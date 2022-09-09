ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

By Sophie Brams
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and until sunset on the day of interment.

“On behalf of the people of the great State of South Carolina, I offer heartfelt condolences to the people of Great Britain on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Gov. McMaster said on Twitter . “I have ordered the flags above the Statehouse lowered in her memory.”

The Governor directed that flags atop the state Capitol be flown at half-staff and requested that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of the state be adjusted in accordance as well.

Comments / 63

Patty S. Reel
4d ago

It’s called Respect! Something a lot of people have lost. Queen Elizabeth II was a ally of the United States. She showed her respect to us on 9/11 and many times. Rest In Peace HRH the Queen.

Bertha Mclaughlin
4d ago

Good to respect the Queen of England and her 70 yr reign . Lowering flags to half staff is respectful and shows we as a nation care .

Richelle Stafford
4d ago

Good Grief, some of these comments are shocking. Elizabeth II was such Strong, Intelligent. Independent woman who loved her people. She and the UK have been our strongest ally, and she was a very well respected and loved world leader. Grow up and show some respect. Having compassion for the passing of the Queen doea not make any one "Un American".

