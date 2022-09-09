ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

South Haven firefighters to be added to Michigan memorial wall

SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five deceased South Haven firefighters will have their names added to the Michigan State Fireman’s Association Memorial Wall. The firefighters have a combined 118 years of service with the South Haven Fire Department, South Haven Area Emergency Services and Covert Fire Department, a news release from SHAES said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility

WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
WALKER, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo hydrant flushing may cause discolored water

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Annual hydrant flushing will begin soon in Kalamazoo. The city of Kalamazoo Public Services Department will begin hydrant flushing on Sunday, Sept.18, and will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 27. Most flushing will take place at night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Day flushing may take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. when necessary, the city said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon unveils $1 billion plan to bolster police forces in Michigan

Grand Rapids — Calling public safety a "top issue" in Michigan, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon detailed a $1 billion proposal Tuesday to recruit, retain and train police officers and other emergency personnel. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, laid out the plan during an...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Grand Rapids’ worst winters ranked and why

Our winters here in Grand Rapids can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

1 critically injured in explosion inside Three Rivers house

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was critically injured late Sunday, Sept. 11, in an explosion inside a house in Three Rivers, police said. Three Rivers police and firefighters responded at 11:42 p.m. to a report of a house fire in the 1500 block of Eighth Street. Rescuers found no fire but found evidence of an explosion inside the residence.
THREE RIVERS, MI
mibiz.com

Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan

The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Serious crash closes Kent County roadway

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

