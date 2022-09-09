ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Comments / 0

Related
nctripping.com

10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncdot Manns Harbor
WXII 12

Where to find the cheapest gas prices in North Carolina by county

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas are at their lowest levels since February, according to AAA of the Carolinas. North Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.41 a gallon. That’s $0.27 less compared to a month ago at $0.46. The national average is $3.71 a gallon for regular.
TRAFFIC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCSHP trooper steps in to fight fire discovered on his patrol

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper jumped into action when he came across a large structure fire last week. The trooper happens to be a volunteer firefighter and was the first on the scene of the house blaze. Trooper Z. B. Price immediately...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southport, NC
City
Cedar Island, NC
City
Ocracoke, NC
WITN

New Bern police continue search for missing woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman. The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.
NEW BERN, NC
country1037fm.com

SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina

A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
ENTERTAINMENT
kiss951.com

One North Carolina Haunted House Titled Scariest In The U.S.

Believe it or not, we are almost halfway through September already, which means some folks are already thinking about how to get their spook on this Halloween. Well, there are plenty of places around the country that offer the Haunted House experience and now a new report reveals the best ones out there, and when they’ll be opening this year.
SPRING CITY, PA
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10

Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
BEAUFORT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sam Carlton Cannon

Mr. Sam Carlton Cannon “Carl Ray” 70 of 1019 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington NC died Friday September 9, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at LR Memorial Chapel 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr. Washington NC. Visitation will be one hour prior...
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Garner’s Fall Festival, corn maze to open for students, public

NEWPORT — As traditional as apple cider in fall, so too is Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. This year’s festival, which features a corn maze, hayrides to the U-pick pumpkin patch, a corn kernel pit and more, will be held Oct. 1-30. There are also games and dual racing pipe slides. Concessions will be available for additional purchase.
NEWPORT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Carnie’s community comes together: prayer and praise lifted spirits

The engine bay at Bunyan Volunteer Fire Department was full last Saturday – but not with fire trucks. More than 50 friends, neighbors, and firefighters gathered there to pray for Carnie Hedgepeth, director of Beaufort County Emergency Services and a pastoral team member at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur, North Carolina. Hedgepeth has been hospitalized since June 20, when he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Initially treated at ECU Health in Greenville, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July, for care related to the hospital’s specialty in medical treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord, brain and other serious injuries.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy