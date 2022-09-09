Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Husker Harvest Days: Governor Pete Ricketts
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by during Husker Harvest Days to visit about opportunities for world-wide businesses in the state of Nebraska. He also touches on his tour of the South Platte River Basin, and what he plans to accomplish in his last few months in office.
NebraskaTV
Wisconsin promotes transgender resources for preschoolers
MADISON, Wisc. (TND) — The epicenter of education in Wisconsin is promoting transgender resources to preschoolers and their families. A guide on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI)'s website is titled "Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers," and it contains videos, websites, articles and books all aimed at children or adults. It also includes the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey.
NebraskaTV
Gov. Ricketts, others pen letter to President Biden opposing student loan forgiveness
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts joined 21 other governors in a letter to President Joe Biden, opposing student loan forgiveness. The letter saying, “At a time when inflation is sky high due to your unprecedented tax-and-spend agenda, your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American.”
NebraskaTV
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Farm Bureau on cybersecurity awareness
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Farm Bureau is shining a light on cybersecurity in agriculture, bringing the FBI and Attorney General Doug Peterson to Husker Harvest Days to talk about it. "There's kind of a bad world out there and the fact that we're in food production and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Soybean Board
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Harvest is happening on the grounds of Husker Harvest Days as Nebraska farmers are preparing to do the same. Clay Govier with the Nebraska Soybean Board has an update on what to expect this year.
NebraskaTV
NTV's Grow: September 11, 2022
It's the world's fair of irrigated agriculture, here at the epicenter of center pivots—Husker Harvest Days showcases what's new and what's next. We'll have more on how many new exhibitors will be here, and also who won't be making the trip. Plus we wrap up the Nebraska State Fair...
NebraskaTV
Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Amanda Buchfinck and Matt Newcomb with GTA Insurance Group have more on the services they offer. A little history, 1987, we started in Red Cloud. We are a multi-line, independent insurance company. We have 37 offices across the state of Nebraska. As far east as...
NebraskaTV
Multiple animals rescued following St. Paul house fire
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Multiple animals were rescued from a St. Paul home following a fire early Wednesday morning. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the fire at 6th and Farnum Streets. Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely due to working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
RELATED PEOPLE
NebraskaTV
History has been made! Malcolm X is the latest inductee to Nebraska's Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — More than a decade after being deemed too controversial for the Nebraska Hall of Fame, Malcolm X is the latest inductee. Malcolm X was an African-American Muslim minister and Civil Rights activist. Also known as El Hajj Malik Shabazz or Malcolm Little, he was born...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, September 12, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Husker Harvest Days includes free trees, water testing. - Grain IQ podcast launches second season; Futures market is focus of first episode. - Bid on a John Deere Gator to support Nebraska FFA.
NebraskaTV
Farm income remains strong but economic uncertainty remains
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farm income hit records levels in 2021 and ag economists say numbers remain strong in 2022 despite ongoing uncertainty. "Build on the strength of good commodity market prices, really good prices from 2021, still quite a bit of assistance from the government. 2022, 2023 we worry a little about backing off," said Dr. Brad Lubben, policy specialist with Nebraska Extension.
Comments / 0