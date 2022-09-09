ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Why Netflix Stock Rose Wednesday Afternoon

Netflix Inc NFLX shares were higher Wednesday after the company estimated that its ad-supported tier would reach 40 million global viewers in about a year. Netflix estimates that its ad-supported version of its streaming platform will reach about 40 million viewers on a global basis by the third quarter of 2023, per a Wall Street Journal report citing a document the company shared with ad buyers.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.52% to 31,266.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.89% to 11,736.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.71% to 3,960.61. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.5% on Wednesday....
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
Benzinga

Sunrun Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Addentax Group ATXG stock moved upwards by 27.9% to $5.22 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million, which is 240.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.3 million.
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
Benzinga

Altria Group Whale Trades For September 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group. Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares moved upwards by 27.8% to $2.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 25.58% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.2 million, accounting for 1511.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Benzinga

Why Velo3D Stock Is Rising After Hours

Velo3D Inc VLD shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced that Kevton Technologies had purchased seven of the company's Sapphire printers. Kevton's purchase represents one of the largest ever with Velo3D from a contract manufacturer and will make Kevton one of the top suppliers of...
Benzinga

Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Benzinga

