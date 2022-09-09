100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson Township. canstructionpgh.org. In the tradition of Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol transforming Campbell's soup cans into art, Canstruction invited various artist teams to the Mall at Robinson to transform these common pantry items into sculptures. The international competition challenges participants to build a structure out of full cans of food. The structures are then put on display for public exhibition and judged on various criteria. This year’s Canstruction theme is “Into The Wild," and the works can now be seen through Oct. 1 in the mall's Banana Republic rotunda. At the conclusion of the exhibit, the structures will be dismantled, and all the food will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.

