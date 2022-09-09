One example is a local Grand Island Pizza Ranch, who recently launched a highly educational program for students, the Reading Rodeo Program. The year-round program was implemented by local community Pizza Ranch locations, with owner Harlyn Vander Griend spearheading efforts creating a way to encourage students to read more. Theprogram provides an easy way for children to be incentivized to increase literacy. Each participant in the program is given a Reading Rodeo bookmark and teachers/parents sign off when a student has completed a book. When the student hits their goal, they are rewarded with a free small pizza.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO