Ohio man charged with rape of minor
An Ohio man was charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. Troopers say they began the investigation when they were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been […]
WLWT 5
Middletown police investigating fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with voyeurism facing new charge after more details emerge
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — New details are emerging of a man charged with voyeurism afterallegedly taking photos of a juvenile at a business. According to new court documents, on Saturday, Sept. 10, Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was seen putting his phone underneath the skirt of a 15-year-old and taking photos while at the Dave and Busters in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Three years after four members of a West Chester family were killed, suspect set to stand trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — After waiting more than three years, a West Chester man accused of murdering his wife and three other family members is about to go on trial. Gurpreet Singh was back in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday afternoon for a final scheduled hearing before the trial starts on Oct. 3.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
WLWT 5
Officials investigating apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County, according to a source. According to source, it took place late Wednesday afternoon when a man and a woman, believed to be a couple, got involved in a possible domestic dispute. The couple both allegedly worked...
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies announce arrest in Union car break-ins
UNION, Ky. — Boone County deputies said a person has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Union. Deputies said the reports of car break-ins occurred on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and, most recently Sept. 7. Officials said they identified 31-year-old Ryan Boykin as a person of...
2 indicted on charges in connection to Darke County homicide investigation
DARKE COUNTY — Two people are facing criminal charges in connection to the death of a Darke County man. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, both of Greenville, were indicted on charges last week by a Darke County grand jury. Baker was indicted on one count of murder,...
WLWT 5
Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason
MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
WLWT 5
Man found competent to stand trial in deadly Walmart shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — The man accused of the deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township faced a judge Tuesday to determine his competency to stand trial. For the second time, Anthony Brown was found competent. Brown, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a shopper and injuring a Walmart worker.
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale
Fox 19
Avondale shooting investigation underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
wakr.net
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
Fox 19
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WLWT 5
Mother accused of abandoning son in Colerain pleads guilty, faces possible prison time
COLERAIN, Ohio — The Indiana mother accused of abandoning her son, who has autism, in Colerain has pleaded guilty. Police say Heather Adkins left her 5-year-old son on a dark street on a rainy night in February and took off. Eventually, good Samaritans spotted the boy and helped him...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with voyeurism after allegedly taking picture under skirt of juvenile
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A man is facing a charge of voyeurism after allegedly taking photos of a juvenile at a business. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was seen on a surveillance camera on staff taking a photo of a minor. Documents say Hayes was walking past a...
WLWT 5
Butler County public official charged with having unlawful interest in public contract
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County elected official has been indicted for allegedly using his authority for his and his family's benefit, the Butler County Sheriff and Butler County Prosecutor announced Wednesday. The Butler County Grand Jury charged 76-year-old Alan Daniel with seven counts, including charges of having...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
Dayton woman facing identity theft, fraud charges
Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
WLWT 5
Blue Ash police identify man who stole vehicle from gas station
The Blue Ash Police Department says they have been able to identify the man who stole a car from a gas station on Pfeiffer Road. Police say, with the help of citizens on their Facebook page, they have identified the man as Jacob David Tucker. On Tuesday, Blue Ash police...
