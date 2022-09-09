ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAFF

COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge. According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says

A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial

It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

State objects to youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The State of Alabama has filed an objection to a youthful offender status motion filed by a woman connected to the death of an infant in Red Bay. In March, a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay, the child was taken to a hospital where the child was later declared dead.
RED BAY, AL
WAFF

Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Opening statements begin for Mason Sisk trial

Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence. In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head. Now, Fuqua’s defense...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Sunday service a priority for Huntsville transit users

Joe Baker could not believe Huntsville’s transit service wasn’t offered on Sunday when he moved here from Birmingham. That was his number one request during a community meeting Tuesday held at the Huntsville Transit Center. Users of the system gave input while waiting for their buses to pull into the station.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities battling cybersecurity

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens. Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail, State responds. Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail, State responds. Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s trial.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Records show the 70-year-old Gentry was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kayak Bass Fishing headquarters coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kayak Bass Fishing announced Wednesday that it will be moving its headquarters to Huntsville. In the announcement made Wednesday, the company said that its new headquarters will be housed in the East Harbor of Ditto Landing. When the headquarters are completed, the building will host seminars, house a production studio and be a key hub for activities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

