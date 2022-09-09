Read full article on original website
The Crude Oil Bull And Bear Case With Inflation Data, Russian Supply Front Of Mind
Financial instruments move in streaks — daily and weekly ones that lead to monthly ones. The price of the front-month contract for crude oil futures doubled from December 2021 to May 2022, ending November at $53.29 and ending May at $109.01. That was followed by some extremely volatile price...
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why
REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma
Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.52% to 31,266.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.89% to 11,736.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.71% to 3,960.61. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.5% on Wednesday....
Want Exposure To The Canadian Recreational Cannabis Market? These Are The 3 Best Picks, According To A Cantor Analyst
In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald offered an update on the performance of Canada’s cannabis Licensed Producers in the August quarter, based on data obtained by the market scanner Hifyre. For Canadian recreational exposure, Zuanic recommends OW-rated cannabis companies OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI and Village...
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
First Solar Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on First Solar FSLR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts
SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
Stellantis Seeks Energy Production At European Plants: Reuters
Stellantis NVSTLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said the automaker is planning to invest in energy production for its European facilities, Reuters reported. The move is seen as the response to the threat of the cut-off of natural gas supplies from Russia. "We are now preparing a very strong energy...
Around $11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Janet Yellen Wants You To Brace For Higher Gas Prices This Winter, Pointing To Major Risk Factor
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday Americans could witness a rise in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly trims Russian oil purchases, reported CNN. Yellen’s statement comes at a time oil prices have cooled significantly from early June highs. Natural gas prices have also...
Developing Markets Lead Global Cryptocurrency Usage: Here Are The Top Countries
Despite the "crypto winter," the adoption of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD has slowed down less than anticipated, and developing countries are at the forefront of crypto adoption, according to a report. Adoption is still higher than it was in 2019 before the bull market, despite the bear...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal
Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Consumer Price Inflation Surprises To The Upside — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures squandered early gains and were moving to the downside following the release of the August inflation report. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week highs. The market witnessed across-the-board strength, as evidenced by positive closes by all S&P sector indexes. Energy, IT, communication and consumer discretionary stocks saw particular strength.
