ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China’s Wang Xiaoshuai Goes Low Budget and Improvisational in Toronto Drama ‘The Hotel’

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDnDu_0hp3SH2Y00

Wang Xiaoshuai , director of “So Long, My Son” and “Red Amnesia,” will be the most senior mainland Chinese director to present a new film at a major Western festival this year.

That may be a reflection of the growing political and economic separation between China and the West over the past couple of years — with COVID an additional irritant. But tough times can also breed innovation.

Wang’s latest, “ The Hotel ,” a chamber piece about a small group of Chinese tourists trapped in a hotel in Thailand during the early days of the pandemic, was inspired by events that Wang personally endured in 2020. It was made in almost improvised fashion, with a hastily written screenplay and shot with available crew.

The film was financed and produced entirely outside mainland China and has not obtained the “Dragon Seal,” the mark of China’s censorship approval. That means the film cannot (yet) have a release in China, but its play at the Toronto International Film Festival is unobstructed.

While the production may have been almost spontaneous, Wang displays his familiar quietly-critical gaze at his fellow countrymen as they simmer in the hotel hot house. Confronted by the difficulty of returning home, they reveal their darker traits, hide behind regulatory attitudes, and largely fail to empathize with each other’s pain.

Were fatalism, frustration, fear and ennui the emotions you intended to convey here?

There was a sense of, if not quite magical realism, something not entirely realistic. It was the first time in their lives that these characters were stuck in an unfamiliar environment, with no way to know how long the situation would endure. So, there were fears, but also comedy.

You lived through some of this yourself and created composite characters based on people you knew. Why do you not have a screenwriting credit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421twu_0hp3SH2Y00
Wang Xiaoshuai

It was a complete, but also a very temporary, togetherness. Very special. Everyone felt like they should take a chance and just make a film. The writer and the screenwriter worked together. I was willing give them the freedom and do my part as director. Besides, I got to make changes on site [and in post-production] in the way that a director does.

The film is set in April 2020. When did you actually shoot it?

In early 2020. Shooting took 14 days. We also did 10 days of preparation, but most of the prep time was spent looking for equipment.

We were really lucky because there was a little group who had just finished shooting a commercial. Chiang Mai was just locking down, so the Thai team could not leave either. And because of the COVID situation they had no work.

This is an extraordinary and brave role for lead actress Ning Yuanyuan , who is playing in only her second film as an adult, but who anchors all the pieces of the film.

I’ve known her since she was really young through her father Zhang Yuan [who directed her in 2006’s “Little Red Flowers”]. Now she’s at the Beijing Film Academy, where she’s enrolled in the directing and acting departments [and directed and starred in 2020’s “An Insignificant Affair”]. She too was stuck there with her father. I constructed the character around her and built it on one sentence, the idea of a really young woman facing the entire world. Yuan was very brave and invested herself completely. This whole thing was like members of a band just picking up their instruments and playing along together.

You use some specific devices to tell the story: presentation in black and white, a close 4×3 aspect ratio, and present the chapters out of order. What were the reasons?

I wanted blur the difference between reality and non-reality. Black and white provided a withdrawal from time and space, meaning that the viewer would know less about the specific year this was set in. The 4×3 ratio seemed to fit Chiang Mai, which is a city without high-rise buildings. And, also, it gave the impression of being an older movie. And for the order of the stories, well, I wanted to maximize my creativity within this singular small space.

If this film is not a mainland Chinese film, what is its nationality?

This is a very low-budget film and not obviously commercial. We were able to get the money from Hong Kong, which also has its own film classification system. If the film is to be released in China we will have to work with a mainland Chinese distributor. It will be treated as an imported film — albeit one in the Chinese language.

Why do you think fewer Chinese films are taking part in overseas film festivals these days?

Certainly, it is not like the 1990s or the 2000s when there were many more Chinese films in the major festivals. However, there are still a lot of really good authors making really good works. I’m sure that eventually they will enter the festivals. I really hope that artistic films and art in general will be seem more in the future.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF for ‘Providing Platform’ for Clinton ‘Whitewashing’

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for “providing a platform” for the Clinton family to engage “in a kind of whitewashing.” Her comments come as TIFF this week hosted the Canadian premiere of Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and just days after the film won Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the rare doc to land slots at the superfecta of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, and Poitras said she thought “long and hard” about whether or not to voice criticism at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdy
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Wang Xiaoshuai
Person
Shazad Latif
Variety

Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” wrote Tamara in an Instagram caption on Tuesday night. “The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Interesting Engineering

Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district

Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Chinese
Variety

Quinta Brunson Laughs Off Jimmy Kimmel Emmys Controversy: ‘Tomorrow, Maybe I’ll Be Mad at Him’

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson wasn’t fazed by Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic bit during Monday night’s awards ceremony. The late-night host took the stage alongside Will Arnett at the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony. The two presenters’ appearance involved the “Bojack Horseman” alum dragging Kimmel’s seemingly lifeless body across the stage. The focus of the act poked fun at Kimmel’s loss since he didn’t win the award for variety talk show earlier during the ceremony. Arnett joked to the crowd that Kimmel had taken advantage of the ceremony’s bar and had too much to drink. The move sparked controversy online as viewers...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” won the competition series Emmy on Monday night. This ends the four-year streak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The series sees the singer audition a group of women for the chance to be a Big Grrrl — one of the plus-sized backup dancers who perform with her on tour. Accepting the award in tears, Lizzo cried out for the Big Grrrls to join her onstage: “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Sets 2022 Tudum Virtual Fan Event Lineup, Expands Programming Focus in Korea and India

Netflix has set the date for its second annual free virtual fan convention Tudum, plotting out five “global” events in 24 hours for Sept. 24. The 2022 Tudum will offer the streamer’s fans an “exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators,” per Netflix. “The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 120 fan-favorite shows, films, specials and games from across the globe.” Per Netflix: At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Supporting Comedy Actress Emmy for ‘Abbott Elementary’: ‘This Is What Believing Looks Like’

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy award for supporting comedy actress on Monday night. For playing Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary,” this was not only the veteran actor’s first-ever Emmy win, but her first nomination. Ralph was clearly shocked to win the award, at first unable to stand when her name was called. After being lifted up by her husband and castmates, she took the stage to accept her award, which was presented by Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler. In tears, she opened her speech by singing “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves: “I am an endangered species / But I sing no...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Nears Finale as Rachel and Gabby Are Each Left With One Man — Plus, Which Heartbroken Suitor Got His ‘Bachelor’ Edit?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the first part of “The Bachelorette” Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 13 on ABC. In an episode so dramatic that ABC had to unexpectedly extend its two-hour runtime, “The Bachelorette” began the conclusion of Season 19, airing the first part of its live finale on Tuesday evening. Leading ladies, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have both dwindled down their suitors to one man each. But will next week’s big finale see an engagement for either woman? Both women face similar situations with men who say they love them, but...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paramount Is Considering Shutting Down Showtime and Migrating Its Content to Paramount+

Is the show going to be over for Showtime? Paramount Global is having “early” discussions about shutting down Showtime as a standalone service and migrating Showtime’s slate of premium content into its flagship streamer, Paramount+, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing anonymous sources. Paramount has “broached the idea” of shuttering Showtime in talks with “at least one major pay-TV partner,” per the report. According to company insiders, there are no imminent changes being contemplated for the Showtime brand. However, sources confirmed to Variety that the media conglomerate is floating the prospect of combining Paramount+ and Showtime as part of long-term...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
TV SERIES
Variety

Magnolia Network PR Chief John Marsicano Joins Endeavor as VP of Internal Comms (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network’s top PR exec John Marsicano has been tapped as Endeavor’s new vice president of internal communications, Variety has learned exclusively. Beginning in the New York-based position Monday, Marsicano will be leading internal communications efforts across Endeavor’s network of more than 7,000 employees and supporting engagement with the company’s subsidiaries. He will report directly to Kim Ulrich, senior vice president of corporate communications at the Ari Emanuel-run company. Marsicano has worked with the Gaineses since 2017, when he began at the “Fixer Upper” couple’s national home and lifestyle brand by overseeing all communications efforts, both internal and external, for the company...
BUSINESS
Variety

Richard Gottehrer on Hit Songwriting, Producing Blondie and the Go-Go’s, and 25 Years of the Orchard

There’s a good chance that you’ve never heard the name Richard Gottehrer — but there’s an equally good chance that if you’re even a casual music fan, you know something, or several things, he’s done very well. As a songwriter in the early ‘60s, he co-wrote such hits as “I Want Candy,” “My Boyfriend’s Back” and “Sorrow.” As a producer, he helmed classic albums by Blondie, the Go-Go’s, Richard Hell, Joan Armatrading, the Raveonettes and the Dum Dum Girls among many others. As an artist, he formed a short-lived group called the Strangeloves with songwriting/producing partners Jerry Goldstein and Bob Feldman...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy