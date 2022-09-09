MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa school districts are among 10 districts receiving grants to pay for mental health training for select school employees. Ten public school districts in Iowa are getting competitive grants of up to $100,000 each from the Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services for training and coaching school health care workers in COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social, emotional and behavioral health.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO