news3lv.com
Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
NTSB discovers wreckage of seaplane crash that killed 10 off Washington state island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — Federal authorities have found the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington state two weeks ago and killed 10 people. The debris from the crash, which happened Sept. 4, was discovered Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory to find the wreckage.
Nevada treasurer's campaign files election complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine's campaign has filed an election complaint against his Republican challenger, Michele Fiore. The campaign for Conine, a Democrat, is alleging that Fiore did not disclose starting a business with former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow on financial disclosure statements.
New 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster available for all Nevada residents 12 and older
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The recently authorized COVID-19 booster designed to protect against the omicron variant is now available for all Nevadans 12 and older. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says the "bivalent" booster can be administered as a single booster dose at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
Nevada 211 helps connect to useful resources
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a free and easy telephone number that can connect you to a lot of useful resources. Lisa Martin, director of Nevada 211, joined us to talk more about it. Visit Nevada211.org to learn more.
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Goodwill seeks employer partners for training academy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Help empower and educate the community with Goodwill's new training academy. Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking for local employers to partner with and provide new train-to-hire programs. These programs both empower individuals to learn the skills necessary to launch thriving careers and support local...
Flu vaccines now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is now offering flu vaccines at its clinics in the Las Vegas valley and Mesquite. The health district announced Tuesday that it has updated shots for the season available for everyone 6 months of age or older. Health officials note...
'I just held my breath': Video shows shark jumping into charter boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) — A video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George.
Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
