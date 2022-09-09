Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Garrett leads Northgate to comeback win
The darkest hour is just before dawn. At Henry Seldon Field on Friday night, it got very dark. The Northgate Vikings fell behind 13-0 in the game's first four minutes to a team they had never defeated in school history, the Griffin Bears. But things changed quickly. The first light...
Newnan Times-Herald
Harris blocks kick in OT to seal win for Indians
Over the past three years, the East Coweta Indians have made it a habit to pull out dramatic wins in overtime. They did it again on Friday when Kaleb Harris blocked a Sandy Creek Patriot field goal in overtime to give the Indians a 23-20 victory. It is their fourth...
Newnan Times-Herald
Cross country competes in Carrollton
The Cross-country schedule moved to Carrollton on Saturday for the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate competed on the state meet course in both boys' and girls' events. In the boys’ large division, Northgate finished seventh, and East Coweta placed 14th. Newnan finished 17th in the championship division....
Georgia football gaining, ignoring No. 1 ranking perfectly illustrates ‘the Georgia standard’
It speaks to where the Georgia football program is at that having the No. 1 ranking is such a non-story. “(I’m) a lot more worried about how we execute a combo block than I am worried about what we’re ranked,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “And hopefully the kids are the same way.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Newnan Times-Herald
James Alvin Ayers
Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer
ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend. Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cashwell exhibit reception at Boyd Gallery Friday
The Boyd Gallery will hold a reception for an exhibit by acclaimed plein air painter Charles Cashwell on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Cashwell’s art career began when, as a child, he became fascinated by a neighbor’s art studio. The...
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
CBS 46
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Newnan Times-Herald
See & Do: Week of Sept. 11
Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
11 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months
At least 11 security guards have been shot, four fatally, in metro Atlanta since April 2021....
