ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Ex-CHP officer seeks dismissal of child sex sting case over alleged destruction of evidence

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvApb_0hp3Q4Zw00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Brian Pardue logged into the adult dating app Skout on July 3, 2020, he communicated with an account which had a profile indicating it belonged to a woman, a court filing said.

In actuality, the account was created by a male Kern County sheriff’s detective working undercover who, after exchanging numerous messages, wrote they turned 17 in a month, the filing says. They continued communicating, including on sexual topics.

Pardue, at the time a California Highway Patrol officer, was later arrested at his home and charged with contacting a minor to commit a sex act . He’s scheduled for trial Oct. 3.

This week, attorney Jared M. Thompson, of Humphrey & Thompson, filed a motion to dismiss the case after discovering the detective, James Newell, destroyed the fake Skout profile he created, depriving the defense of potential exculpatory evidence showing the profile “was that of an adult female.” He said he can’t subpoena records from Skout without the missing information.

Asked for the profile information, Newell said he couldn’t remember the email he used, the profile picture or user name, or the dates the profile was created and destroyed, according to the motion.

“Detective Newell acted intentionally to deprive the defense of evidence useful for impeachment, necessary to present a defense, and having mitigating value for any potential punishment,” Thompson wrote. “Detective Newell chose to preserve only incriminating information knowing that exculpatory evidence existed and should be preserved.”

Prosecutor Ken Russell said his opposition to the motion was being filed Friday. It should be available early next week.

The motion is scheduled to be heard Thursday.

‘My friends are dead! It’s all my fault!;’ Woman had BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly crash: report

The messages

Pardue identified himself as a 48-year-old woman named “Anna” while communicating with the decoy account, sheriff’s reports say.

He later continued the conversation under his own name, the reports say, then alternated between accounts with his name and that of “Anna.” “Anna” told the decoy account “Brian” was her husband, and asked the decoy if she would like to engage in sex acts with them, according to the filings.

Plans were made to meet, but Pardue canceled because his daughter was coming over, the reports say.

Thompson’s motion, however, says the detective kept trying to arrange a time and place to meet but Pardue continuously declined.

“Mr. Pardue never goes anywhere to meet anyone,” the motion said. “There is no actual meeting or attempt to meet by Mr. Pardue. KCSO detectives and personnel went to Mr. Pardue’s house and found him inside.”

Pardue told detectives the profile he talked to indicated it belonged to an adult, according to sheriff’s reports. Detectives told him messages showed the decoy said they were 16 and Pardue repeatedly asked the decoy to say they were 18 instead.

Pardue said the chats were a form of “release,” according to the reports, “just fantasies and not real.”

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

In his motion, Thompson argues Newell’s use of an adult profile, the destruction of the profile’s information and deploying a “bait-and-switch” tactic by posing as a woman then claiming to be a 16-year-old girl amounts to entrapment. He said the detective “planted the seeds for criminal activity in an innocent mind.”

“No person should be subjected the potential of time in prison and lifetime sex offender registration based on such overbearing and outrageous government conduct,” Thompson wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield man indicted for pointing a laser at Sheriff’s helicopter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested and charged with knowingly aiming a laser pointer at Air One Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Alejandro Galvan-Silvestre, 23, knowingly allegedly aimed a laser pointer at Air One on Sept. 5, 2021, according to court documents. A federal grand jury returned the indictment on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to stealing vehicle with 2-year-old inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing a car with a 2-year-old boy inside has pleaded no contest to felony charges of child cruelty and vehicle theft, according to court records. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Melissa Peterson, 32, entered the no-contest pleas Monday and is scheduled for sentencing next month. Peterson has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Manslaughter, DUI charges dismissed in deadly January crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to driving on the wrong side of Highway 178 in a deadly crash and charges of manslaughter and DUI were dismissed, court records show. Tipney Worthy Jr. pleaded no contest Monday and charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related offenses were dismissed, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

2 teens arrested for murder in Rosamond shooting, victim identified

Update: The man found dead at the scene has been identified as Eric Castillo, 22, of Rosamond. ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two 15- and 16-year-old boys in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting in Rosamond. Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street […]
ROSAMOND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
KGET

Man pleads no contest to firing gun at Pelezzio Reception Venue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of three men charged in connection with shootings that occurred at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in May pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony and a misdemeanor, according to court records. Bobby West, 27, pleaded no contest to recklessly firing a gun and gang participation in the May 22 shooting. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Active shooter threat to Centennial HS determined “unfounded”: PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call of an active shooter at Centennial High School Wednesday, according to school officials. School Officials said the Bakersfield and Kern High School police quickly investigated and determined it “unfounded.” Police are investigating the source of the call, school officials said. In the event of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Pedestrian identified in deadly hit-and-run on P Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Sunday night has been identified. Santiago Espinoza Aldana, 52, of Bakersfield died early Monday at Kern Medical, the coroner’s office said in a news release. A black sedan hit Aldana at about 8:44 p.m. on P Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Violent Crime#Humphrey Thompson
KGET

BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft. Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m. The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 people hurt after alleged drunk driver crashes into SW Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people, including a toddler, were hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a home along Taft Highway early Wednesday morning, according to CHP. The home burst into flames following the crash and the a 21-month-old child was seriously injured in the crash. CHP said officers responded to the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

27 arrested, 16 vehicles impounded during several ‘takeover sideshows’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said they made 27 arrests and impounded 16 vehicles during multiple “takeover sideshows” on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning A “takeover sideshow” is when hundreds of people coordinate to “take over” a certain intersection, block traffic and “engage in dangerous vehicle stunts,” according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

McFarland library; deal between city and county still an option

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland police department has been in desperate need of a new home. The city’s police chief, says the current building is simply too small. The department set its sights on the local branch of the county library, but the county isn’t interested. The McFarland public library is now open five […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BFD looks for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Fallas store fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for three people of interest in a structure fire that destroyed the Fallas store building last week. The suspects are described by BFD as: A Hispanic man in his late 20s with short black hair. He was last seen wearing and light-colored plaid shirt, brown […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO deputies to star in ‘Cops’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy