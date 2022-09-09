ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maineville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with rape of minor

An Ohio man was charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. Troopers say they began the investigation when they were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been […]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North Jackson, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
City
Maineville, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Officials investigating apparent murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County, according to a source. According to source, it took place late Wednesday afternoon when a man and a woman, believed to be a couple, got involved in a possible domestic dispute. The couple both allegedly worked...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County deputies announce arrest in Union car break-ins

UNION, Ky. — Boone County deputies said a person has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Union. Deputies said the reports of car break-ins occurred on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and, most recently Sept. 7. Officials said they identified 31-year-old Ryan Boykin as a person of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Truck World#I 76
WLWT 5

Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Man found competent to stand trial in deadly Walmart shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio — The man accused of the deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township faced a judge Tuesday to determine his competency to stand trial. For the second time, Anthony Brown was found competent. Brown, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a shopper and injuring a Walmart worker.
Fox 19

Avondale shooting investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home

VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
FRANKLIN, PA
WLWT 5

Blue Ash police identify man who stole vehicle from gas station

The Blue Ash Police Department says they have been able to identify the man who stole a car from a gas station on Pfeiffer Road. Police say, with the help of citizens on their Facebook page, they have identified the man as Jacob David Tucker. On Tuesday, Blue Ash police...
BLUE ASH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy