Vols head coach Josh Heupel comments on looking ahead to the Florida game
Tennessee Vols fans are already extremely excited about UT’s upcoming matchup with the Florida Gators in Knoxville. The buzz on social media is building as fans are beginning to anticipate a raucous atmosphere at what could be the Vols’ biggest game of the season. There’s just one problem....
Tennessee AD Danny White comments on Vols football schedule change
The SEC announced on Wednesday that the Tennessee Vols‘ home and home series with the Oklahoma Sooners has been canceled. Tennessee was supposed to play Oklahoma in Knoxville in 2024 and on a TBD date in Norman (they were supposed to play in 2020 but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Tennessee football announces sellout for Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football said its home game against Florida on Sept. 24 has been sold out. The game will be the SEC opener for the Vols. The team started the season 2-0 with a season-opening win against Ball State and a top-25 road win against Pittsburgh. Florida...
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
Here’s more proof that Tennessee fans remain undefeated
I might be a little biased, but Tennessee football has the best fanbase in America. The Big Orange faithful are loud, proud, and loyal, even through the recent tough times that Vol football has faced. And in addition to purchasing tons of tickets for games and buying loads of merchandise,...
Jalin Hyatt says Tennessee has 'the best receiver corps in the SEC'
Does Tennessee have the best receiver corps in the SEC?. He’s biased, but Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt thinks its a no-brainer. According to Hyatt, the Vols’ group of Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy, Hyatt and Ramel Keyton could spar with anyone you match against them. Hyatt addressed his claim...
Tennessee football report card in 34-27 OT win at Pitt
A win over a ranked team on the road doesn’t mean every Tennessee football unit had an above average performance. Indeed, as the Vols beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 34-27 in overtime on Saturday, certain units were the only reason the game was as close as it ended up being, and they will have to be called out for that.
Spyre Sports brings more than $4 million in NIL deals for UT athletes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spyre Sports, a sports marketing collective in Knoxville, said it has generated $4.5 million in revenue for UT athletes, through Name, Image, and Likeness deals. "Those might be birthday parties, a youth football camp, Christmas parties, meet and greets, and so forth," said Hunter Baddour, the...
Could College Gameday Come To Knoxville For Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee is back in the nation’s top 15 and preparing for Saturday’s matchup with Akron following its road win at Pitt. While the team’s focus in on Akron, it’s hard not to look ahead to the Florida matchup with Tennessee opening as 50-point favorites against the Zips.
How University of Tennessee Football impacts local businesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a lot of excitement around Knoxville as the Vols look impressive so far this season, and this excitement has a major impact on businesses. When it comes to restaurants like Calhoun’s on the River and Walk On’s, owners said the Vol football season brings in good business as long as the team keeps winning.
Tennessee DB calls Vols 'much more professional' than former school Georgia Tech
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker recently shared his thoughts on his transition from Georgia Tech to the Rocky Top, and it’s safe to say he is happy with the decision he made. Some of that comes down to the environment, which Walker seems to believe is better at Tennessee.
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
10Sports Blitz: Week Four Players of the Week
Clinton RB Jawan Goins and Cocke Co. DE Carson Hopson take home honors following stellar outings in week four.
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
Sequoyah Hills Park in Knoxville, Tennessee
Need a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog? You could try this West Knoxville spot.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
As UT students struggle with parking, university says there are still spaces
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee welcomed more students than ever this year. The university is seeing a combination of higher enrollment and more students attending fewer hybrid classes this year, which has sparked an issue with finding parking. Many students say they have to arrive at least...
Black Bear Sighting In Ider
By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly, a black bear in Ider. While this was a very rare event, as bears have been practically non-existent in our area for many years, bear sightings…
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
