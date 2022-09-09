The Opp City Council last week voted to begin splitting a previously-approved 1-cent sales tax between the city and Mizell Memorial Hospital. The tax, approved in 2017, was implemented to assist the hospital financially, including financial support in meeting bond obligations. According to Opp Mayor Becky Bracke, when the tax was established, the payments to the hospital were subject to annual review based on city and hospital needs. Since 2017, the tax has provided over $3.4 million to the hospital.

OPP, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO