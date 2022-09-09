Read full article on original website
Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done
DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
Man fatally shoots 18-year-old during drug deal in Florida, police say
WASHINGTON (TND) — An 18-year-old man was killed during an attempted drug deal in Florida, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said Cameron Cole Dalzell died due to a gunshot. Police said 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal is being charged with second-degree murder and robbery with...
Nearly $600K in grants awarded to Iowa schools for mental health training
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa school districts are among 10 districts receiving grants to pay for mental health training for select school employees. Ten public school districts in Iowa are getting competitive grants of up to $100,000 each from the Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services for training and coaching school health care workers in COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social, emotional and behavioral health.
Governor Reynolds awards $26.6 million to support the creation of child care opportunities
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child Care Business Incentive...
Missouri Department of Conservation encourages turkey hunters to submit fall feathers
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has asked Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall. The feathers will assist in a research project that will improve the department's ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Hunters who successfully harvest...
6 days suitable for fieldwork for Iowa farmers last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Average rainfall statewide still left Iowa farmers with 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 11, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included chopping corn, harvesting corn for seed, cutting hay, and seeding cover crops. Producers were also preparing equipment for harvest.
