Chelsea, MI

MLive

Scio Township appoints second trustee this year amid protests calling for special election

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – For the second time this year, Scio Township will have a new trustee filling a vacancy on its Board of Trustees. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, township leaders voted 4-2 to appoint Mark Brazeau, a longtime resident and technology firm executive, to the board to serve the remaining two years of a seat vacated in early August by the resignation of Trustee Jacqueline Courteau.
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Judge to hear ex-city attorney’s case alleging Ann Arbor has a ‘veil of secrecy’

ANN ARBOR, MI — A Washtenaw County judge is slated to hear arguments this week in a lawsuit brought against the city of Ann Arbor by former City Attorney Bruce Laidlaw. At the center of the dispute is the city’s denial of Laidlaw’s Freedom of Information Act request for an unredacted copy of a June 2021 city investigation report involving accusations against former City Administrator Tom Crawford, with whom City Council voted to part ways after the report last year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

100 firearms stolen from gun shops • Detroit's food grading ordinance • MSU president pressured to retire

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saline dance studio could become a marijuana dispensary

SALINE, MI – The space currently housing a dance studio in Saline could soon become a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary. Come Dancing at 465 E. Michigan Ave. marks the city’s first location to be granted special land use approval for an adult-use, recreational marijuana dispensary. The location is also the city’s third location to be granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana dispensary.
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint. The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road. Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy...
MONROE, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Several police units respond to gunshots near M.A.C. Avenue

Several suspects remain at large after a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on M.A.C. Avenue.An East Lansing Police Department scanner confirmed victims were transported to the hospital, but the department was unable to confirm the number of victims or the severity of their injuries.An MSU Alert sent at 2:05 A.M. advised students to avoid the area surrounding the intersection of M.A.C. Avenue and Albert Avenue due to the incident. Police scanners indicated the suspects heading west towards Lansing, with both ELPD and Lansing Police Department responding.Fights were reported to have broken out near the scene.Michigan State University Police Department also responding to reports of a woman brandishing a gun in Bryan Hall on campus around 2 a.m., according to the scanner. Michigan State University did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication. This story is developing. Stay with The State News for more information.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation

ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Overdose deaths up 28% in Washtenaw County for 2021

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County reported the highest number of opioid-related deaths in 2021 since 2018, according to health officials. In total, 78 people died of an opioid-related overdose in Washtenaw County in 2021, an increase of 28 percent compared to previous years, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Health Department.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

