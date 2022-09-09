Read full article on original website
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Netflix Stock Rose Wednesday Afternoon
Netflix Inc NFLX shares were higher Wednesday after the company estimated that its ad-supported tier would reach 40 million global viewers in about a year. Netflix estimates that its ad-supported version of its streaming platform will reach about 40 million viewers on a global basis by the third quarter of 2023, per a Wall Street Journal report citing a document the company shared with ad buyers.
Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.52% to 31,266.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.89% to 11,736.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.71% to 3,960.61. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.5% on Wednesday....
After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
This Political Ad Conglomerate Offers Steady Dividends And Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish
Since October 2021, the communications sector has been lagging behind the S&P 500, and is down roughly 34% year-to-date, as of Sept. 9. As the economy braces for a potential recession, TV station operators hope to generate revenues through advertisers and subscribers. The Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst Barton Crockett...
Sunrun Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Addentax Group ATXG stock moved upwards by 27.9% to $5.22 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million, which is 240.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.3 million.
Workday's Analyst Day Reactions: Some Came Back Impressed While Some Asked For More
Analysts attended Workday, Inc's WDAY Rising Conference and Analyst Day and had mixed reactions. Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy and $220 price target, citing strong attendance with impressive demand trends thanks to customer/partner energy. While a significant new product announcement was missing, the company announced several enhancements to...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts
SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
Altria Group Whale Trades For September 14
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group. Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares moved upwards by 27.8% to $2.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 25.58% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.2 million, accounting for 1511.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why
REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Why Ideaya Biosciences Shares Are Falling Sharply During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA shares are trading lower by 10.07% to $11.25 during Wednesday's after-hours session. The company announced an $80 million common stock offering. In addition, Ideaya says the company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $12.0 million of shares of its common stock.
Why Velo3D Stock Is Rising After Hours
Velo3D Inc VLD shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced that Kevton Technologies had purchased seven of the company's Sapphire printers. Kevton's purchase represents one of the largest ever with Velo3D from a contract manufacturer and will make Kevton one of the top suppliers of...
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Ethereum Classic Soars As Ethereum Approaches Merge: What's Happening?
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was showing strength in comparison to many other cryptos Wednesday, surging up about 7% at one point, compared to Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were trading near flat. Ethereum Classic may be showing strength ahead of Ethereum’s Merge, which takes Ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, with...
