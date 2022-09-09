ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee AD Danny White comments on Vols football schedule change

The SEC announced on Wednesday that the Tennessee Vols‘ home and home series with the Oklahoma Sooners has been canceled. Tennessee was supposed to play Oklahoma in Knoxville in 2024 and on a TBD date in Norman (they were supposed to play in 2020 but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football announces sellout for Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football said its home game against Florida on Sept. 24 has been sold out. The game will be the SEC opener for the Vols. The team started the season 2-0 with a season-opening win against Ball State and a top-25 road win against Pittsburgh. Florida...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Here’s more proof that Tennessee fans remain undefeated

I might be a little biased, but Tennessee football has the best fanbase in America. The Big Orange faithful are loud, proud, and loyal, even through the recent tough times that Vol football has faced. And in addition to purchasing tons of tickets for games and buying loads of merchandise,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalin Hyatt says Tennessee has 'the best receiver corps in the SEC'

Does Tennessee have the best receiver corps in the SEC?. He’s biased, but Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt thinks its a no-brainer. According to Hyatt, the Vols’ group of Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy, Hyatt and Ramel Keyton could spar with anyone you match against them. Hyatt addressed his claim...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football report card in 34-27 OT win at Pitt

A win over a ranked team on the road doesn’t mean every Tennessee football unit had an above average performance. Indeed, as the Vols beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 34-27 in overtime on Saturday, certain units were the only reason the game was as close as it ended up being, and they will have to be called out for that.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Condredge Holloway
rockytopinsider.com

Could College Gameday Come To Knoxville For Tennessee-Florida

Tennessee is back in the nation’s top 15 and preparing for Saturday’s matchup with Akron following its road win at Pitt. While the team’s focus in on Akron, it’s hard not to look ahead to the Florida matchup with Tennessee opening as 50-point favorites against the Zips.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How University of Tennessee Football impacts local businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a lot of excitement around Knoxville as the Vols look impressive so far this season, and this excitement has a major impact on businesses. When it comes to restaurants like Calhoun’s on the River and Walk On’s, owners said the Vol football season brings in good business as long as the team keeps winning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
northjacksonpress.com

Black Bear Sighting In Ider

By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly, a black bear in Ider. While this was a very rare event, as bears have been practically non-existent in our area for many years, bear sightings…
IDER, AL

