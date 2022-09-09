KALAMAZOO, MI -- Annual hydrant flushing will begin soon in Kalamazoo. The city of Kalamazoo Public Services Department will begin hydrant flushing on Sunday, Sept.18, and will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 27. Most flushing will take place at night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Day flushing may take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. when necessary, the city said.

