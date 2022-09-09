Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
NebraskaTV
GI City Council declares Conestoga Mall substandard and blighted
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has been declared substandard and bighted by the Grand Island City Council. A study was done and found that overall, 80% of the structures in the mall area are in average condition or worse. If officially declared, the city plans to take on redevelopment proposals for the area to make use of vacant spaces in the mall and parking lots.
NebraskaTV
Former Viking student speaks out on shutdown of school's newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The shutdown of one central Nebraska high school newspaper sparked national attention, most recently with an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. The former Grand Island Northwest student who wrote that piece spoke to NTV. “Being teased by your peers is one thing, but...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Missing 3rd grader in Albion found
BOONE COUNTY, Neb. — Just after 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Boone County Sheriff's Department reported Airendella had been found. They posted on facebook "THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO EVERONE! SHE HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE!!!!" ORIGINAL STORY: Nine-year-old Airendella Loughman was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 in Albion. Authorities...
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
NebraskaTV
GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
NebraskaTV
Local program helps those with disabilities strengthen skills, gain confidence, and more
KEARNEY, Neb. — Animals have a long history of having a positive impact on humans and one local program is using horses to help those with disabilities. Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program’s Annual Summer Show was a chance for its students to compete and show off what they’ve learned over the summer.
NebraskaTV
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Pizza Ranch launches Reading Rodeo Program
One example is a local Grand Island Pizza Ranch, who recently launched a highly educational program for students, the Reading Rodeo Program. The year-round program was implemented by local community Pizza Ranch locations, with owner Harlyn Vander Griend spearheading efforts creating a way to encourage students to read more. Theprogram provides an easy way for children to be incentivized to increase literacy. Each participant in the program is given a Reading Rodeo bookmark and teachers/parents sign off when a student has completed a book. When the student hits their goal, they are rewarded with a free small pizza.
NebraskaTV
Confirmed COVID-19 death brings total to 151 in South Heartland District
HASTINGS, Neb. — A COVID-19 death has been confirmed in the South Heartland District. Officials said the death occurred within the last four months and was confirmed this week, bringing the district death toll to 151 since the pandemic began. Executive Director Michele Bever said the number of patients...
NebraskaTV
Rescue operation conducted for occupant in car in Kearney Canal
Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and CHI Health Good Samaritan responded to a rescue call of an occupied car in the Kearney Canal near the Kearney Country Club. The occupant of the car was rescued by responding officers and was transported to Good Samaritan...
NebraskaTV
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
NebraskaTV
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
NebraskaTV
What to expect this year at the 2022 Husker Harvest Days
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The 2022 Husker Harvest Days kicked off Tuesday morning. Show Manager Matt Jungmann has more on what people can expect this year.
NebraskaTV
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
NebraskaTV
Autonomous systems usher in future of farming with driverless tractor, spreaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't take the farmer out of the farm but technology may soon usher in a new era of agriculture. “I would have never thought this was possible,” said Ben Sees of Raven. Even farmers who have grown up with autosteer tractors never thought...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, September 13, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. A special report from Husker Harvest Days featuring Matt Jungman, Show Manager for Husker Harvest Days.
NebraskaTV
