUTV — Today we are featuring the latest in Fall Fashion at BRONXTON. Bronxton is located on level two of the east block at City Creek Center. Jasmyn Swindall showed us the latest fall fashion from the popular store!. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Summer Christensen

September 11, 2023 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Timpanogos High School's Summer Christensen who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
OREM, UT
KUTV

Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
OGDEN, UT

