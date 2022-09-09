Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City, DOT seek comments on proposed changes to intersections on Highway 70
MOREHEAD CITY — The town of Morehead City and the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are seeking community feedback on the potential construction of reduced-conflict intersections along a portion of Highway 70. In an effort to address safety concerns, NCDOT is proposing a conceptual plan that would include impacts...
nctripping.com
10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
WITN
Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricanes have caused massive amounts of destruction to areas in Eastern Carolina in the past, but this year, the tropical activity has been quieter than usual. Hurricane Florence ripped through New Bern in 2018, destroying nearly 800 businesses and leaving the city reeling with a...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WXII 12
Where to find the cheapest gas prices in North Carolina by county
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas are at their lowest levels since February, according to AAA of the Carolinas. North Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.41 a gallon. That’s $0.27 less compared to a month ago at $0.46. The national average is $3.71 a gallon for regular.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCSHP trooper steps in to fight fire discovered on his patrol
WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper jumped into action when he came across a large structure fire last week. The trooper happens to be a volunteer firefighter and was the first on the scene of the house blaze. Trooper Z. B. Price immediately...
carolinacoastonline.com
County sees significant drop in commercial fishing during last 2 decades
— Commercial fishermen in Carteret County have generally landed between 5 million and 9 million pounds of fish and shellfish per year for the past 15 years, including 7.4 million pounds in 2020, the latest year available. But there was a long period of time, including as recently as the...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
WITN
New Bern police continue search for missing woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman. The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.
Reward raised to $25,000 in death of 2 North Carolina brothers
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A reward has been increased for information in a double homicide investigation involving two brothers who were found dead more than a month ago, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said. Phillip and William Fulcher were killed more than a month ago in Atlantic, and Sheriff Asa Buck said during a news […]
WECT
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Dental Board has approved changes to General Anesthesia and Sedation Rules meant to improve patient safety. The changes come in the wake of outcry over the death of a prominent Wilmington cardiologist, who passed away after being over-sedated during a routine dental procedure in 2020.
country1037fm.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
kiss951.com
One North Carolina Haunted House Titled Scariest In The U.S.
Believe it or not, we are almost halfway through September already, which means some folks are already thinking about how to get their spook on this Halloween. Well, there are plenty of places around the country that offer the Haunted House experience and now a new report reveals the best ones out there, and when they’ll be opening this year.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man wins big on scratch-off ticket after first choice sold out
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win on a scratch-off ticket by an eastern North Carolina man. Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, a soon-to-be-first-time-father, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sam Carlton Cannon
Mr. Sam Carlton Cannon “Carl Ray” 70 of 1019 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington NC died Friday September 9, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at LR Memorial Chapel 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr. Washington NC. Visitation will be one hour prior...
carolinacoastonline.com
Garner’s Fall Festival, corn maze to open for students, public
NEWPORT — As traditional as apple cider in fall, so too is Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. This year’s festival, which features a corn maze, hayrides to the U-pick pumpkin patch, a corn kernel pit and more, will be held Oct. 1-30. There are also games and dual racing pipe slides. Concessions will be available for additional purchase.
MAP: When are North Carolina’s fall colors expected to peak this year?
We're getting close to the start of the fall season!
thewashingtondailynews.com
Carnie’s community comes together: prayer and praise lifted spirits
The engine bay at Bunyan Volunteer Fire Department was full last Saturday – but not with fire trucks. More than 50 friends, neighbors, and firefighters gathered there to pray for Carnie Hedgepeth, director of Beaufort County Emergency Services and a pastoral team member at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur, North Carolina. Hedgepeth has been hospitalized since June 20, when he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Initially treated at ECU Health in Greenville, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July, for care related to the hospital’s specialty in medical treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord, brain and other serious injuries.
kiss951.com
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!
I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
