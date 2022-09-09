ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Garrett leads Northgate to comeback win

The darkest hour is just before dawn. At Henry Seldon Field on Friday night, it got very dark. The Northgate Vikings fell behind 13-0 in the game's first four minutes to a team they had never defeated in school history, the Griffin Bears. But things changed quickly. The first light...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Harris blocks kick in OT to seal win for Indians

Over the past three years, the East Coweta Indians have made it a habit to pull out dramatic wins in overtime. They did it again on Friday when Kaleb Harris blocked a Sandy Creek Patriot field goal in overtime to give the Indians a 23-20 victory. It is their fourth...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cross country competes in Carrollton

The Cross-country schedule moved to Carrollton on Saturday for the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate competed on the state meet course in both boys' and girls' events. In the boys’ large division, Northgate finished seventh, and East Coweta placed 14th. Newnan finished 17th in the championship division....
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Newnan, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Newnan Times-Herald

James Alvin Ayers

Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
NEWNAN, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#American Football#Campbell#Cougars
Newnan Times-Herald

Cashwell exhibit reception at Boyd Gallery Friday

The Boyd Gallery will hold a reception for an exhibit by acclaimed plein air painter Charles Cashwell on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Cashwell’s art career began when, as a child, he became fascinated by a neighbor’s art studio. The...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
KENNESAW, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

See & Do: Week of Sept. 11

Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy