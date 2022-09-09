Wausau area obituaries September 9, 2022

Pamela J. Hintz

Pamela J. Hintz, 75, of Wausau passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, at Stone Crest with her family at her side.

Pamela was born on October 18, 1946, in Marathon County to Edward and Lorraine (Koenig) Schield. Pamela attended schools in Wausau and the Northcentral Technical College. She married Peter Hintz on October 17, 1966, in Wausau. He passed away on April 23, 2015. Pamela worked in customer service and the meat department at Bautch’s 29 Super and later Trig’s Grocery.

Pamela appreciated her family, children, visiting with others, dogs, and cats.

Pamela enjoyed being a homemaker and was a loving and caring mother to her sons, Edward Hintz and Scott (Kim) Hintz, both from Wausau, and a loving grandmother to her grand-daughter, McKenna. She is further survived by her sister, Debora (Paul) Katz of Stevens Point, brother-in-law, Gordy Hintze of Mosinee, and many friends.

She is preceded by her husband, Peter, and her parents.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Wausau, with Pastor Phil officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery next to her husband. Visitation will take place prior to service starting at 9:00 am until the time of service. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Stone Crest residence for their compassion in taking care of Pamela over the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Pamela Hintz to your local Humane Society.

Virginia M.Olson

Virginia May Olson, age 94, passed peacefully in her sleep at Sylvan Crossing Wausau on September 4, 2022, under the care of Aspirus Hospice.

Virginia was born on April 14, 1928, in Wausau during a huge snowstorm to Erna (Schuetz) and Emil Winter. On June 4th, 1955, she was united in marriage to Clifton Olson at St Peter’s Lutheran Church, town of Wausau.

Virginia was a hard-working woman – working first for the Schuetz family and later for the Westgate family, until she reluctantly retired at the age of 78. She then became more involved at church, helping to count offerings following the services, and volunteered at Bethesda. She was able to take care of her one-acre yard (both mowing/ and shoveling snow) herself until the age of 90. That was quite a feat, and keeping her home maintained was something she was very proud of.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The most important thing to her was her family. She had a remarkable memory, especially for dates. She made sure a birthday card was delivered timely to everyone she cared about, even until the end (including her grandson’s birthday just two weeks ago). She was a wonderful cook and baker, feeding the family well all these years. Her grandson’s will especially miss her homemade dinner rolls, and fresh cookies in the cookie jar.

Virginia is survived by her son, DuWayne (Amy); grandsons, Jonathan (Kristy), Zachary and Brent (Sydney); great grandchildren Lorelei and Bastian; her sister Jean Zahrt; and her sister-in-law Mae Winter along with many nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Delos Winter, grandson Benjamin Olson, godson Rodney Zahrt along with many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Services for Virginia will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 9 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at church. Entombment will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Virginia’s family to be designated at a later time.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Jodi at Sylvan Crossing, and all the “earthly” angels who tenderly cared for her these past two years. We are grateful for your compassionate care with Mom.

Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements

Carol Nass

On the morning of September 4, 2022, Carol Nass passed away after a brief illness at the age of 81 at Aspirus Hospital.

Carol was born on January 10, 1941 in Wausau a daughter of the late Steve and Bernice (Pankonian) Nemke. She was the wife of the late DuWayne Nass who preceded her in death in 2016. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and Skip-Bo, and spending time with friends and family. Carol was a wonderful cook as well. She was also a long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her best friend, Blanche Franks, siblings: Ceil (Dan) Schwalbach, Shirl Nemke, Jon Nemke, and Denise (Jeff) Pawlowski. She also leaves a Granddaughter, Shannon (Jonathan) Richter along with Great Grandchildren: Hadassah and Malachi, along with many family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, and husband along with her sister Rosemary Hummel.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private in the Town of Berlin Cemetery.

Thomas “Razz” Rasmussen

Thomas “Razz” Rasmussen, 64, passed away July 26, 2022, after an eight-year battle with COPD.

Thomas was born September 22, 1957, in Wausau to parents Clarence and Lavora (Goetsch) Rasmussen. He enjoyed all sports but especially loved Nascar and his hometown heroes- the Green Bay Packers. He was known to live life to the fullest and there wasn’t a person who came across him that he didn’t leave his mark on. Thomas proudly owned Razz’s on Thomas Street in Wausau from 1986 until the time he sold in 1997. He and his Wife Diana then owned Razz’s Breakfast Bar & Grill in Schofield from 2006 until just recently when they sold in November 2021. He liked to spend time camping, going on cruises, raising money for charity, and playing cards and cribbage. Above all, he cherished spending time with his daughters and grandson, Tanner. “Razz” was a social butterfly and will be missed by so many. Sometimes you run into people who change your life for the better. Those people are called bartenders.

“Razz” is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diana (Wickersheim) Rasmussen; daughters Rachel (Bill) Rasmussen, Tiffani (Patrick) King, and Paige (Jordan) Rasmussen; grandchild, Tanner King; siblings, Carrie (Daniel) Nordgren, Tim (fiancé Carol Katzer) Rasmussen, and Beth (Dan) Porter; sister-in-law, Sue Rasmussen; mother-in-law, Susan Presley; father-in-law, Lonny (Laurel) Wickersheim; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lavora; and brother, Todd Rasmussen.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Daybreak Bar & Grill, formerly Razz’s Breakfast Bar & Grill, 5307 Westfair Street, Schofield. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center, Brittany Engman- Tom’s in home nurse, Matt Ullenbrauck- Tom’s hospice nurse, Razz and Diana’s neighbor and friends Jeff and Dianna Busha for helping watch over him, and his mother-in law Sue for also being there to help with care as well as their love and compassion.

Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family.

Illa M. Hiebl

Illa M. Hiebl, 88, Athens, died Wednesday September 7, 2022, at Colonial Nursing and Rehab, Colby.

She was born August 6, 1934, in Marathon County, daughter of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Schreiner) Holbach. She married Raymond Pempek on June 17, 1952, and he preceded her in death on November 25, 1973. On July 15, 1977, she married Lawrence Hiebl. He preceded her in death April 25, 2013.

Illa was a homemaker, Town of Johnson Treasurer for 17 years and worked as an elementary school aide.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed sewing, baking, going to the casinos, playing cards and Noon lunches with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Brian (Judy) Pempek, Shannon (Linda) Pempek, Randall (Lynn) Pempek, Jenny Pempek and Jason (Stacy) Hiebl; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Marcella (Clarence) Schreiber, Marvin (Lorraine) Holbach and Dave (Betty) Holbach; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Sylvester Holbach, Lawrence Holbach, Dorothy Kralcik and Laverne Holbach.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in the Wuertzburg Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to thank the Colonial Nursing Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and support.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Patricia A. Stolen

Patricia A. Stolen, 76, Wausau, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Our House Memory Care, Wausau.

She was born on August 16, 1946, in Bloomer, WI daughter of the late Donald and Elenere (Donaldson) Schmock. On January 20, 1968, she married James Stolen in Bloomer.

Pat completed nursing training in Madison WI and took pride in her service as a nurse. She especially enjoyed her time working in orthopedic surgery. She was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed reading, travel, and golf. She loved gathering with family and friends. The real joy of her life was her children and grandchildren. Her strong faith was centered at Immanuel Lutheran Church where she developed many lifelong friendships.

She is survived by her husband James Stolen, Wausau; two sons, Craig (Kira) Stolen, New Brighton, MN, and Derek (Stephanie) Stolen, Anchorage, Alaska; three grandchildren, Kaisa, Siri and Emmett Stolen; brother, Dan (Wendy) Schmock, Eau Claire and sister, Janet (Tom) Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Gloria (Joel) Vettrus.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Niveen Sarras will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the times of services, all at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Any memorial contributions may be made to The Neighbors’ Place Wausau or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Eugene “Geno” Weigand

Eugene “Geno” Weigand, 74, Athens died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 3, 1948, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late George and Audrey (Luedtke) Weigand. Eugene married Margo Gilles in 1974 and later divorced.

Eugene graduated in 1966 from Athens High School and was a 1968 graduate of North Central Technical School. In 1968 he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Thailand from 1968 through 1972 as a computer and radar technician, working on many of the planes used in the Vietnam War. He was in the active reserves from 1972 through 2008 and was called back to active reserves in 2011. Stateside Eugene was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey working as a computer radar technician.

Eugene retired from the Air Force in 2012 returning to Wisconsin to live. Geno enjoyed golfing, socializing with friends, collecting guns and fishing.

Eugene is survived by his sister Marlene Bergmann, nieces Debbie and Connie Bergmann and many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Weigand.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in the Athens Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Athens funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joan M. Heinz

Joan M. Heinz, 82, Wausau, died Tuesday September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born October 29, 1939, in Wausau, daughter of the late Orville W. and Ruth (Wangard) Heinz. Joan’s gentle nature allowed her to be a caregiver for her parents and daughter in their times of need. Through the years, Joan was a schoolteacher at Holy Name School and retired from Lincoln School as a Special Education teacher.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, JoAnn Heinz, Wausau; step-grandchildren, Maks (Kelly) Kopish, Alyssa (Dan) Ennis; step-great-grandchildren, Henry and Sam; nephews, Corey (Roya) Heinz, Merrill, Jeff Heinz, Ringle, Mark (Rev. Amy) Heinz, Colby; five nephews and a niece, Peyton and Jaida; Alex and Nicholas; Jonathan and Ben.

Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Orville Heinz, daughter, Lori (Darin) Brown, niece-in-law, Diane Heinz.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 13, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Entombment will be in Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marilyn M. Londerville

Marilyn Mae (Lucht) Londerville, 88, of Rhinelander passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022. She was born to Esther and Henry Lucht on May 27, 1934 in Lakeland, Saskatchewan, Canada.

She is survived by two sons, Warren (Lois) Londerville, Michael (Jeanette) Londerville, two daughters Laurie (Mark) Heuser, Janice Kobler; 15 grandchildren, Chris Londerville, Jordyn Londerville, Kolton Londerville, Amber (Mike) Blocker, Amanda (Ryan) Page, Heather Sims, Jake (Becky) Becker, Jason (Megan) Londerville, Elizabeth Richter, Nicole (Rajan) Suri, Natalie Reilly, Ryan O’Connell, Stacy (Bill) Schoepke, Paul (Erin Hanou) Wilichowski, Erin Wilichowski; 18 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Lee Londerville; sister-in-law Linda Henrichs.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Londerville, sisters Loraine Schlinsog, Helen Braatz, Gladys Borg; brothers Walter Lucht and James Lucht; brother-in-law Wayne “Squint” Henrichs.

Marilyn married her high school sweetheart in 1952. Marilyn and Lloyd farmed for over 40 years, establishing Holstein Haven in the town of Hamburg. Marilyn had an incredible gift for drawing their Holstein calf pictures and kept meticulous records. She enjoyed reading, collecting recipes from magazines and newspapers, and spending time with family.

The family would like to thank Dr Harish Ahuja and the staff at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center for their many years of care and kindness. The family would also like to thank Pride, TLC for their care during Marilyn’s final days.

Services for family and friends to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Friday, September 16, 2022 with visitation at 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be shared at www.HonorOne.com.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Inga A. Borchardt

Inga A Borchardt of Wausau, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, just 12 days shy of her 100th birthday at Northern Reflections. She was born to Herman and Emma (Hollinger) Kroening on September 13, 1922, at home in the town of Wausau.

On May 1, 1933, Inga’s mother passed away thus at the age of 10 she helped her father care and raise her younger 2 brothers and sister that were left at home. And a baby sister was given to family to raise. It is because she worked for her dad in teen years, she graduated from high school later than usual.

She married Emil A Borchardt on September 1, 1945, I the town of Wausau. Because it was during the depression her and family members saved rations for months in other to have a celebration dinner.

One of her greatest achievements even though she never had a piano lesson: was she taught herself to play the piano and enjoyed many hours playing songs like “Silver Bells” “Autumn Leaves” and church hymns.

In her later teen, early 20 years, she worked as a house maid for room and board: then worked as a waitress for the Glass Castle downtown restaurant, also worked at a dentist office. This was before she was married after being married, she sold Avon for many years, then worked as a cook’s helper at Zion Lutheran School until she worked for Pranges, that turned into Younkers over 45 years as a retail clerk.

She is survived by her daughter Lynn (Paul) Kuphal-Mc Gonagle and son Keith Borchardt and grandson Michael (Laurie) Kuphal: granddaughter Jenny (John) Baierl and five great grandchildren Dan, Megan, David, Caleb and Nathan.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Davis (Patricia) Kroening and Eldro Kroening (his two wives Virginia and Francis), two sisters hazel Eckel and Eileen A Kroening. And her sweetheart and longtime companion George Florey.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, WI. The Dr. Rev. Stevens Gjerdes will officiate. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Pine Grove cemetery the following morning.

Lynn and Keith would like to Thank the staff at Northern Reflections for their compassion and loving care for Inga while she was there.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Tony L. Hintz

Tony L. Hintz, 55, Weston passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Tony was born February 4, 1967, in Wausau, WI, son of Dennis Hintz (deceased) and Betty Frank, Irma, WI.

Tony’s career has been in the construction field, did a lot of traveling and had many stories to tell that put smiles on many faces. In 2004 Tony started working for APW and became unionized in 2007 with Carpenters Local Union 310.

Tony was a wonderful son, father, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend to many. Tony always put everyone else’s needs before his own. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and just spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching football and racing. He will be missed by all.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Frank, son, Tyler (Chelsea) Swanson, two sisters Brenda (Steve) Reid and Tracy (Brian) Buchacek, grandson, Wesley Swanson, two nephews Alex Buchacek and Tanner Reid, and one niece, Kate Buchacek.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15th, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ, Schofield. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Jody Hollander

On September 4 2022, Jody Hollander died peacefully at home in Hatley, WI. She was 74 years old.

Jody was born on February 18, 1948 in Antigo WI daughter of Vernon and Erma Flieschman. Jody married Mike Hollander in 1977.

Jody is survived by her husband Mike Hollander of Hatley WI; her children, Brenda Wurtinger of Antigo and Leah Norton (Phil) of Antigo; and siblings Karen Ahlers (Tom) of Antigo, Bonnie Brittenham (Dennis) of Antigo, Vernon Flieschman (Heather) of Waterloo WI, Steve Fleischman of Antigo and Barbara Mosher (Lyle) of Gleason Wi, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother Rodney Flieschman of Antigo and parents Vernon and Erma Flieschman of Antigo.

Jody worked as a CNA at North Central Health Care in Wausau WI and Homme Home of Wittenberg WI. Jody loved camping and fishing with her favorite trip being the fall trout and salmon run in the Brule WI area.

With respect to Jody’s wishes, no service will be held.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Langlade County Humane Society.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Gary “Snowman” Snowadzki

Gary, 68, passed away on Tuesday September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born August 8, 1954, in Chicago, Il, the son of the late Leonard and Gladys (Charkowski) Snowadzki.

Gary was a proud veteran of the Marines – OO-RAH! He was stationed at Camp Pendleton.

After the Marines, he and his late wife moved to Plain, WI and ran “Sam’s Place” together until 1994. He also worked as a Security Supervisor for Ho-Chunk Casino in Baraboo. In 2008, he transferred to Ho-Chunk in Wittenberg, where he met his wife Denise (Delrow) Snowadzki.

They were married in Wausau, WI on May 17,2017. Since retiring in 2020, Gary has enjoyed spending time with family playing cards and cheering on his favorite sports teams – Chicago Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks. He also enjoyed fishing, politics, and going to the casino.

He loved to tell jokes and make others laugh. He was a loving husband, father, and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Denise (Delrow) Snowadzki of Weston; daughter, Sadie (Snowadzki) Hooks of Friendship; two sons Andrew and Leslie Snowadzki of Baraboo; two step daughters,

Hooks of Friendship; two sons Andrew and Leslie Snowadzki of Baraboo; two step daughters, Alyssa Delrow and Brandi Piech of Weston; step grandson Wesley Luechau of Weston; two sisters, Kathi Vlahos of Town of Pines, IN and Candace Corral of Minneapolis, MN; two brothers-in-law, Raymond Delrow Jr of Schofield and Brian (Brenda) Delrow of Birnamwood;

Alyssa Delrow and Brandi Piech of Weston; step grandson Wesley Luechau of Weston; two sister-in-law Krista (Todd) Resch of Fond Du Lac; Parents-in-law, Raymond (Donna) Delrow of Birnamwood; and numerous nieces and nephews

Gary was preceded in death by his late wife Brenda (Gruber) Snowadzki, 2004; his parents, Leonard and Gladys Snowadzki and his brother, Alden Snowadzki.

Visitation will be held at John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, WI on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with a service to follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be express at HonorOne.com

Donna J. Gliniecki

Donna Jean Gliniecki, 63, Mosinee, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, after a brief illness.

She was born March 11, 1959, in Merrill, the daughter of the late James and Erma (Lupton) Jirovec. Following James’s death, Erma met and married Leslie Neumann. Donna married Michael Gliniecki on May 3, 1986, at Grace Lutheran Church in the town of Maine. He survives.

