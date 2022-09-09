Read full article on original website
South Haven firefighters to be added to Michigan memorial wall
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five deceased South Haven firefighters will have their names added to the Michigan State Fireman’s Association Memorial Wall. The firefighters have a combined 118 years of service with the South Haven Fire Department, South Haven Area Emergency Services and Covert Fire Department, a news release from SHAES said.
Contractor caused gas leak before fire in Kalamazoo, Consumers Energy says
KALAMAZOO, MI – A contractor doing work for Consumers Energy damaged an underground natural gas pipeline before a fire started last week. A fire started around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets. It was extinguished around 8:10 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said previously.
Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility
WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Kalamazoo hydrant flushing may cause discolored water
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Annual hydrant flushing will begin soon in Kalamazoo. The city of Kalamazoo Public Services Department will begin hydrant flushing on Sunday, Sept.18, and will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 27. Most flushing will take place at night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Day flushing may take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. when necessary, the city said.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon unveils $1 billion plan to bolster police forces in Michigan
Grand Rapids — Calling public safety a "top issue" in Michigan, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon detailed a $1 billion proposal Tuesday to recruit, retain and train police officers and other emergency personnel. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, laid out the plan during an...
Grand Rapids’ worst winters ranked and why
Our winters here in Grand Rapids can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index...
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
Michigan Irish Music Festival returns to shore of Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI -Irish culture, heritage, food and music will again be celebrated in person on the shore of Muskegon Lake this week with the Michigan Irish Music Festival kicking off Thursday, Sept. 15. From September 15-18, festival goers will be able to return to Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon, where...
Ottawa County hosting clinics for updated COVID-19 boosters
HOLLAND, MI – Ottawa County this month is hosting three vaccine clinics in Holland for people to get the updated COVID-19 booster shots. All of the clinics will be held at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health’s Holland clinic, located at 12251 James St. Masks are still required inside Ottawa County Department of Public Health facilities.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
1 critically injured in explosion inside Three Rivers house
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was critically injured late Sunday, Sept. 11, in an explosion inside a house in Three Rivers, police said. Three Rivers police and firefighters responded at 11:42 p.m. to a report of a house fire in the 1500 block of Eighth Street. Rescuers found no fire but found evidence of an explosion inside the residence.
mibiz.com
Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan
The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster available at Kalamazoo County Health Department
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo County’s health department is offering a new vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department is providing the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose to individuals in the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday, Sept. 15, and Friday, Sept. 16.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
3 killed in southern Kent County crash identified by police
ALTO, MI - Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Lowell on Monday have been identified by police. All three were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred Sept. 12, at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street, according to Michigan State Police. Trisca Beasley, 55, of...
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
‘Republicans For Whitmer’ group unveiled in bid for crossover support
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a coalition of Republicans — mostly former officeholders and gubernatorial appointees — backing her reelection campaign at an event in Grand Rapids Monday evening. Though many of the Republicans assembled to support the Governor were only moderately conservative, there is still some distance...
Serious crash closes Kent County roadway
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
MLive
