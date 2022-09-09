Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Tony Veasey
Mr. Tony Veasey, 74, of Andalusia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m., from Foreman Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ray Miles officiating. The interment will follow in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Foreman Funeral Home.
Andalusia Star News
Richard LaWayne Adams
Richard LaWayne Adams of Deatsville, formerly of Andalusia, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was 81. Graveside services were held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m., at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Eugene Meadows officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Tim Adams, Sheldon Adams, Steve Walker, Timmy Walker, Jimmy Green, and Marvin Hicks. Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Andalusia Star News
Audrey Brown
Mrs. Audrey Brown of Andalusia passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in a Pensacola hospital. She was 64. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., at Keahey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in the Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Service Center.
Andalusia Star News
Junior Service League plans ‘Witches Ride’ charity event for October
Grab those brooms and suit up for the Junior Service League of Andalusia’s second annual Witches Ride. Registration is now open for the Oct. 29th event, and President Ashley Morgan said residents can join in the club’s mission to give back to the community by not only participating in this year’s parade, but also in the club’s new “B-Witched” fundraiser beginning on Oct. 1.
Andalusia Star News
George Richmond Waits
George Richmond Waits died on July 7, 2022, at his home in Westminster Towers, Winter Park, Florida. Mr. Waits was born in Pensacola, Florida on April 22, 1927, when his parents were living in Bagdad, Florida. Richmond’s father was in the lumber business there and in Caryville, Florida. When...
Andalusia Star News
Covington Equine Association hosts Buckle Series at Covington Arena
The Covington Equine Association’s End of Summer Buckle Series is the newest addition to rodeo events at the Covington Center Arena. “This group has worked very hard to bring a barrel event to our community. I think their efforts show by the increasing amount of participants and spectators to the show,” Covington County Administrator Karen Sowell said.
Andalusia Star News
Local teen dies after I-65 crash
An Andalusia teen has died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Sept. 9, at approximately 4:27 p.m. The teen was critically...
brproud.com
Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire
DEQUINCY, La. (KLFY) — Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO). The body of Lexie Doga, 27,...
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs face road challenge at Montgomery Academy
Following a big homecoming win, Andalusia (4-0, 2-0 4A Region 2) makes the trip to the capital city for a region contest with Montgomery Academy (3-1, 2-0) Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. This will be the first-ever matchup between the Bulldogs and Eagles on the football field. “Montgomery Academy...
Andalusia Star News
Step One Automotive acquires two locations in Andalusia
Step One Automotive Group recently announced that it has acquired its 19th and 20th new car dealerships, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Andalusia and Nissan Andalusia. Nissan Andalusia is the first Nissan dealership in Step One’s portfolio. The new dealerships provide new and used vehicle sales as well as parts,...
Andalusia Star News
Opp schools, city partner to provide full-time SRO
Opp City Schools and the City of Opp recently announced a partnership to provide a full-time school resource officer for the district with Officer Jabe Thompson beginning his duties immediately. Officer Thompson will bring enhanced safety and security, and strengthen the city-school relationships for the benefit of all district families,...
Andalusia Star News
Opp, Pike County meet in key 3A Region 2 matchup
Following a narrow six-point win, Opp (3-1, 3-0 3A Region 2) puts its unbeaten region record on the line at Pike County (2-1, 2-1) Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. This contest will be the 22nd all-time meeting as the Bulldogs hold a 14-7 lead over the Bobcats dating back to 1924.
WJHG-TV
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a search warrant Thursday. Detectives with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and an Okaloosa County Special Response Team executed the search warrant at a home on Deluna Rd SW.
Andalusia Star News
Pleasant Home, Florala battle for region advantage
The time has come for another county rivalry, and much more is at stake now when Florala (2-1, 1-1 1A Region 2) visits Pleasant Home (2-1, 1-1) Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. The two teams will match up for the 23rd straight season. The Eagles hold a slim 12-10 lead all-time, but the Wildcats have won the last four contests.
Andalusia Star News
Opp votes to split 1-cent tax with Mizell
The Opp City Council last week voted to begin splitting a previously-approved 1-cent sales tax between the city and Mizell Memorial Hospital. The tax, approved in 2017, was implemented to assist the hospital financially, including financial support in meeting bond obligations. According to Opp Mayor Becky Bracke, when the tax was established, the payments to the hospital were subject to annual review based on city and hospital needs. Since 2017, the tax has provided over $3.4 million to the hospital.
