Kait 8
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis hospital following a Monday night shooting at their home. According to the Wynne Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the 800-block of Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. Sept. 12.
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
whiterivernow.com
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
Kait 8
Charges filed against man accused of firebombing sheriff’s home
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man accused of firebombing the sheriff’s home now faces multiple felony charges. Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper said 41-year-old Bryan Keith Rogers of Biggers has been charged with the following:. 3 counts of attempted capital murder. 1 count of arson. 1 count...
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
Kait 8
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A suspect was taken into...
Kait 8
Paragould man’s rape conviction overturned; new trial ordered
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals has reversed a Paragould man’s rape conviction. In June of 2021, a Greene County jury sentenced Santiago Vasquez, Jr. to 25 years in prison after convicted him of five counts of rape involving a child. Paragould police arrested Vasquez in...
15-year-old girl shot to death in Millington, family says
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis couple is devastated after the death of their daughter, Haley Reedy, 15. “He said well what’s your address I gave him my address and he said we’ll come to you,” said Haley’s mother, Brandee Reedy, referring to the call she received from police.
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
Kait 8
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 600-block East Walnut. According to Monday’s news release, 27-year-old Deginald Mitchell was at a relative’s...
Kait 8
Donated land gives sheriff’s department a chance to train real situations
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”. That statement can be seen with Lacy’s Landfill, giving the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department a chance to use an abandoned house on their property. The house will be torn down soon and added...
Kait 8
Police investigating fatal shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a man. Around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, officers responded to the 600-block of North Tennessee Street regarding a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Franklin Brehm and 35-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado...
Kait 8
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits. Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Chief Glen Smith officially retired on Monday, Sept. 12. Coggins said Smith had served the people of Hoxie as its chief...
Kait 8
Police identify shooting victim who died
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
Kait 8
Student injured during football practice flown to Memphis hospital
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical helicopter flew a Brookland Jr. High School student to a Memphis hospital Wednesday afternoon after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during football practice. “The student...
Kait 8
Police department urges train safety after accident
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