Donna grew up on a farm in the town of Berlin and graduated from Wausau West High School in 1977, the UW-LaCrosse in 1981 and received her master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison in 1983. She then went on to work at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa, Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services, first in Milwaukee and then in Wausau, and then at St. Joseph Hospital (now Marshfield Medical Center) in Marshfield, where she had been employed for the past 16 years.

Donna’s two main priorities in life were faith and family, and she served both callings enthusiastically. She had been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mosinee, since her return to the area and was very involved in the activities of her congregation. Being the mother of three active children also kept her very active herself, and she could always be seen at various school and athletic functions. Additionally, she had been active as a volunteer at the Grand Theater in Wausau for the past several years. Donna enjoyed travel, Woodchuck and Brewer games, and family gatherings (where she earned a reputation as a very competitive card player).

In addition to her husband, Donna is survived and will be missed by her children, Daniel (Grace) Gliniecki, Timothy Gliniecki and Jessica (fiance’ Ryan Bork) Gliniecki; her grandchildren, Edrea Nest and Forest Gliniecki; her siblings, Linda (Wilfred) Krenz, Philip (Dana) Jirovec, Patricia (John) Utecht, Lunette (Randal) Dehnel, Darrell (Jodi) Neumann, Karen (Scott) Worden, and Karla (Keith) Staus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, her nephew, Thomas Utecht, and her special aunt and uncle, Lorraine and Paul Fehr, along with many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Andrew Ewald will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.bestefh.com.

James R. Schwenk

James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Schwenk, and his mother, Vivian (Mayer) Schwenk. He is survived by his brother, Richard Schwenk, his sister JoAnn (Schwenk) Carlson, his wife Mary, daughter Kathryn, son David, and grandchildren Jameson, Roslyn, and Lauren (Axtell) and Leo (Schwenk).

Starting in 1964, Jim was known for his work teaching instrumental music at many Wausau area elementary schools, later directing the Horace Mann and Wausau East orchestras. Generations of students learned an appreciation for the performing arts under his gentle (and incredibly patient) guidance. Jim was also known for musical direction of many Wausau Community Theater productions, playing trumpet in the Wausau Symphony and Concert Band, as well as many performances in dance bands and jazz groups in the Wausau area.

A celebration of life be held in his honor in Wausau on Sunday, October 2 at the Grand Theater’s Caroline S. Mark Gallery from 12-3:00. Light refreshment provided. An internment ceremony will be held at 2:00 on October 4 at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, WI. Luncheon to follow at the Bungalow Inn, Lakeland, MN. RSVP: https://fb.me/e/2aMNVbCFA

Elmer C. Nueske

Elmer C. Nueske of Shawano County, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Elmer was born on October 14, 1932, in the Town of Wittenberg, to Clarence and Evelyn (Naef) Nueske. Elmer was united in marriage to Eleanor J. Foth on March 30, 1953.

Elmer was a farmer and after retiring from that he worked in feed and fertilizer sales.

Elmer is survived by his wife of 69 ½ years, Eleanor; his children, Kris (Mark) Neuendorf, Darrell (Cheri) Nueske and Roger (Stacey) Nueske; 9 grandchildren, Stephanie (Albert) Gillis, Justin (Jannah) Neuendorf, Sabrina (Nick) Tews, Angela (Jeremy) Benson, Cassie (Justin) Kressel, Derek (Ashley) Nueske, Kelsie (Robert) Schoneck, Ashley (Zack) Russell and Chase Nueske,and 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Marion Hoekstra and brother, Bill (Sylvia) Nueske; brother and sister in laws, Bob Nelson, Dorothy Gehrke, Norma Naef, Joan Foth and Kenneth (Joanie) Foth, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Nelson and brother-in-law, Frank Hoekstra.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Wittenberg Community Center, 208 W. Vinal Street, Wittenberg, WI on Sunday, September 11 at 3:30 PM with the visitation preceding the service from 1:30 to 3:15 PM. Mr. Glenn Gasser, Eric Nueske and Perry Pearson will preside. Burial will follow the service at Forest Home Cemetery in Wittenberg. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home website on Monday morning.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rose Mary Manor and Interim Health and Hospice for their care of Elmer these past months.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Albert A. Allen

Albert A Allen. Born on 1/31/64 Passed away on 9/3/22.

The Son of Viva Rogers(Guilmette) Father Michael Robert Allen Sr.

Proceeded him in death he leaves behind Step Son Dustin. Lorali Hill and Grandson Leon Hill he had many brothers and sisters.

His hobbies were fishing, playing cribbage and making people laugh.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS