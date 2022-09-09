Read full article on original website
Police chief search down to 2 finalists in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI - The search for Chelsea’s next police chief is down to two candidates. Kevin Kazyak, deputy chief in Oakland County’s Waterford Township, and Michael Lance, most recently police chief in Jonesville in Hillsdale County, made the cut after four hours of public interviews on Monday, Sept. 12.
Scio Township appoints second trustee this year amid protests calling for special election
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – For the second time this year, Scio Township will have a new trustee filling a vacancy on its Board of Trustees. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, township leaders voted 4-2 to appoint Mark Brazeau, a longtime resident and technology firm executive, to the board to serve the remaining two years of a seat vacated in early August by the resignation of Trustee Jacqueline Courteau.
Judge to hear ex-city attorney’s case alleging Ann Arbor has a ‘veil of secrecy’
ANN ARBOR, MI — A Washtenaw County judge is slated to hear arguments this week in a lawsuit brought against the city of Ann Arbor by former City Attorney Bruce Laidlaw. At the center of the dispute is the city’s denial of Laidlaw’s Freedom of Information Act request for an unredacted copy of a June 2021 city investigation report involving accusations against former City Administrator Tom Crawford, with whom City Council voted to part ways after the report last year.
100 firearms stolen from gun shops • Detroit's food grading ordinance • MSU president pressured to retire
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
3 juveniles in custody following fatal stabbing near Fraser schools
FRASER, MI -- One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a fight Tuesday that involved multiple people being stabbed. According to the Fraser Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the area of Garfield and Klein around 4:30 for reports of a fight involving weapons. Wen...
Ypsilanti leaders face costly replacement options for ailing Depot Town bridge
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti’s ailing Cross Street Bridge, providing the western gateway to Depot Town across the Huron River, will likely see gradual lane reductions followed by a complete closure by 2032, if officials don’t pursue a costly replacement project. That’s according to a presentation city leaders heard...
MSU president defends Title IX reporting as board members call for his retirement
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley defended his process of reviewing university Title IX reports while alleging that some Board of Trustees members may not have complied with their part of the state’s requirement. Stanley’s remarks during an MSU Faculty Senate meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13,...
Man accused of robbing banks in Ann Arbor indicted on federal charges
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later has been federally indicted on bank robbery charges after being arrested in Ohio while attempting to rob yet another bank. A federal...
Saline dance studio could become a marijuana dispensary
SALINE, MI – The space currently housing a dance studio in Saline could soon become a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary. Come Dancing at 465 E. Michigan Ave. marks the city’s first location to be granted special land use approval for an adult-use, recreational marijuana dispensary. The location is also the city’s third location to be granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana dispensary.
Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint. The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road. Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy...
Several police units respond to gunshots near M.A.C. Avenue
Several suspects remain at large after a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on M.A.C. Avenue.An East Lansing Police Department scanner confirmed victims were transported to the hospital, but the department was unable to confirm the number of victims or the severity of their injuries.An MSU Alert sent at 2:05 A.M. advised students to avoid the area surrounding the intersection of M.A.C. Avenue and Albert Avenue due to the incident. Police scanners indicated the suspects heading west towards Lansing, with both ELPD and Lansing Police Department responding.Fights were reported to have broken out near the scene.Michigan State University Police Department also responding to reports of a woman brandishing a gun in Bryan Hall on campus around 2 a.m., according to the scanner. Michigan State University did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication. This story is developing. Stay with The State News for more information.
Melvindale mayor and police chief refute claims that Police Department is in crisis
MELVINDALE – Mayor Wheeler Marsee and Police Chief Dan Jones strongly refuted negative statements made by Sgt. Matthew Furman at the Aug. 9 Public Safety Commission and the Aug. 17 City Council meeting. Furman and other officers spoke about police officer recruiting and retention challenges, excessive mandatory overtime, outdated...
Thieves crash into pair of Michigan gun retailers, steal dozens of firearms
Police are searching for several suspects involved in a trio of robberies at two different gun retailers in Michigan. According to WXYZ-Detroit, more than 100 total guns have been stolen from Armed in Michigan in Westland and CC Coins, Jewelry and Loan in Dearborn Heights since Sunday. Fox 2 Detroit...
Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation
ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
Michigan State University’s president breaks silence on controversy
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s president broke his silence on the controversy and said he stands by the decisions and actions he’s taken, which has the Board of Trustees to the point they asked him to retire early. The faculty heard from Samuel Stanley Tuesday,...
Man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people in Ann Arbor bathrooms free on bond
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people going to the bathroom in Ann Arbor is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted Friday, Sept. 9, for Erric Desean Morton who is accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people.
Overdose deaths up 28% in Washtenaw County for 2021
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County reported the highest number of opioid-related deaths in 2021 since 2018, according to health officials. In total, 78 people died of an opioid-related overdose in Washtenaw County in 2021, an increase of 28 percent compared to previous years, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Health Department.
