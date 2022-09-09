ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team

A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NFL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Cowboys fans booed, threw trash at Prescott in loss

We're only one week into the NFL season, but Cowboys fans are officially melting down. Late Sunday night, three-plus quarters into the Buccaneers manhandling Dallas at Jerry World, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott jogged off the field to get an X-ray on what would eventually be revealed as a sprained thumb. Prescott is out for six to eight weeks with the injury. It's a serious injury!
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys

Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
NBC Sports

Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL

The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark

I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NBC Sports

What we learned as late homers fuel Giants' win over Cubs

CHICAGO -- While the Cubs and Bears don't often have deep postseason runs, they do always have at least one month of overlap. Until Sunday, though, it had been nine years since the Chicago teams hosted opponents from the same city on the same weekend. The Giants made sure that...
NBC Sports

Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start

Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray: The Chiefs kicked our ass

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray used one sentence at the start of his press conference to sum up his team’s performance in Sunday’s 44-21 loss to the Chiefs:. Kansas City held a 37-7 lead with 3:56 left in the third quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day. Arizona scored a pair of cosmetic touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the team was never really in it.
NBC Sports

How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs

California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
NBC Sports

Kelce responds to going viral for getting tossed by Lions LB

The Eagles' Week 1 win over the Lions had fireworks up and down the field with 73 total points hitting the scoreboard, but the most popular part of the game in the Internet's eyes happened away from the ball. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were mixing...
NBC Sports

Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports

Sean Payton: Jimmy G will replace Lance as 49ers' starter

In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo. Payton foresees a scenario in which Garoppolo unseats Trey Lance and reclaims his role as the 49ers' starting quarterback this season. "I think there...
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Lance, O-line in 49ers' Week 1 loss to Bears

The 49ers' PFF grades are better than what you’d think after their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The offense graded out better than the final score would suggest. Quarterback Trey Lance was sacked twice, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey was beaten for one of the takedowns.
NBC Sports

Why the Eagles have to re-sign Miles Sanders

We’ve all been led to believe running backs are interchangeable. Sign some guy, any guy, run him into the ground, squeeze all the life out of him, use him up, then move on to the next guy. That’s why only 12 running backs have been drafted in the first...
