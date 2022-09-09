Read full article on original website
Seasonal Birth Rate Down for South Jersey Ospreys.
As the summer ends and fall begins, ospreys prepare to leave their summer breeding grounds and head for their winter homes. Ospreys arrive each year in the middle of March to prepare their nest and rear their young through the summer. Spring and summer yield the right climate with abundant fish, which is essential for a successful breeding season to sustain their populations.
Garden Club Hosts Meeting Oct. 4
The Green Thumb Garden Club is hosting a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Somers Point Senior Center, 22-98 S. Ambler Road. Usher in the autumn season as Master Gardener Ann Cinquina demonstrates how to “Craft a Fall Tablescape.”. For more...
