Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and until sunset on the day of interment.

“On behalf of the people of the great State of South Carolina, I offer heartfelt condolences to the people of Great Britain on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Gov. McMaster said on Twitter . “I have ordered the flags above the Statehouse lowered in her memory.”

The Governor directed that flags atop the state Capitol be flown at half-staff and requested that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of the state be adjusted in accordance as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.