ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

How a new nonprofit is finding Pittsburgh film’s future in its past

What does the future of film in Pittsburgh look like? The answer might be found in a local basement where, earlier this summer, a crowd of people gathered to see films made decades ago and learn about the history behind them. The screening was the product of a new organization that hopes to shape the region’s future of film by shining a light on what came before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival

Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Can sculptures, a week of Negronis, a sexy brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson Township. canstructionpgh.org. In the tradition of Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol transforming Campbell's soup cans into art, Canstruction invited various artist teams to the Mall at Robinson to transform these common pantry items into sculptures. The international competition challenges participants to build a structure out of full cans of food. The structures are then put on display for public exhibition and judged on various criteria. This year’s Canstruction theme is “Into The Wild," and the works can now be seen through Oct. 1 in the mall's Banana Republic rotunda. At the conclusion of the exhibit, the structures will be dismantled, and all the food will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake

There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Baby kangaroos make a stop in Monroeville

Some health care workers in Monroeville had some very special guests. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there Wednesday morning as some baby kangaroos from Aldinger Farms visited workers at UPMC East in Monroeville. The hospital said it was a fun way to recognize their employees' hard work and dedication, especially...
MONROEVILLE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes

Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
pghcitypaper.com

August Wilson Center fills fall season with music festivals, new series, and more

Pittsburgh will soon see a whole lot more music, theater, and readings, all in the name of the city’s celebrated late playwright August Wilson. The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced its fall season featuring a broad range of in-person events and visual arts programming. Even better, the season starts this week with a whole host of concerts at the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map

Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

For the seventh year, Pittsburgh Recovery Walk proves recovery is possible

This weekend, the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk returns to Downtown for its seventh year. The annual event is intended to celebrate recovery in all forms, eliminate stigma, and highlight regional resources for recovery. “This big-hearted event includes a 30-minute walk through downtown along with a Resource Fair with over 75 organizations,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

The 7 best TV shows ever made in Pittsburgh

Shot in Pittsburgh, the new “A League of Their Own” series is finally streaming on Amazon, with East Carson Street pinch-hitting as Rockford, Ill., the home of women’s professional baseball team the Peaches. So we thought it would be a good time to pick out the best TV shows ever made in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
pghcitypaper.com

Rocktoberfest brings a new spin to classic fall celebration

The onset of fall means a number of things: leaves turning, football, apple picking. For beer fans, it means something else: Octoberfests. The yearly celebration of German culture and authentic beers like Marzens, Hefeweizens, and Festbiers is a staple in Pittsburgh, and annual festivals like Penn Brewery's Oktoberfest need no introduction. But now, there's a new kid on the block.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 15-21

Give a F**K about rad art? Don’t miss the latest exhibit at Vestige Concept Gallery, showcasing the work of 30 local and national artists. F**KING IT UP celebrates the “strange and unconventional,” with about 40 f**ked-up pieces of various mediums on display from Bob Freyer, Amber Aguirre, Sam Tippet, and more. 4-8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. 5417 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. vestigegallery.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Food trucks worth the stop for hearty fall offerings

It’s always a good time for comfort food, but as the temperatures cool, you may wonder where to find a hearty meal to warm the bones on a nippy fall day in the ’Burgh. While the seasons and their parking spots may change, the awesome quality you’ll find from these mobile food vendors remains consistent. Check out this list of some of Pittsburgh’s best food trucks, then make your way to their stops to grab a perfect comfort meal!
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pghcitypaper.com

Pick your own pumpkins and apples at these local farms this fall

Fall is upon us and that can only mean one thing — pumpkins and apples will be everywhere. From coffee drinks to craft beer to the pastries on display at Giant Eagle, everything will have a hint of pumpkin spice or apple crisp. With this autumn onset comes the inevitable flooding of pumpkin- and apple-picking photos on your Instagram feed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Four must-visit wineries perfect for an autumn day trip

If you’re itching to get outta ’tahn this fall but don’t know much about the gems hidden throughout Pittsburgh’s suburbs, we found four wineries within an hour’s drive of the city perfect for a fun fall excursion. Black Dog Wine Company. 7425 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Exclusive video shows moments football players allegedly hazed 5 teammates at Mohawk High School

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 obtained exclusive cell phone video from inside the Mohawk High School gymnasium where upperclassmen were alleged to have assaulted five underage teens on the football team. The video was taken during what the student-athletes call “nap time” — the time between morning and afternoon practice at the end of the summer.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy