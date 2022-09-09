Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements
Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin looks to start battery production in Q1 2023: report
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is still in its early stages, but the Germany-based electric vehicle factory is aiming for some ambitious targets of its own. Among these is the facility’s battery production, which is reportedly expected to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Tesla’s next generation of vehicles...
teslarati.com
Lucid CEO shares deep dive into motor in new Tech Talks video
Lucid CEO, Peter Rawlinson, shared a deep dive into the company’s motors and a comparison with other motors in its latest Tech Talks video. In the video, Rawlinson takes viewers “deep into the heart” of Lucid’s drive unit. Weighing 67 pounds, the motor generates 670 horsepower or 10 horsepower per pound, Rawlinson said.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k
During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
teslarati.com
General Motors’ Cruise taxis to expand to Phoenix and Austin
General Motors’ self-driving taxi service, Cruise, will expand to Phoenix and Austin later this year. According to Reuters, Cruise, the autonomous taxi service, will expand to two new cities before the end of this year; Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas. Cruise’s CEO has also announced the goal of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025. However, it remains unclear how the company will continue to expand and how it will face future challenges.
teslarati.com
Tesla launches non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot Program in Iceland
Tesla has launched its Pilot Program to Supercharge non-Tesla vehicles in Iceland, marking the fourteenth country to have the program. Tesla announced today via its Tesla Charging Twitter page that non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at select Superchargers in Iceland. The specific locations are available in the Tesla App, the company said.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s ZEV credits in the United States are poised to become even more valuable
Tesla has made a fortune of sorts selling ZEV credits to rival automakers, but with the passing of the United States Inflation Reduction Act, it appears that the electric vehicle maker’s credits could become an even more desirable commodity. This should help Tesla bolster its numbers, which would be extremely helpful as the company attempts to reach its target of 20 million vehicles by 2030.
teslarati.com
Tesla hires critical minerals expert in Canada ahead of rumored Gigafactory
Tesla has hired a new critical minerals expert in Canada ahead of the company’s rumored placement of its next Gigafactory, which could land somewhere in Quebec. A new report has indicated that Aleem Ladak, a mining engineer in Toronto and advisor to the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development, and Mines, has joined Tesla, according to lobbyist records released this month. Electric Autonomy Canada said Ladak’s position is related to government policy for critical minerals and supply chain.
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin targets 5k cars per week by Q1 2023
Tesla Giga Berlin aims to produce 5,000 cars per week by Q1 2023. Tesla held an open-door event in Grünheide on Sunday, September 11. At Sunday’s event, the company talked to local employees about Giga Berlin’s water usage and the factory’s environmental and water protection protocols. It also provided information on the factory’s road and rail infrastructure, forest conversion, battery cell production, and training/studies at Giga Berlin.
teslarati.com
Tesla app sends push notifications for 12V battery replacements
The Tesla ownership experience is one that can get progressively better. Buyers of newer vehicles like the Model S Plaid or the Model Y from Giga Shanghai, for example, likely do not have to worry much about their vehicles’ 12V battery, since their cars are equipped with a lithium-ion pack that could last as long as the lifetime of the car.
teslarati.com
Tesla & Elon Musk are being sued over FSD and Autopilot
Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full Self Driving (FSD) software is fully functioning, one Tesla owner is suing the company. According to the plaintiff Briggs Matsko, Tesla and Elon Musk have been deceptively advertising the technology as fully functioning or “just around the corner,” Reuters reported.
teslarati.com
Tesla secures battery supply for EV and energy storage products
During an invite-only Goldman Sachs conference in San Francisco on Monday, Tesla Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha shared some of the company’s plans for the next five years. He also provided some key insights about the company’s battery supply, both for its electric vehicle business and its energy division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
GM partners with Lear for Ultium battery platform components
General Motors has struck a deal with Lear Corporation for a supply deal that will provide the Detroit-based automaker with various components for the Ultium battery platform. GM, like other automakers, is working to transition to electric vehicles, and it is utilizing its in-house Ultium battery platform. The battery architecture is extremely flexible and can be effective across several EV models, offering power, range, and performance that GM believes will make it the cream of the crop in the EV market. The Ultium battery is being used in the GMC HUMMER EV and will also be included in the Silverado EV and other future GM electric models.
Comments / 0