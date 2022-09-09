Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes
Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
pghcitypaper.com
Food trucks worth the stop for hearty fall offerings
It’s always a good time for comfort food, but as the temperatures cool, you may wonder where to find a hearty meal to warm the bones on a nippy fall day in the ’Burgh. While the seasons and their parking spots may change, the awesome quality you’ll find from these mobile food vendors remains consistent. Check out this list of some of Pittsburgh’s best food trucks, then make your way to their stops to grab a perfect comfort meal!
pghcitypaper.com
Four must-visit wineries perfect for an autumn day trip
If you’re itching to get outta ’tahn this fall but don’t know much about the gems hidden throughout Pittsburgh’s suburbs, we found four wineries within an hour’s drive of the city perfect for a fun fall excursion. Black Dog Wine Company. 7425 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
pghcitypaper.com
Pick your own pumpkins and apples at these local farms this fall
Fall is upon us and that can only mean one thing — pumpkins and apples will be everywhere. From coffee drinks to craft beer to the pastries on display at Giant Eagle, everything will have a hint of pumpkin spice or apple crisp. With this autumn onset comes the inevitable flooding of pumpkin- and apple-picking photos on your Instagram feed.
pghcitypaper.com
Rocktoberfest brings a new spin to classic fall celebration
The onset of fall means a number of things: leaves turning, football, apple picking. For beer fans, it means something else: Octoberfests. The yearly celebration of German culture and authentic beers like Marzens, Hefeweizens, and Festbiers is a staple in Pittsburgh, and annual festivals like Penn Brewery's Oktoberfest need no introduction. But now, there's a new kid on the block.
pghcitypaper.com
How to make the most of the fall outdoors in Western Pennsylvania
To help our readers maximize the season’s natural bounty, Pittsburgh City Paper called in Julie Travaglini, education director at the Allegheny Land Trust, for a selection of helpful pointers. Here’s what the veteran outdoor educator suggests. 1. Don’t miss the flowers for the trees. “We tend to...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 15-21
Give a F**K about rad art? Don’t miss the latest exhibit at Vestige Concept Gallery, showcasing the work of 30 local and national artists. F**KING IT UP celebrates the “strange and unconventional,” with about 40 f**ked-up pieces of various mediums on display from Bob Freyer, Amber Aguirre, Sam Tippet, and more. 4-8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. 5417 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. vestigegallery.com.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022
It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Five Farms Near Pittsburgh With Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Autumn
Although summer temperatures are stubbornly lingering and the leaves have yet to totally turn, fall is fast approaching. And with fall comes fall traditions — among them, visiting a pumpkin patch and hand-picking your favorite gourd. Whether your pumpkin becomes a jack-o’-lantern or sits amid a festive cornucopia, you don’t have to travel far to find it and bask in all autumn has to offer.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival
Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant
Here in Pennsylvania, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, Asian, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Keystone State but there's one little unassuming eatery that stands out from the rest.
pghcitypaper.com
How a new nonprofit is finding Pittsburgh film’s future in its past
What does the future of film in Pittsburgh look like? The answer might be found in a local basement where, earlier this summer, a crowd of people gathered to see films made decades ago and learn about the history behind them. The screening was the product of a new organization that hopes to shape the region’s future of film by shining a light on what came before.
pittsburghmagazine.com
An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It’s Possible
Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake
There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like A Local: Best Spots in Southpointe
Within the past 5 years a new social spot full of restaurants, cafés and bars has sprung up in Washington County—Southpointe. Conveniently located right next to I-79, Southpointe is a must when looking for either a quick bite, a perfect lunch meeting spot or an evening dining experience for a special occasion. With choices from Mexican restaurants and sports bars, to Italian cuisine and coffee shops, there is sure to be a restaurant that will satisfy any craving in bustling area.
wtae.com
Baby kangaroos make a stop in Monroeville
Some health care workers in Monroeville had some very special guests. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there Wednesday morning as some baby kangaroos from Aldinger Farms visited workers at UPMC East in Monroeville. The hospital said it was a fun way to recognize their employees' hard work and dedication, especially...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at Pittsburgh Airport: Top 3 Spots
For anyone travelling from Pittsburgh Airport who needs to leave their car close by while they’re away, there are a wide range of off-airport parking lots to pick from. Located about 10 miles west of downtown Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport offers flights to destinations throughout North America and Europe. Parking rates at PIT start at around $16 per day for long term and $26 for short term. However, by choosing off site parking, you can find some excellent deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve selected three of the best off-airport options for short or long term parking near Pittsburgh Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
