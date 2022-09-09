ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Husker Harvest Days: Governor Pete Ricketts

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by during Husker Harvest Days to visit about opportunities for world-wide businesses in the state of Nebraska. He also touches on his tour of the South Platte River Basin, and what he plans to accomplish in his last few months in office.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Wisconsin promotes transgender resources for preschoolers

MADISON, Wisc. (TND) — The epicenter of education in Wisconsin is promoting transgender resources to preschoolers and their families. A guide on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI)'s website is titled "Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers," and it contains videos, websites, articles and books all aimed at children or adults. It also includes the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey.
WISCONSIN STATE
NebraskaTV

Gov. Ricketts, others pen letter to President Biden opposing student loan forgiveness

LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts joined 21 other governors in a letter to President Joe Biden, opposing student loan forgiveness. The letter saying, “At a time when inflation is sky high due to your unprecedented tax-and-spend agenda, your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American.”
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NebraskaTV

Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Soybean Board

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Harvest is happening on the grounds of Husker Harvest Days as Nebraska farmers are preparing to do the same. Clay Govier with the Nebraska Soybean Board has an update on what to expect this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: September 11, 2022

It's the world's fair of irrigated agriculture, here at the epicenter of center pivots—Husker Harvest Days showcases what's new and what's next. We'll have more on how many new exhibitors will be here, and also who won't be making the trip. Plus we wrap up the Nebraska State Fair...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Amanda Buchfinck and Matt Newcomb with GTA Insurance Group have more on the services they offer. A little history, 1987, we started in Red Cloud. We are a multi-line, independent insurance company. We have 37 offices across the state of Nebraska. As far east as...
RED CLOUD, NE
NebraskaTV

Multiple animals rescued following St. Paul house fire

ST. PAUL, Neb. — Multiple animals were rescued from a St. Paul home following a fire early Wednesday morning. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the fire at 6th and Farnum Streets. Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely due to working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
SAINT PAUL, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Christopher Benjamin
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, September 12, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Husker Harvest Days includes free trees, water testing. - Grain IQ podcast launches second season; Futures market is focus of first episode. - Bid on a John Deere Gator to support Nebraska FFA.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Farm income remains strong but economic uncertainty remains

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farm income hit records levels in 2021 and ag economists say numbers remain strong in 2022 despite ongoing uncertainty. "Build on the strength of good commodity market prices, really good prices from 2021, still quite a bit of assistance from the government. 2022, 2023 we worry a little about backing off," said Dr. Brad Lubben, policy specialist with Nebraska Extension.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy