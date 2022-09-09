ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma

Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.52% to 31,266.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.89% to 11,736.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.71% to 3,960.61. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.5% on Wednesday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Want Exposure To The Canadian Recreational Cannabis Market? These Are The 3 Best Picks, According To A Cantor Analyst

In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald offered an update on the performance of Canada’s cannabis Licensed Producers in the August quarter, based on data obtained by the market scanner Hifyre. For Canadian recreational exposure, Zuanic recommends OW-rated cannabis companies OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI and Village...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#American Water Works#Water Shortage#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Invesco Water Resources#Roper Technologies Rop
Benzinga

First Solar Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on First Solar FSLR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Stellantis Seeks Energy Production At European Plants: Reuters

Stellantis NVSTLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said the automaker is planning to invest in energy production for its European facilities, Reuters reported. The move is seen as the response to the threat of the cut-off of natural gas supplies from Russia. "We are now preparing a very strong energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Around $11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal

Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Consumer Price Inflation Surprises To The Upside — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures squandered early gains and were moving to the downside following the release of the August inflation report. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week highs. The market witnessed across-the-board strength, as evidenced by positive closes by all S&P sector indexes. Energy, IT, communication and consumer discretionary stocks saw particular strength.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy